Dernières actus
(TEST) Cambridge Audio Melomania...
Lego annonce un pack Sonic The H...
Little Nightmares II : Qu'est-ce...
Werewolf : The Apocalypse – Ea...
Publié le Samedi 6 février 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
On se fait un cadeau ?Découvrez comme chaque semaine, les jeux proposés en soldes pour ce week-end sur le site Gog.com. Et comme chaque semaine, nous vous avons mis nos préférences en gras.
C'est à vous de joeur...
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Absolver
- Absolver: Adalian Forest Pack
- Absolver: Deluxe Edition
- Absolver: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
- Battle Planet - Judgement Day
- Bioforge
- Brigador: Deluxe DLC Upgrade
- Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe
- Brigador: Up-Armored Edition
- Cathedral
- Cathedral OST
- Codename: ICEMAN
- Crimsonland
- Crossing Souls
- Crusader: No Regret™
- Crusader: No Remorse™
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Death to Spies
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Devil's Hunt
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy
- Forsaken Remastered
- GUN™
- Mages of Mystralia
- Mages of Mystralia - Original Soundtrack
- NeuroVoider
- Nightmare Reaper
- Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
- Of Orcs And Men
- Realms of Chaos
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Resolutiion
- Resolutiion OST
- Resolutiion OST - The Last Website
- Ruin of the Reckless
- Ruin of the Reckless Collector's Edition Art pack
- Ruin of the Reckless OST
- Ruiner
- Ruiner Soundtrack
- SKYHILL
- Slain: Back From Hell
- Slain: Back From Hell Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- State of Mind
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- The Great Perhaps
- The Saboteur™
- The Signal From Tölva
- Throne of Darkness
- Unto The End
- Unto The End Special Edition
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- Victor Vran
- Victor Vran: Fractured Worlds
- Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
- Warlocks 2: God Slayers
- Wizard of Legend
- Wizard of Legend Original Soundtrack
- Tempest - Treasure Lands
- Tempest Soundtrack
- King of Dragon Pass
- Tempest - Jade Sea
- INSOMNIA: The Ark - Deluxe Set
- INSOMNIA: The Ark - Original Soundtrack
- INSOMNIA: The Ark
- Tempest
- Tempest - Pirate City
- A Vampyre Story
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- Alien Rampage
- Ankh - Anniversary Edition
- Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
- Ankh 3: Battle of the Gods
- Arabian Nights
- Bad Mojo Redux
- Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels
- Blade Runner
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
- Drakensang
- Dream Pinball 3D
- Earth 2140 Trilogy
- Earth 2150 Trilogy
- Earth 2160
- Emperor of the Fading Suns
- Flashback™
- Freedom Fighters
- Gorky 17
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- Knights and Merchants: The Peasants Rebellion
- KnightShift
- Master of Magic
- Master of Magic: Caster of Magic
- Metal Fatigue
- Noctropolis
- Outpost 2: Divided Destiny
- Pushover
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Robo Rumble
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Shivers
- Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
- Silverfall: Complete
- SiN Gold
- Space Rogue Classic
- Submarine Titans
- Summer & Winter: Olympic Challenge
- Super 3-D Noah's Ark
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Teleglitch: Die More Edition
- Telltale Texas Hold'em
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- The Dark Heart of Uukrul
- The Humans Bundle
- The I of the Dragon
- The Immortal
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- Timelapse
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Ultimate Body Blows
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Warlords I + II
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
- The Metronomicon - J-Punch Pack
- The Metronomicon - The Soundtrack!
- Spinch - Soundtrack
- The Darkside Detective
- Spinch
- The Metronomicon - Chiptune Pack 1
- The Metronomicon - Chiptune Pack 2
- Desert Child - Soundtrack
- Etherborn
- Star Vikings Forever
- Mutazione
- Etherborn Art & Design Book
- Desert Child
- The Metronomicon - The End Records Challenge Pack
- Mutazione - Soundtrack
- Star Vikings Forever Soundtrack
- Etherborn Original Soundtrack
- The Metronomicon - Indie Game Challenge Pack 1
- The Metronomicon
- The Darkside Detective - Soundtrack
- Circle Empires
- Circle Empires: Apex Monsters!
- Conarium
- Conarium OST
- Dark Fall 3: Lost Souls
- Into the Stars
- Oriental Empires
- Oriental Empires: Genghis
- Oriental Empires: Three Kingdoms
- Radical Relocation
- Shortest Trip to Earth
- Shortest Trip to Earth - Supporters Pack
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Cycle of Warfare
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Deadly Dozen
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Digital Deluxe Upgrade
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Endpoint
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Rise of Numibia
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Titans Return
- Stars in Shadow
- Stars in Shadow: Legacies
- Still There
- The Sojourn
- The Sojourn - Upgrade to Digital Deluxe
- The Sojourn Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Sojourn Gold Bundle
- The Sojourn Soundtrack
- Transient
- Anomaly 2
- Anomaly Defenders
- Anomaly Korea
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign
- Beat Cop
- Children of Morta
- Children of Morta: Paws and Claws
- Frostpunk
- Frostpunk - Les gouffres
- Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
- Frostpunk: On The Edge
- Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Frostpunk: The Last Autumn
- Moonlighter
- Moonlighter - Between Dimensions
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Spacecom
- This War of Mine
- This War of Mine Stories - Fading Embers
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
- This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
- This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tower 57
- Tower 57 Two-pack
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- L'Edito du Dimanche par 10r
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par clayman00
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- R-Type Final 2 annoncé pour le 30 avril par Quantum
- WandaVision, la critique de l'épisode 4 par jymmyelloco
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
Articles préférés
Dernières Vidéos
- In Memoriam : le roman indispensable
- Little Nightmares II : Qu'est-ce que les cauchemars ?
- Werewolf : The Apocalypse – Earthblood est disponible
- Skyforge est désormais disponible sur Nintendo Switch
- Haven est sorti sur PS4, Nintendo Switch et l'Epic Game Store
- Essex: The Whale Hunter, vous allez pouvoir buter Moby Dick
Derniers Concours
- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé