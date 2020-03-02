Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 7 mars 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Y'a pas de mal à se faire du bienNotre site préféré qui fait des promos à foison, dont les jeux sont sans DRM et qui remet souvent au goût du jour les anciens titres, j'ai cité Gog.com, nous offre à nouveau un bon petit paquet de jeux en soldes.
Pas forcément grand-chose d'indispensable (on vous les a mis en gras, comme d'habitude), mais vous devriez quand même trouver votre bonheur.
Voici les jeux en soldes sur Gog.com :
Les jeux Kasedo Games sont en soldes :
- Project Highrise
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition
- Project Highrise: Brilliant Berlin
- Project Highrise: Las Vegas
- Project Highrise: London Life
- Project Highrise: Miami Malls
- Project Highrise: Tokyo Towers
- Rezrog
- Rise of Industry
- Rise of Industry: 2130
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek+ Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition
Les jeux en soldes pour la mi-semaine :
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Hitman: Absolution est à 5 €
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- XIII est à 3,89 €
- Styx: Master of Shadows est à 5,99 €
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Serial Cleaner
- Party Hard
- Hello Neighbor
- Hello Neighbor's Favorite Songs
- Stealth Bastard Deluxe Complete Edition
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones Deluxe
- Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
- Metrocide
- Crookz - The Big Heist
- Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
- Jazzpunk: Flavour Nexus
- Basingstoke
- Sid Meier's Covert Action
- In Cold Blood
- Screencheat
- Signal Ops
- Shadwen
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition - Deluxe Content
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition - Deluxe Edition
- GoNNER BlüEBERRY EdiTION
- GoNNER Soundtrack
- GoNNER: Press Jump To Die Edition
- Kathy Rain
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition
- Kingdom Soundtrack
- Mosaic
- Mosaic 1% Edition
- Mosaic 1% DLC
- Mosaic Soundtrack
- Night Call
- Night Call Deluxe Edition
- Night Call Soundtrack
- Whispers of a Machine
- Whispers of a Machine Blue Edition
- Whispers of a Machine Soundtrack
- Disco Elysium
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
- Bastion est à 2,69 €
- Bastion: Original Soundtrack
- Ruiner
- Ruiner Soundtrack
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition est à 4,59 €
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Shadows: Awakening
- Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
- Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack
- Shadows: Awakening – La malédiction du nécrophage
- The Age of Decadence
- WARTILE
- Wartile Original Soundtrack
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- Seven: Enhanced Collector's Edition
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Queen's Wish: The Conqueror
- Queen's Wish Hintbook & Extras
- Nethergate: Resurrection
- Geneforge Saga
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Avadon 3: The Warborn
- Avadon 3: Hint Book & Extras
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
- Avernum 3: Ruined World
- Avernum 3: Hint Book & Extras
- Konung 1 + 2
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
- Eschalon: Book II
- Eschalon: Book III
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
- Commandos 2+3 est à 4,59 €
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- S2: Silent Storm Gold Edition
- Deadlock: Planetary Conquest
- Deadlock 2: Shrine Wars
- Lumo
- Lumo - Deluxe Edition
- Jagged Alliance
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
- Shadowrun Returns est à 3,39 €
- Tower of Time
Les jeux 2K sont en soldes :
- CivCity Rome est à 2,69 €
- Sid Meier's Pirates est à 2,29 €
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV The Complete Edition est à 5 €
- Sid Meier's Civilization III Complete est à 1,39 €
- Sid Meier's Railroads!
