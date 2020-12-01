Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 5 décembre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
On se fait un petit caprice ?Allez, c'est le week-end, on ne va pas se laisser abattre et on va s'offrir quelques petits jeux en soldes sur Gog.com. Des jeux sans DRM, de bons vieux jeux comme on n'en fait plus (et pour certains c'est tant mieux, mais pour d'autres, c'est quand même bien dommage)...
Voici ce qui est dispo sur le site ce week-end.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000 est à 1,29 €
- Crusader: No Regret™
- Crusader: No Remorse™
- Daikatana est à 0,89 €
- Descent
- Descent 2
- Descent 3 + Mercenary
- Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
- Evolva
- Freespace 2
- INSOMNIA: The Ark
- INSOMNIA: The Ark - Deluxe Set
- Iron Storm
- Judge Dredd: Dredd vs Death
- Megabyte Punch
- Mirror's Edge est à 4,59 €
- Overload
- Overload - Anniversary Level Pack
- Overload - Community Level Pack
- Q.U.B.E. 2
- Q.U.B.E. 2 Original Soundtrack
- Q.U.B.E. 2 Season Pass
- Q.U.B.E.: Director's Cut
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- Requiem: Avenging Angel
- Shattered Steel
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- SiN Gold est à 2,99 €
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Academy
- Starpoint Gemini 3
- Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter Bundle
- Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter Pack
- Subwar 2050 Complete
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- As Far As The Eye
- As Far As The Eye – Soundtrack
- As Far As The Eye – Supporter Pack
- As Far As The Eye: Soundtrack Bundle
- As Far As The Eye: Supporter Bundle
- Aven Colony
- Aven Colony - Soundtrack
- Banished
- Dawn of Man
- Foundation Soundtrack
- FoundationEN DEV
- Kingdoms and Castles
- Knights and Merchants: The Peasants Rebellion
- Littlewood
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter EditionEN DEV
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Pack
- Medieval DynastyEN DEV
- Parkitect
- Parkitect: Taste of Adventure
- Project Highrise
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition
- Project Highrise: Brilliant Berlin
- Project Highrise: Las Vegas
- Project Highrise: London Life
- Project Highrise: Miami Malls
- Project Highrise: Tokyo Towers
- Rise to Ruins
- The Guild 2
- The Guild 2 Renaissance
- The Guild 2: Pirates of the European Seas
- The Guild 3EN DEV
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt: The Seaside Empire
- Transport Fever
- Transport Fever 2
- Tropico 3 Gold Edition
- Tropico 4
- Tropico 4 - Complete DLC Pack
- Tropico 5 est à 7 €
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection Upgrade
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 - Lobbyistico
- Tropico 6 - Spitter
- Tropico 6 - The Llama of Wall Street
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- Tropico Reloaded est à 1,29 €
- Urban Empire
- 8-bit Armies
- 8-bit Armies - Guardians Campaign
- 8-bit Armies Soundtrack
- 8-bit Invaders
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous – ‘Alloy of Sin’ Character Skin
- Blasphemous Digital Art Book
- Blasphemous Digital Comic Book
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Blasphemous Original Soundtrack
- Braveland
- Braveland Pirate
- Braveland Wizard
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice est à 1,79 €
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet est à 1,79 €
- Darkest Dungeon Soundtrack
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Depths of Peril
- Gabriel Knight Sins of the Fathers - 20th Anniversary Edition est à 7 €
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Artbook
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Deluxe Edition
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Soundtrack
- Gothic
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Gothic 3
- Gothic 3: Forsaken Gods Enhanced Edition
- Mutant Football League - Brawltimore Razors
- Mutant Football League - LA Power Pack
- Mutant Football League - Sin Fransicko Forty Nightmares
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition
- Realms of Arkania 1+2
- Realms of Arkania 3
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition Upgrade
- Risen 3: Titan Lords
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Upgrade to Complete
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Sacred Gold
- Shadowgate
- Shadowgate: Special Edition
- Shadowgate: Special Edition Upgrade
- SpellForce 2 - Anniversary Edition
- SpellForce 2: Demons Of The Past
- SpellForce 2: Faith in Destiny
- SpellForce 2: Faith in Destiny - Digital Extras
- SpellForce 2: Faith in Destiny - Scenario Pack
- SpellForce 3
- SpellForce 3 Digital Extras
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest - Digital Extras
- SpellForce Platinum
- Warhammer 40,000 : Armageddon - Ork Hunters
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Angels of Death
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Glory of Macragge
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Vulkan's Wrath
- Zombasite
- Zombasite: Orc Schism
