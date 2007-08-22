Gog.com : les soldes du printemps qui tombent bien

Publié le Mercredi 18 mars 2020 à 11:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : les soldes du printemps qui tombent bien

Ça va vous occuper !

Vous êtes confiné ? Vous avez peur de vous emmerder à la maison, avec le petit frère et la petite soeur qui gueulent, les parents qui ne se supportent plus et la télé prise d'assaut ?

Jouez !

Et ça tombe bien, Gog.com a lancé ses soldes de printemps. Des milliers de jeux à prix cassés. 

Voici quelques exemples et, comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos préférences en gras, selon le rapport qualité/prix qui nous semble le plus intéressant !

Les jeux Ubisoft sont en soldes !
  • Albion
  • Anvil of Dawn
  • Archimedean Dynasty
  • Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
  • Battle Isle: The Andosia War
  • Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™ est à 0,79 €
  • Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™ est à 1,49 €
  • Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™ est à 0,79 €
  • Crusaders of Might and Magic
  • Driver®: Parallel Lines
  • Far Cry®
  • Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
  • Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
  • Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
  • Heroes of Might and Magic®
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • Imperialism
  • Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
  • Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
  • Might and Magic® 9
  • Panzer General 2
  • Panzer General 3D Assault
  • POD Gold
  • Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier est à 2,39 €
  • Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
  • Shadow Watch
  • Silent Hunter® 2
  • Speed Busters: American Highways
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
  • The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
  • Warlords Battlecry
  • Warlords Battlecry 2
  • World in Conflict: Complete Edition
  • Anno 1404: Gold Edition
  • Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut est à 2,39 €
  • Beyond Good & Evil™ est à 1,19 €
  • Prince of Persia est à 2,39 €
  • Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 2,39 €
  • Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 2,39 €
  • Rayman 2: The Great Escape est à 1,99 €
  • Rayman Origins est à 2,39 €
  • Rayman contre les Lapins Crétins
  • Rayman® Forever est à 1,99 €
Les jeux Deep Silver sont en soldes :
  • Animation Arts Collection
  • Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
  • Lost Horizon
  • Lost Horizon 2
  • Lost Horizon Double Pack
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Outward
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Risen
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition Upgrade
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords - Upgrade to Complete
  • Sacred 2 Gold
  • Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
  • Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
  • Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
  • Secret Files 3
  • Secret Files: Sam Peters
  • Secret Files: Tunguska
  • Deadlight: Director's Cut est à 2,39 €
  • Saints Row 2
Les jeux dans lesquels vous sauvez le monde sont en soldes :
  • Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,49 €
  • GreedFall
  • GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
  • Lords of Xulima
  • Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
  • Lords of Xulima Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
  • Avernum 3: Ruined World
  • Avernum 3: Hint Book & Extras
  • Avernum: Escape From the Pit
  • Avernum: The Complete Saga
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
  • Heroes of Might and Magic®
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
  • Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
  • Might and Magic® 9
  • They Are Billions
  • Frostpunk
  • Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein
  • Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny est à 4,39 €
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order est à 9,99 €
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood est à 9,99 €
  • Wolfenstein: The Two Pack est à 14,99 €
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition est à 5 €
  • The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack est à 5,99 €
  • XCOM® 2
  • X-Com: Apocalypse
  • X-Com: Enforcer
  • X-Com: Interceptor
  • X-COM: Terror from the Deep
  • X-Com: UFO Defense
  • Broforce
  • Shadow Warrior (2013)
  • Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
  • Betrayal at Krondor Pack
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
  • Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
  • Shadow Warrior 2
Les jeux d'Aventure sont en soldes :
  • A.D. 2044
  • Animation Arts Collection
  • Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
  • Botanicula
  • D: The Game
  • DISTRAINT 2
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
  • Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
  • Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
  • Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness
  • Styx: Master of Shadows
  • Disco Elysium
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Metro 2033 Redux est à 5 €
  • Metro: Last Light Redux est à 5 €
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition est à 14,99 €
  • Dracula Origin
  • Eternam
  • EXAPUNKS
  • Her Story est à 2,09 €
  • In the Shadows
  • Incredipede
  • Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth
  • Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime, The
  • Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time, The
  • Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time, The
  • Lake Ridden
  • Lost Horizon
  • Lost Horizon 2
  • Lost Horizon Double Pack
  • Lumo
  • Lumo - Deluxe Edition
  • Magrunner: Dark Pulse
  • Mission Critical
  • Never Alone Arctic Collection
  • Pilgrims
  • Quern - Undying Thoughts
  • Reah: Face the Unknown
  • Schizm: Mysterious Journey
  • Spellcasting 1+2+3
  • Superhero League of Hoboken
  • The Dame Was Loaded
  • The Humans Bundle
  • The Next BIG Thing
  • The Tiny Bang Story
  • Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
  • TSIOQUE
  • TSIOQUE - Digital Artbook
  • Slime Rancher
  • Wanderlust Travel Stories
  • DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
  • Obduction ®
Les jeux de stratégie sont en soldes :
  • Army Men
  • Army Men II
  • Army Men RTS
  • Army Men: Toys In Space
  • Army Men: World War
  • Battle Brothers
  • Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
  • Battle Isle: The Andosia War
  • BATTLETECH
  • BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
  • BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
  • BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
  • BATTLETECH - Season Pass
  • BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
  • BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
  • Battlevoid: Harbinger
  • Children of Zodiarcs
  • Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Edition
  • Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Upgrade
  • Disciples 2 Gold
  • Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
  • Door Kickers
  • Door Kickers: Action Squad
  • Door Kickers: Action Squad Two-pack
  • Frozen Cortex
  • Frozen Cortex Mega Tier
  • Frozen Cortex Ultimate Tier
  • Frozen Synapse
  • Frozen Synapse 2
  • Frozen Synapse: Red
  • Invisible Inc.
  • Ironclad Tactics Deluxe Edition
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
  • Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
  • Panzer General 2
  • Panzer General 3D Assault
  • Shadow Watch
  • Syndicate Plus™ est à 1,39 €
  • Syndicate Wars™
  • Tharsis
  • The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
  • X-Com: Apocalypse
  • X-Com: Enforcer
  • X-Com: Interceptor
  • X-COM: Terror from the Deep
  • X-Com: UFO Defense
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • Age of Civilizations II
  • Age of Wonders
  • Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
  • Age of Wonders 3
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
  • Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition Content Pack
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
  • Banner Saga
  • Banner Saga 2
  • Banner Saga 2 - Deluxe Edition
  • Banner Saga 3
  • Banner Saga 3: Deluxe Edition
  • Banner Saga 3: Eternal Arena
  • Banner Saga 3: Legendary Edition
  • Banner Saga 3: Survival Mode
  • CivCity: Rome
  • Europa Universalis
  • Europa Universalis II
  • Europa Universalis III Complete
  • Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
  • Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
  • For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
  • Heroes of Might and Magic®
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition est à 5 €
  • Sid Meier’s Railroads!
  • Victoria Complete
  • Victoria II - Sprite Pack
  • Victoria II: Civil War Edition
  • Victoria II: Heart of Darkness
  • BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Invisible Inc: Contingency Plan
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  • Rise of Industry
  • Rise of Industry: 2130
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek+ Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition
  • Xenonauts
  • Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
  • Sid Meier’s Pirates! est à 2,19 €
Les jeux de construction sont en soldes :
  • Cities in Motion
  • Cities in Motion Collection
  • Cities in Motion Collection Upgrade
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious!
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!EN DEV
  • Darkstar One
  • Dawn of Man
  • Evil Bank Manager
  • FoundationEN DEV
  • Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
  • Human Resource Machine
  • Incredipede
  • Jalopy
  • Locomotion, Chris Sawyer's
  • Mini Metro
  • PC Building Simulator
  • PC Building Simulator - Overclocked Edition Content
  • PC Building Simulator - Razer Workshop
  • PC Building Simulator - Republic of Gamers Workshop
  • Pizza Connection
  • Pizza Connection 2
  • Pizza Connection 3
  • Pizza Connection 3 Soundtrack Edition
  • Prison Architect
  • Project Hospital
  • Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
  • Railroad Tycoon 3
  • Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
  • Space Colony HD
  • Stronghold Crusader HD
  • Stronghold HD
  • The Colonists
  • The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
  • Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
  • Train Valley
  • Train Valley - Germany
  • Train Valley 2
  • Train Valley 2 - Passenger Flow
  • House Flipper
  • Garden Flipper
  • Stardew Valley
  • Capitalism 2
  • Capitalism Plus
  • Restaurant Empire
  • Democracy 3
  • Democracy 3: Africa
  • Democracy 3: Clones and Drones
  • Democracy 3: Electioneering
  • Democracy 3: Extremism
  • Democracy 3: Social Engineering
  • Project Highrise
  • Project Highrise: Architect's Edition
  • Project Highrise: Brilliant Berlin
  • Project Highrise: Las Vegas
  • Project Highrise: London Life
  • Project Highrise: Miami Malls
  • Project Highrise: Tokyo Towers
  • Anno 1404: Gold Edition
Les FPS sont en soldes :
  • BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
