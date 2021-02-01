Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Dernières actus

(TEST) Cambridge Audio Melomania...

Lego annonce un pack Sonic The H...

Little Nightmares II : Qu'est-ce...

Werewolf : The Apocalypse – Ea...

Skyforge est désormais disponib...

 

Publié le Samedi 6 février 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

On se fait un cadeau ?

Découvrez comme chaque semaine, les jeux proposés en soldes pour ce week-end sur le site Gog.com. Et comme chaque semaine, nous vous avons mis nos préférences en gras.

C'est à vous de joeur...

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Absolver
  • Absolver: Adalian Forest Pack
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
  • Battle Planet - Judgement Day
  • Bioforge
  • Brigador: Deluxe DLC Upgrade
  • Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe
  • Brigador: Up-Armored Edition
  • Cathedral
  • Cathedral OST
  • Codename: ICEMAN
  • Crimsonland
  • Crossing Souls
  • Crusader: No Regret™
  • Crusader: No Remorse™
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • Death to Spies
  • Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
  • Devil's Hunt
  • Dragon's Lair Trilogy
  • Forsaken Remastered
  • GUN™
  • Mages of Mystralia
  • Mages of Mystralia - Original Soundtrack
  • NeuroVoider
  • Nightmare Reaper
  • Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
  • Of Orcs And Men
  • Realms of Chaos
  • Remothered: Broken Porcelain
  • Remothered: Tormented Fathers
  • Resolutiion
  • Resolutiion OST
  • Resolutiion OST - The Last Website
  • Ruin of the Reckless
  • Ruin of the Reckless Collector's Edition Art pack
  • Ruin of the Reckless OST
  • Ruiner
  • Ruiner Soundtrack
  • SKYHILL
  • Slain: Back From Hell
  • Slain: Back From Hell Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • State of Mind
  • Styx: Master of Shadows
  • SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • The Great Perhaps
  • The Saboteur™
  • The Signal From Tölva
  • Throne of Darkness
  • Unto The End
  • Unto The End Special Edition
  • Venetica - Gold Edition
  • Victor Vran
  • Victor Vran: Fractured Worlds
  • Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
  • Warlocks 2: God Slayers
  • Wizard of Legend
  • Wizard of Legend Original Soundtrack
Les jeux Herocraft sont en soldes :
  • Tempest - Treasure Lands
  • Tempest Soundtrack
  • King of Dragon Pass
  • Tempest - Jade Sea
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark - Deluxe Set
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark - Original Soundtrack
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark
  • Tempest
  • Tempest - Pirate City
Les jeux retro sont en soldes :
  • A Vampyre Story
  • Alien Breed + Tower Assault
  • Alien Rampage
  • Ankh - Anniversary Edition
  • Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
  • Ankh 3: Battle of the Gods
  • Arabian Nights
  • Bad Mojo Redux
  • Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels
  • Blade Runner
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
  • Drakensang
  • Dream Pinball 3D
  • Earth 2140 Trilogy
  • Earth 2150 Trilogy
  • Earth 2160
  • Emperor of the Fading Suns
  • Flashback™
  • Freedom Fighters
  • Gorky 17
  • I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
  • Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
  • Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
  • Knights and Merchants: The Peasants Rebellion
  • KnightShift
  • Master of Magic
  • Master of Magic: Caster of Magic
  • Metal Fatigue
  • Noctropolis
  • Outpost 2: Divided Destiny
  • Pushover
  • Raiden V: Director’s Cut
  • Robo Rumble
  • Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
  • Shivers
  • Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
  • Silverfall: Complete
  • SiN Gold
  • Space Rogue Classic
  • Submarine Titans
  • Summer & Winter: Olympic Challenge
  • Super 3-D Noah's Ark
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock™ 2
  • Teleglitch: Die More Edition
  • Telltale Texas Hold'em
  • Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
  • The Dark Heart of Uukrul
  • The Humans Bundle
  • The I of the Dragon
  • The Immortal
  • The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
  • Timelapse
  • Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
  • Turok
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • Ultimate Body Blows
  • Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
  • Warlords I + II
  • Warlords III: Darklords Rising
  • World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
Les jeux Akupara sont en soldes :
  • The Metronomicon - J-Punch Pack
  • The Metronomicon - The Soundtrack!
  • Spinch - Soundtrack
  • The Darkside Detective
  • Spinch
  • The Metronomicon - Chiptune Pack 1
  • The Metronomicon - Chiptune Pack 2
  • Desert Child - Soundtrack
  • Etherborn
  • Star Vikings Forever
  • Mutazione
  • Etherborn Art & Design Book
  • Desert Child
  • The Metronomicon - The End Records Challenge Pack
  • Mutazione - Soundtrack
  • Star Vikings Forever Soundtrack
  • Etherborn Original Soundtrack
  • The Metronomicon - Indie Game Challenge Pack 1
  • The Metronomicon
  • The Darkside Detective - Soundtrack
Les jeux Iceberg sont en soldes :
  • Circle Empires
  • Circle Empires: Apex Monsters!
  • Conarium
  • Conarium OST
  • Dark Fall 3: Lost Souls
  • Into the Stars
  • Oriental Empires
  • Oriental Empires: Genghis
  • Oriental Empires: Three Kingdoms
  • Radical Relocation
  • Shortest Trip to Earth
  • Shortest Trip to Earth - Supporters Pack
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Cycle of Warfare
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Deadly Dozen
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Digital Deluxe Upgrade
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Endpoint
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Rise of Numibia
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Titans Return
  • Stars in Shadow
  • Stars in Shadow: Legacies
  • Still There
  • The Sojourn
  • The Sojourn - Upgrade to Digital Deluxe
  • The Sojourn Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Sojourn Gold Bundle
  • The Sojourn Soundtrack
  • Transient
Les jeux 11bit Studios sont en soldes :
  • Anomaly 2
  • Anomaly Defenders
  • Anomaly Korea
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign
  • Beat Cop
  • Children of Morta
  • Children of Morta: Paws and Claws
  • Frostpunk
  • Frostpunk - Les gouffres
  • Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
  • Frostpunk: On The Edge
  • Frostpunk: Season Pass
  • Frostpunk: The Last Autumn
  • Moonlighter
  • Moonlighter - Between Dimensions
  • Moonlighter: Complete Edition
  • Spacecom
  • This War of Mine
  • This War of Mine Stories - Fading Embers
  • This War of Mine: Complete Edition
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
  • This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Tower 57
  • Tower 57 Two-pack

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- L'Edito du Dimanche par 10r

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par clayman00

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco

- R-Type Final 2 annoncé pour le 30 avril par Quantum

- WandaVision, la critique de l'épisode 4 par jymmyelloco

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco

- (TEST) Turrican Flashback (PS4, Nintendo Switch) par 10r

Articles préférés

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

- (TEST) Turrican Flashback (PS4, Nintendo Switch)

- WandaVision, la critique de la série Disney +

- Lupin, la critique de la série Netflix

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- Lucasfilm Games renaît de ses cendres

Dernières Vidéos

- In Memoriam : le roman indispensable

- Little Nightmares II : Qu'est-ce que les cauchemars ?

- Werewolf : The Apocalypse – Earthblood est disponible

- Skyforge est désormais disponible sur Nintendo Switch

- Haven est sorti sur PS4, Nintendo Switch et l'Epic Game Store

- Essex: The Whale Hunter, vous allez pouvoir buter Moby Dick

- Skatebird, un jeu de skateboard... avec un oiseau, donc

Derniers Concours

- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !

- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine

- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge

- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !

- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé

41183-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres