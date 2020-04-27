Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 2 mai 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Allez, on se fait plaisir !Encore une fois, le site Gog.com se lâche question nombre de jeux en soldes... Vous retrouverez de tout, poru tous les goûts... Du roguelike, du FPS, du jeu de stratégie, du TPS, des jeux cultes, des jeux plus confidentiels...
Là encore, comme d'habitude, on vous a mis notre sélection, non exhaustive, en gras. Mais il y a beaucoup d'autres jeux qui valent le coup.
Cherchez, farouillez, achetez !
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Reventure
- Ancestors Legacy
- Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
- Ancestors Legacy - Digital Artbook
- Ancestors Legacy - Digital Soundtrack
- Ancestors Legacy - Saladin's Conquest
- Ancestors Legacy - Special Edition
- Faces of War
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Call to Power 2
- Egypt Original Soundtrack
- Egypt: Old Kingdom
- Egypt: Old Kingdom - Artbook
- Predynastic Egypt
- Caravan
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Blackguards: Untold Legends
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun est à 9,99 €
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
- Iron Danger
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Ultimate General: Civil War
- Ultimate General: Gettysburg
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- Conquest of the New World
- Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology
- Blitzkrieg Anthology
- S2: Silent Storm Gold Edition
- Crusader Kings Complete
- Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
- Europa Universalis
- Europa Universalis II
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
- Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
- For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
- Hearts of Iron
- Hearts of Iron II: Complete
- Hearts of Iron III
- Hearts of Iron III: DLC Collection
- Imperator: Rome
- Imperator: Rome - Complete Soundtrack
- Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
- Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
- Victoria Complete
- Victoria II - Sprite Pack
- Victoria II: Civil War Edition
- Victoria II: Heart of Darkness
- B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
- F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0
- Silent Service 1+2
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
- Close Combat: Cross of Iron
- Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
- Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
- Close Combat: Panthers in the Fog
- Close Combat: The Bloody First
- Drive on Moscow
- Field of Glory II
- Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
- Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
- Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
- Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
- Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
- Field of Glory: Empires
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Don to the Danube
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Lost Battles
- Gary Grigsby's War in the West
- Gary Grigsby's War in the West: Operation Torch
- Strategic Command Classic: Global Conflict
- Strategic Command Classic: WWI
- Strategic Command Classic: WWII
- Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe
- Strategic Command WWII: World at War
- Strategic Command: World War I
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- Strategic Command: European Theater
- Warrior Kings
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- Codename Panzers: Phase Two
- Expeditions: Conquistador
- Panzer Elite Special Edition
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- Sudden Strike 2 Gold
- Sudden Strike Gold
- Sudden Strike 3
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4 - Africa: Desert War
- Sudden Strike 4 - Finland: Winter Storm
- Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk
- Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Imperial Glory
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™ est à 1,29 €
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™ est à 2,49 €
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 3 est à 1,29 €
Les jeux Daedalic sont en soldes :
- 1954 Alcatraz
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- AER – Memories of Old
- Anna's Quest
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Blackguards: Untold Legends
- Bounty Train
- Bounty Train - New West
- Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
- Candle
- Caravan
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Dead Synchronicity Soundtrack
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition Soundtrack
- Felix The Reaper
- Felix The Reaper - Supporter Pack
- Gomo
- Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! - Spud Tales: Journey to Olympus
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?! Soundtrack
- Iron Danger
- Iron Danger - Supporter Pack
- Journey of a Roach
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth - Soundtrack
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- Memoria
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Randal's Monday
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
- Silence
- Silence Artbook
- Silence Soundtrack
- SKYHILL
- State of Mind
- State of Mind - Artbook
- State of Mind - Soundtrack
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Great Perhaps
- The Long Journey Home
- The Long Journey Home - Official Soundtrack
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Valhalla Hills
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
- Iratus: Wrath of the NecromancerBientôt
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
Les jeux Athlon et Telltales sont en soldes :
- Batman - The Telltale Series
- Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Telltale Batman Shadows Mode
- Batman Shadows Mode: The Enemy Within
- The Wolf Among Us
- Puzzle Agent
- Puzzle Agent 2
- Hector: Badge of Carnage - Full Series
Les jeux Square Enix sont en soldes :
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided est à 5 €
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut est à 2,99 €
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Anachronox
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Daikatana
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- Gex
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Pandemonium 2
- Pandemonium!
- Project Eden
- Revenant
- Startopia
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Thief™ Gold
- Total Overdose: A Gunslinger's Tale in Mexico
- Goetia
- Fear Effect: Sedna
- Fear Effect: Sedna Collector’s Edition
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3 est à 2,29 €
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness est à 0,99 €
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles est à 1,29 €
Les jeux en soldes pour la mi-semaine :
- Moonlighter
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Moonlighter - Between Dimensions
- Children of Morta
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Dungeon Souls
- Runestone Keeper
- For The King
- Shortest Trip to Earth
- Convoy
- Don't Starve est à 3,39 €
- Don't Starve Alone Pack
- Don't Starve: Reign of Giants
- Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories Artbook
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories OST
- Slay the Spire
- Slay the Spire - Soundtrack
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darkest Dungeon Soundtrack
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- The Swindle
- Rogue Wizards
- Caveblazers
- Caveblazers - Arena Mode
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- Dead Cells
- Dead Cells OST
- Tales of Maj'Eyal
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Ashes of Urh'Rok
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Embers of Rage
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Forbidden Cults
- Asura: Vengeance Edition
- Jupiter HellEN DEV
- Crypt of the NecroDancer est à 2,99 €
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- Nowhere Prophet
- Nowhere Prophet - Digital Extras
- Risk of Rain
- Bionic Dues
- Ziggurat
- Spelunky est à 2,69 €
Les jeux Star Wars sont en soldes :
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
- STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
- LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
- LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
- STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
- STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
- STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces
- STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
- STAR WARS™ Rebellion
- STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
- STAR WARS™ Shadows of the Empire™
- STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Alliance™
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Special Edition
- Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- STAR WARS™ Starfighter™
- STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer est à 3,19 €
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic est à 3,19 €
- STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords™ est à 3,19 €
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ II - Jedi Outcast™
