Dernières actus
MotoGP 21 dévoile du gameplay p...
Monster Energy Supercross – Th...
Battle Brothers, le RPG tactique...
WRC 9 est sorti sur Nintendo Swi...
Publié le Samedi 13 mars 2021 à 10:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Encore un matin...Nouvelle semaine de jeux vidéo sur Gog.com. Et cette fois encore, on vous a mis en gras les jeux que l'on vous conseille. Après, hein, vous faites quoi ce que vous voulez bien. En bon français dans le texte.
Les soldes du week-end :
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar Digital Extras
- Crawl
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- Dark Quest 1 & 2
- Dark Quest 2 Soundtrack
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders Genesis Digital Extras
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Deep Sky Derelicts
- Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Station Life
- Dungeon Rats
- Dungeons 2
- Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
- Dungeons 3
- Dungeons 3: A Multitude of Maps
- Dungeons 3: An Unexpected DLC
- Dungeons 3: Clash of Gods
- Dungeons 3: Evil of the Caribbean
- Dungeons 3: Famous Last Words
- Dungeons 3: Lord of the Kings
- Dungeons 3: Once Upon A Time
- Elminage Gothic
- Enter the Gungeon
- Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition
- Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition - Lilith the Necromancer Pack
- Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
- Guild of Dungeoneering
- Guild of Dungeoneering Deluxe Ice Cream Edition
- Guild of Dungeoneering Soundtrack
- Guild of Dungeoneering: Ice Cream Headaches
- Guild of Dungeoneering: Pirates Cove Adventure Pack
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Paper Sorcerer
- Sin Slayers
- Sin Slayers - Artbook
- Sin Slayers - Little Supporter
- Sin Slayers - Pharmacist
- Sin Slayers - Soundtrack
- StarCrawlers
- The Quest
- The Quest - Islands of Ice and Fire
- Torchlight
- Torchlight II
- Vaporum
- Vaporum: Lockdown
- Wizard of Legend
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Age of Wonders
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Cities in Motion Collection
- Europa Universalis
- Europa Universalis II
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
- Hearts of Iron
- Hearts of Iron II: Complete
- Hearts of Iron III
- Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Prison Architect
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
- Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Victoria Complete
- Victoria II: Civil War Edition
- Close Combat: Wacht am Rhein
- Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
- Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
- Close Combat: The Longest Day
- Close Combat: Panthers in the Fog
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- Close Combat: Cross of Iron
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
- Close Combat: Modern Tactics
- Close Combat: The Bloody First
- Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Costume Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Shining Pom Bait Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Special Item Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Accessories
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Arcus Covers
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Casual Clothes
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Glasses
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Ride-Alongs
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 3
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 5
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 1
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 1
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 4
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Unspeakable Costumes
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Starter Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Value Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Premium Cosmetic Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Item Bundle
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Outfit & Accessory Bundle
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ S-Pom Treat Bundle
- Xanadu Next
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- Ys Origin
- Ys SEVEN
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Laxia's
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Ultimate Resource Bundle
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
- Zwei: The Arges Adventure
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
- A Golden Wake
- A Short Hike
- ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery)
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- art of rally
- art of rally deluxe edition
- art of rally original soundtrack
- Blackwell Bundle
- Blackwell Epiphany
- Broforce
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Chicken Police
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk - Artbook
- Coffee Talk - Soundtrack OST
- Creeper World 4
- Creeper World 4 Soundtrack
- Door Kickers
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- Door Kickers: Action Squad Two-pack
- Down in Bermuda
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- ENCODYA
- ENCODYA - Save the World Edition
- Gemini Rue
- Hollow Knight
- Hollow Knight - Gods & Nightmares
- Hollow Knight - Official Soundtrack
- Hollow Knight & Soundtracks
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Hypnospace Outlaw + Original Soundtrack
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
- Iratus: Wrath of the Necromancer
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Monolith
- Monolith: Relics of the Past
- Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
- Nova Drift Game & SoundtrackEN DEV
- Nova Drift OST
- Nova DriftEN DEV
- One Finger Death Punch 2
- Primordia
- Resonance
- S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - Soundtrack
- SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
- Shardlight
- Shardlight: Special Edition
- Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
- Streets of Rogue
- Streets of Rogue Character Pack
- Streets of Rogue Soundtrack
- Super Hexagon
- Technobabylon
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- The Making of Streets of Rogue
- The Shivah
- Unavowed
- Unavowed Soundtrack
- VVVVVV
- When The Past Was Around
- When The Past Was Around - Artbook
- When the Past Was Around (Original Soundtrack)
- Wingspan
- Wingspan Soundtrack
- Wingspan Special Edition
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Quantum
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par clayman00
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Marco
- On sait où sera disponible la Justice League le 18 mars en France par jymmyelloco
- Microsoft a officiellement acquis Bethesda par 10r
- WandaVision, la critique finale par jymmyelloco
Articles préférés
Dernières Vidéos
- MotoGP 21 dévoile du gameplay pour la première fois
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 est sorti
- Battle Brothers, le RPG tactique est sorti sur Nintendo Switch
- WRC 9 est sorti sur Nintendo Switch
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends dévoile son chasseur
- The Outer Worlds : Meurtre sur Éridan sort le 17 mars
Derniers Concours
- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé