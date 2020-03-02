Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Dernières actus

En avant résiste plutôt bien a...

Ghost Recon Breakpoint : Découv...

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringer...

eFootball PES fête les 25 ans d...

DOOM Eternal, un jeu Heavy Metal

 

Publié le Samedi 7 mars 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Y'a pas de mal à se faire du bien

Notre site préféré qui fait des promos à foison, dont les jeux sont sans DRM et qui remet souvent au goût du jour les anciens titres, j'ai cité Gog.com, nous offre à nouveau un bon petit paquet de jeux en soldes.

Pas forcément grand-chose d'indispensable (on vous les a mis en gras, comme d'habitude), mais vous devriez quand même trouver votre bonheur.

Voici les jeux en soldes sur Gog.com :

Les jeux Kasedo Games sont en soldes :
  • Project Highrise
  • Project Highrise: Architect's Edition
  • Project Highrise: Brilliant Berlin
  • Project Highrise: Las Vegas
  • Project Highrise: London Life
  • Project Highrise: Miami Malls
  • Project Highrise: Tokyo Towers
  • Rezrog
  • Rise of Industry
  • Rise of Industry: 2130
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek+ Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition

Les jeux en soldes pour la mi-semaine :
  • Thief™ Gold
  • Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
  • Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
  • Hitman: Absolution est à 5 €
  • Hitman: Blood Money
  • Hitman: Codename 47
  • Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
  • Hitman 3: Contracts
  • XIII est à 3,89 €
  • Styx: Master of Shadows est à 5,99 €
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
  • Serial Cleaner
  • Party Hard
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hello Neighbor's Favorite Songs
  • Stealth Bastard Deluxe Complete Edition
  • Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
  • Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones Deluxe
  • Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
  • Metrocide
  • Crookz - The Big Heist
  • Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
  • Jazzpunk: Flavour Nexus
  • Basingstoke
  • Sid Meier's Covert Action
  • In Cold Blood
  • Screencheat
  • Signal Ops
  • Shadwen
Les jeux Raw Fury sont en soldes :
  • Bad North: Jotunn Edition
  • Bad North: Jotunn Edition - Deluxe Content
  • Bad North: Jotunn Edition - Deluxe Edition
  • GoNNER BlüEBERRY EdiTION
  • GoNNER Soundtrack
  • GoNNER: Press Jump To Die Edition
  • Kathy Rain
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition
  • Kingdom Soundtrack
  • Mosaic
  • Mosaic 1% Edition
  • Mosaic 1% DLC
  • Mosaic Soundtrack
  • Night Call
  • Night Call Deluxe Edition
  • Night Call Soundtrack
  • Whispers of a Machine
  • Whispers of a Machine Blue Edition
  • Whispers of a Machine Soundtrack
Les jeux en soldes pour le week-end :
  • Disco Elysium
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
  • Bastion est à 2,69 €
  • Bastion: Original Soundtrack
  • Ruiner
  • Ruiner Soundtrack
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition est à 4,59 €
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
  • Shadows: Awakening
  • Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
  • Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack
  • Shadows: Awakening – La malédiction du nécrophage
  • The Age of Decadence
  • WARTILE
  • Wartile Original Soundtrack
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
  • Seven: Enhanced Edition
  • Seven: Enhanced Collector's Edition
  • Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
  • Queen's Wish: The Conqueror
  • Queen's Wish Hintbook & Extras
  • Nethergate: Resurrection
  • Geneforge Saga
  • Avadon: The Black Fortress
  • Avadon 2: The Corruption
  • Avadon 3: The Warborn
  • Avadon 3: Hint Book & Extras
  • Avernum: The Complete Saga
  • Avernum: Escape From the Pit
  • Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
  • Avernum 3: Ruined World
  • Avernum 3: Hint Book & Extras
  • Konung 1 + 2
  • Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
  • Eschalon: Book II
  • Eschalon: Book III
  • Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
  • Commandos 2+3 est à 4,59 €
  • Commandos Ammo Pack
  • S2: Silent Storm Gold Edition
  • Deadlock: Planetary Conquest
  • Deadlock 2: Shrine Wars
  • Lumo
  • Lumo - Deluxe Edition
  • Jagged Alliance
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
  • Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
  • Shadowrun Returns est à 3,39 €
  • Tower of Time

Les jeux 2K sont en soldes :
  • CivCity Rome est à 2,69 €
  • Sid Meier's Pirates est à 2,29 €
  • Sid Meier's Civilization IV The Complete Edition est à 5 €
  • Sid Meier's Civilization III Complete est à 1,39 €
  • Sid Meier's Railroads!

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Vincent Cordovado

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco

- DOOM Eternal, un jeu Heavy Metal par Mikis

- En avant, le nouveau film Pixar, est sorti par Vincent Cordovado

- Valorant, un FPS gratuit signé Riot Games par jymmyelloco

- Half-Life Alyx : découvrez le gameplay du jeu en 3 nouvelles vidéos par jymmyelloco

- Half-Life Alyx : découvrez le gameplay du jeu en 3 nouvelles vidéos par Cedric Gasperini

Articles préférés

- Sonic, le film, la critique impitoyable

- L'Edito du dimanche

- Birds of Prey, la critique du film

- Sonic, le film : le meilleur démarrage de l'année !

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- Ubisoft lance une web TV

- L'Edito du dimanche

Dernières Vidéos

- En avant résiste plutôt bien au Coronavirus

- Ghost Recon Breakpoint : Découvrez l'expérience Ghost, encore plus ardue

- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, la création

- eFootball PES fête les 25 ans de la série

- DOOM Eternal, un jeu Heavy Metal

- La Casa de Papel dévoile sa saison 4

- Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded annoncé sur Nintendo Switch !

Derniers Concours

- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine

- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge

- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !

- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé

- Concours : Gagnez 10 places de ciné pour The Strangers : Prey at Night

38711-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres