Publié le Samedi 23 janvier 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Vous voulez du RPG ?Comme chaque week-end, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes du site Gog.com. Des soldes monstres, comme souvent, avec de très nombreux jeux en promotion et de très nombreuses bonnes affaires.
Encore une fois, nous vous avons mis en gras nos offres préférées...
Les RPG sont en soldes :
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Albion
- Anachronox
- Anvil of Dawn
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Avadon 3: Hint Book & Extras
- Avadon 3: The Warborn
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
- Avernum 3: Hint Book & Extras
- Avernum 3: Ruined World
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Balrum
- Betrayal at Krondor Pack
- Between the Stars - Original Soundtrack
- Between the StarsEN DEV
- Beyond Divinity
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Bound By Flame
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Celestian Tales: Old North
- Celestian Tales: Old North - Alternate Costume Pack
- Celestian Tales: Old North - Howl of the Ravager
- Celestian Tales: Old North - Original Soundtrack
- Celestian Tales: Realms Beyond
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Chronos: Before the Ashes Soundtrack
- Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
- Dark Quest 1 & 2
- Dark Quest 2 Soundtrack
- Decay of Logos
- Disco Elysium
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Sir Lora
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Wars
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Drakkhen
- Dread Nautical
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- DROD 1+2+3
- DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
- DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
- DROD: The Second Sky
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Dungeon Rats
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- DYSMANTLEEN DEV
- Elminage Gothic
- Eschalon: Book II
- Eschalon: Book III
- Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition
- Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Evoland 2, A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder
- Fell Seal DLC Bundle
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark - Missions and Monsters
- Geneforge Saga
- Gordian QuestEN DEV
- Gothic
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Gothic 3
- Gothic 3: Forsaken Gods Enhanced Edition
- GreedFall
- GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Guild of Dungeoneering
- Guild of Dungeoneering Deluxe Ice Cream Edition
- Guild of Dungeoneering Soundtrack
- Guild of Dungeoneering: Ice Cream Headaches
- Guild of Dungeoneering: Pirates Cove Adventure Pack
- Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
- Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition
- Halcyon 6: The Precursor Legacy
- Hellpoint
- Hellpoint Supporter Pack
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- INSOMNIA: The Ark
- Invictus: In the Shadow of Olympus
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Bundle
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
- Iron Danger
- Iron Danger - Supporter Pack
- Jupiter HellEN DEV
- King of Dragon Pass
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition
- Knights of the Chalice
- Lands of Lore 3
- Lands of Lore™ 1+2
- Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown
- Lionheart: Legacy of the Crusader
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Lords of Xulima
- Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
- Lords of Xulima Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC Pack
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Poison Wind Globadier
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Smuggler
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- Nethergate: Resurrection
- Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Nox™
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun – Explorer’s Edition
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun – Explorer’s Pack
- Outward
- Outward OST
- Outward: The Soroboreans
- Outward: The Three Brothers
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Soundtrack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
- Punch Club
- Punch Club Deluxe Edition
- Punch Club Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Queen's Wish Hintbook & Extras
- Queen's Wish: The Conqueror
- Regalia - Royal Edition
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs
- Regions Of Ruin
- Return to Krondor
- Revenant
- Rogue Wizards
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Star Renegades
- Star Renegades Deluxe Content
- Star Renegades Deluxe Edition
- Star Renegades Soundtrack
- Stonekeep
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- The Age of Decadence
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered - Digital Limited Edition
- The Bard's Tale
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose - Artbook
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose - Casual Clothes Costume
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose - Digital Soundtrack
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose Swimsuit Bundle
- The Dwarves
- The Dwarves Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Costume Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Shining Pom Bait Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Special Item Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Accessories
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Arcus Covers
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Casual Clothes
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Glasses
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Ride-Alongs
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 3
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 5
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 1
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 1
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 4
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Unspeakable Costumes
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Starter Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Value Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Premium Cosmetic Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Standard Cosmetic Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
- The Long Journey Home
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Titan Quest: Atlantis
- Titan Quest: Ragnarök
- Torchlight
- Torchlight II
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
- Tower of Time
- Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Tyranny - Official Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Portrait Pack
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 9: Ascension
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- Vagrus - The Riven RealmsEN DEV
- Vaporum
- Vaporum: Lockdown
- Vestaria Saga I: War of the Scions
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Witch Hunter DLC
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Wasteland Remastered
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Wizardry 6+7
- Wizardry 8
- Wizards & Warriors
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Laxia's
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Ultimate Resource Bundle
- Botanicula
- Botanicula Soundtrack + Art Book
- Broforce
- CHUCHEL
- CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
- CHUCHEL Soundtrack + Art Book
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition Soundtrack
- Felix The Reaper
- Felix The Reaper - Supporter Pack
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Artbook
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Deluxe Edition
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Soundtrack
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guacamelee! 2 - Complete
- Guacamelee! 2 - Soundtrack
- Guacamelee! 2 - The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)
- Guacamelee! 2 - Three Enemigos Character Pack
- Guacamelee! Gold Edition
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star
- Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star - Collector's Pack
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Digital Artbook
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Original Soundtrack
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Revolutionary Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice - Save the World Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
- Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored!
