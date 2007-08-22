Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 31 janvier 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, encore les soldes du nouvel an
Dernières heures avant la finLes soldes du Nouvel an ont encore cours sur GOG. une nouvelle occasion pour vous permettre d'acquérir des jeux à bas prix, puisqu'il y a plus de 7500 titres en soldes sur cette opération.
Les soldes s'appliquent aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Comme chaque semaine, on vous propose une sélection des jeux en soldes sur la plateforme.
Quatre jeux Final Fantasy sont en soldes :
- Final Fantasy III (3D Remake)
- Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake)
- FINAL FANTASY IX
- FINAL FANTASY VIII - REMASTERED
Les jeux préservés par Gog.com sont en soldes :
- Breath of Fire IV
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Fallout
- Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Cold Fear
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Dino Crisis
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- SPORE™ Collection
- Resident Evil 3
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- DOOM (2016)
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- No Man's Sky
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Yakuza Complete Series
- System Shock
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Of Ash And Steel
- Manor Lords
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Warhammer: Dark Omen
- Vampire: The Masquerade® - Bloodlines™ 2
- Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Nox™
- Stranglehold
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command III
- Dino Crisis 2
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Resident Evil
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer: Dark Omen
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Theme Hospital
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- DLC Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Fallout 2
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- DLC The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- FTL: Advanced Edition
