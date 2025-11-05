Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 8 novembre 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petite semaine, grands jeuxChaque semaine, GOG nous propose de nouvelles soldes aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Comme chaque semaine, on vous propose une sélection des jeux en soldes sur la plateforme. Vous pouvez toujours cliquer sur les liens pour directement aller voir les offres sur le site.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Geneforge Saga
- B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
- Die By The Sword + Limb From Limb
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Darkstar One
- Death to Spies
- Waxworks
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Earthworm Jim 3D
- Shattered Steel
- 1nsane
- Mini Metro
- Dream Pinball 3D
- The Planet Crafter
- Escape Goat
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- Streets of Rage 4
- Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- The Moto Racer Collection
- Agarest: Generations of War Zero
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Hind
- Apache Longbow
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Fist Puncher
- Agarest: Generations of War 2
- Fetish Locator Week One
- Travellers Rest
- Dead In Vinland
- Alternate DiMansion Diary
- Agarest: Generations of War - Collector’s Edition
- Agarest: Generations of War
- Overcooked! 2
- Parkan: The Imperial Chronicles
- Ultimate Body Blows
- Shadwen
- Escape Goat 2
- Parkan: Iron Strategy
- DLC Streets Of Rage 4 - Mr. X Nightmare
- UnMetal
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Ocean's Heart
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- No Man's Sky
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Rayman® Forever
- Chorus
- FlatOut 2
- The Saboteur™
- LEGO® Bricktales
- DLC X4: Hyperion Pack
- Rayman Origins
- Hotline Miami
- Mirror's Edge™
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- DLC X4: Timelines
- Wizordum
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Cloud Meadow
- Universe Sandbox
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy
- Sapphire Safari
- X4: Discovery Pack (X4: Foundations + X4: Timelines)
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Evil West
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Graveyard Keeper
- Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- System Shock
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Azrael's Tear
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master - Let's Drift
- Captain Blood
- Old Skies
- Sengoku Dynasty
- Chants of Sennaar
- Little Nightmares II
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
- The Drifter
- Neon Hearts City
- Terra Nil
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Longest Journey
- Elroy and the Aliens
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Loco Motive
- Return to Monkey Island
- Genesis Noir
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- The Drifter: Pixels and Synths Bundle
- Near-Mage
- Near-Mage Deluxe Edition
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- Rosewater
- The Crimson Diamond
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
- Sovereign Syndicate
- Growth
- Verne: The Shape of Fantasy
- Beyond The Edge Of Owlsgard
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Toonstruck
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Manor Lords
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Master of Magic
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition
- DLC Stellaris: The Machine Age
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Old World
- Cold Waters
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
- Disciples 2 Gold
- DLC Against the Storm - Nightwatchers
- Age of Wonders 4
- Against the Storm
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Caves of Qud