  • BioShock™ 2 Remastered est à 5 €
  • BioShock™ Remastered est à 5 €
  • Blood 2: The Blood Group
  • Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
  • Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
  • Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
  • Call of Juarez est à 1,99 €
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood est à 2,49 €
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger est à 5 €
  • Crysis Warhead® est à 4,59 €
  • Crysis® est à 4,59 €
  • Doom 3: BFG Edition
  • F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn est à 3,39 €
  • F.E.A.R. Platinum est à 2,19 €
  • Far Cry®
  • Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
  • FireStarter
  • Immortal Redneck
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Postal 2: Paradise Lost
  • Quake 4
  • Quake II: Quad Damage
  • Quake III: Gold
  • Quake: The Offering
  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein
  • Serious Sam: The First Encounter
  • Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
  • Shadow Warrior (2013)
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
  • Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
  • Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
  • SUPERHOT
  • The Suffering
  • The Suffering: Ties That Bind
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
  • Tower of Guns
  • Ultimate DOOM, The est à 2,69 €
  • Venom. Codename: Outbreak
  • DOOM II + Final DOOM est à 4,39 €
  • POSTAL 2
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • Shadow Warrior 2
Les RPG sont en soldes :
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,69 €
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
  • Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
  • Might and Magic® 9
  • Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
  • Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The
  • Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Outward
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  • Anvil of Dawn
  • Balrum
  • Bound By Flame est à 2,79 €
  • Darkest Dungeon®
  • Deathtrap
  • Drakkhen
  • Driftmoon
  • DROD 1+2+3
  • DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
  • DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
  • DROD: The Second Sky
  • Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
  • Dungeon Rats
  • Elminage Gothic
  • Eschalon: Book II
  • Eschalon: Book III
  • Grandia II Anniversary Edition
  • Legend of Grimrock
  • Legend of Grimrock 2
  • Lords of Xulima
  • Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
  • Lords of Xulima Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Mary Skelter: Nightmares
  • Revenant
  • Sacred 2 Gold
  • Sacred Gold
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • The Age of Decadence
  • Tyranny - Standard Edition
  • Tyranny - Gold Edition
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
  • Tyranny - Portrait Pack
  • Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
  • Unrest
  • Unrest Special Edition
  • Unrest Special Edition Upgrade
  • Warlords Battlecry
  • Warlords Battlecry 2
  • GreedFall
  • GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition est à 7,99 €
  • Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt est à 8,99 €
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • Shadowrun Returns
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • Fallout est à 4,39 €
  • Fallout 2 est à 4,39 €
  • Fallout Tactics est à 4,39 €
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
Les jeux d'Action sont en soldes :
  • Apsulov: End of Gods
  • Aragami
  • Aragami - Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Aragami: Nightfall
  • Daymare: 1998
  • Deathtrap Dungeon
  • Desert Child
  • Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
  • Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
  • Gex
  • Hammerwatch
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch: Pyramid of Prophecy
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch: Witch Hunter
  • Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora
  • Iconoclasts
  • Knock-Knock
  • Late Shift
  • Lost Sea
  • Mafia
  • Mafia II: Director’s Cut
  • Mafia III
  • Mafia III Deluxe Edition
  • Mafia III: Family Kick Back Pack
  • Mafia III: Faster, Baby!
  • Mafia III: Season Pass
  • Mafia III: Sign of the Times
  • Mafia III: Stones Unturned
  • Dishonored - Definitive Edition
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored: Complete Collection
  • Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
  • Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle
  • Mark of the Ninja
  • Minoria
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • My Memory of Us
  • My Memory of Us - Collector's Edition
  • Outlast
  • Outlast: Whistleblower
  • Overclocked: Thérapie de Choc
  • Owlboy
  • Owlboy Collector's Edition
  • Pandemonium 2
  • Pandemonium!
  • Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords - Upgrade to Complete
  • Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
  • Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate
  • Runaway: A Road Adventure
  • The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
  • Way of the Samurai 3
  • Way of the Samurai 3 - Deluxe Edition
  • Way of the Samurai 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Way of the Samurai 4
  • Way of the Samurai 4: DLC Pack
  • We are the Dwarves
  • Wizard of Legend
  • World to the West
  • Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut est à 3,39 €
  • Tomb Raider 1+2+3 est à 2,19 €
  • Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness est à 0,99 €
  • Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles est à 1,29 €
Et bien d'autres encore !



 

 