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Pedro Soundtrack
- Overlord + Raising Hell
- Overlord II
- Psychonauts
- Randal's Monday
- Unepic
- Worms 2
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Worms: Armageddon
- Worms United
Les soldes du week-end :
- BIT.TRIP BEAT
- BIT.TRIP BEAT Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP CORE
- BIT.TRIP CORE Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP FATE
- BIT.TRIP FATE Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP FLUX
- BIT.TRIP FLUX Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Runner
- BIT.TRIP Runner Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP VOID
- BIT.TRIP VOID Soundtrack
- Cook, Serve, Delicious Original Soundtrack
- Cook, Serve, Delicious!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Original Soundtrack
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Soundtrack
- Cultist Simulator
- Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
- Cultist Simulator: Original Soundtrack
- Cultist Simulator: The Dancer
- Cultist Simulator: The Exile
- Cultist Simulator: The Ghoul
- Cultist Simulator: The Priest
- Devil Daggers
- Disc Room
- Egypt Original Soundtrack
- Egypt: Old Kingdom
- Egypt: Old Kingdom - Artbook
- EXAPUNKS
- Filament
- Filament: Marmalade Edition
- MOLEK-SYNTEZ
- Opus Magnum
- PositronX
- Predynastic Egypt
- SHENZHEN I/O
- Spacechem
- Spelunky
- Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg
- Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism
- Strategic Mind: The Pacific
- Super Hexagon
- Tangledeep
- Tangledeep - Dawn of Dragons
- Tangledeep - Legend of Shara
- Tangledeep ~ Arrange ~ Soundtrack
- Tangledeep + Legend of Shara
- Tangledeep + Legend of Shara + Soundtrack
- Tangledeep Original Soundtrack
- They Are Billions
- They Are Billions - Soundtrack & Art Book
- Titan Souls
- Titan Souls: Digital Special Edition
- Titan Souls: Digital Special Edition Upgrade
- A Light in the Dark
- A Light in the Dark Original Soundtrack
- A Light in the Dark Prologue Manga
- Baldr Sky
- Fatal Twelve
- Fatal Twelve Complete Collection
- Fatal Twelve Mini Artbook
- Fatal Twelve Mini Voice Drama
- Fatal Twelve Original Soundtrack
- fault - milestone one
- fault - milestone two side:above
- fault milestone one - THE ART OF fault milestone one
- fault Series ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK vol 1
- Heart of the Woods
- Heart of the Woods Original Soundtrack - Moonlight
- Heart of the Woods Original Soundtrack - Snowfall
- Highway Blossoms
- Highway Blossoms - Soundtrack
- Highway Blossoms: Next Exit
- Memory's Dogma CODE:01
- Memory's Dogma CODE:01 - Original Soundtrack
- Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell
- Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell - Original Soundtrack
- Ne no Kami - The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto Extra Story
- Ne no Kami - The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto Original Soundtrack
- Ne no Kami - The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto Part 2
- Ne no Kami: The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto
- Serment - Contract with a Devil
- Shining Song Starnova
- Shining Song Starnova Limited Edition
- Shining Song Starnova Soundtrack
- Shining Song Starnova Vocal Collection
- Shining Song Starnova: Idol Empire
- Sound of Drop - fall into poison -
- Sound of Drop - fall into poison - Official Soundtrack
- Sunrider Academy
- Sunrider: Liberation Day - Captain's Edition
- The Art of A Light in the Dark
- The Falconers: Moonlight
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA Complete Soundtrack
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA episode.01
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA episode.02
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA episode.03
