Publié le Samedi 13 mars 2021 à 10:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Encore un matin...

Nouvelle semaine de jeux vidéo sur Gog.com. Et cette fois encore, on vous a mis en gras les jeux que l'on vous conseille. Après, hein, vous faites quoi ce que vous voulez bien. En bon français dans le texte.

Les soldes du week-end :
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar Digital Extras
  • Crawl
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
  • Dark Quest 1 & 2
  • Dark Quest 2 Soundtrack
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders Genesis Digital Extras
  • Deathtrap Dungeon
  • Deep Sky Derelicts
  • Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
  • Deep Sky Derelicts: Station Life
  • Dungeon Rats
  • Dungeons 2
  • Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
  • Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
  • Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
  • Dungeons 3
  • Dungeons 3: A Multitude of Maps
  • Dungeons 3: An Unexpected DLC
  • Dungeons 3: Clash of Gods
  • Dungeons 3: Evil of the Caribbean
  • Dungeons 3: Famous Last Words
  • Dungeons 3: Lord of the Kings
  • Dungeons 3: Once Upon A Time
  • Elminage Gothic
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition
  • Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition - Lilith the Necromancer Pack
  • Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
  • Guild of Dungeoneering
  • Guild of Dungeoneering Deluxe Ice Cream Edition
  • Guild of Dungeoneering Soundtrack
  • Guild of Dungeoneering: Ice Cream Headaches
  • Guild of Dungeoneering: Pirates Cove Adventure Pack
  • Mary Skelter: Nightmares
  • Paper Sorcerer
  • Sin Slayers
  • Sin Slayers - Artbook
  • Sin Slayers - Little Supporter
  • Sin Slayers - Pharmacist
  • Sin Slayers - Soundtrack
  • StarCrawlers
  • The Quest
  • The Quest - Islands of Ice and Fire
  • Torchlight
  • Torchlight II
  • Vaporum
  • Vaporum: Lockdown
  • Wizard of Legend
  • Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
Les jeux Paradox sont en soldes :
  • Age of Wonders
  • Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
  • Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
  • BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
  • Cities in Motion Collection
  • Europa Universalis
  • Europa Universalis II
  • Europa Universalis III Complete
  • Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
  • Hearts of Iron
  • Hearts of Iron II: Complete
  • Hearts of Iron III
  • Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
  • Prison Architect
  • Shadowrun Trilogy
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
  • Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
  • Tyranny - Gold Edition
  • Victoria Complete
  • Victoria II: Civil War Edition
Les jeux Close Combat sont en soldes :
  • Close Combat: Wacht am Rhein
  • Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
  • Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
  • Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
  • Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
  • Close Combat: The Longest Day
  • Close Combat: Panthers in the Fog
  • Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
  • Close Combat: Cross of Iron
  • Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
  • Close Combat: Modern Tactics
  • Close Combat: The Bloody First
Les jeux Nihon Falcon sont en soldes :
  • Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Costume Pack
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Shining Pom Bait Pack
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Special Item Pack
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Accessories
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Arcus Covers
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Casual Clothes
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Glasses
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Ride-Alongs
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 3
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 2
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 5
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 1
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 2
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 1
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 4
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Unspeakable Costumes
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Starter Set
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Value Set
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Premium Cosmetic Set
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
  • Tokyo Xanadu eX+
  • Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Item Bundle
  • Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Outfit & Accessory Bundle
  • Tokyo Xanadu eX+ S-Pom Treat Bundle
  • Xanadu Next
  • Ys I & II Chronicles+
  • Ys Origin
  • Ys SEVEN
  • Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Laxia's
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Ultimate Resource Bundle
  • Ys: Memories of Celceta
  • Ys: The Oath in Felghana
  • Zwei: The Arges Adventure
  • Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
Quelques jeux indés sont en soldes :
  • A Golden Wake
  • A Short Hike
  • ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery)
  • Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
  • art of rally
  • art of rally deluxe edition
  • art of rally original soundtrack
  • Blackwell Bundle
  • Blackwell Epiphany
  • Broforce
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
  • Chicken Police
  • Coffee Talk
  • Coffee Talk - Artbook
  • Coffee Talk - Soundtrack OST
  • Creeper World 4
  • Creeper World 4 Soundtrack
  • Door Kickers
  • Door Kickers: Action Squad
  • Door Kickers: Action Squad Two-pack
  • Down in Bermuda
  • El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
  • ENCODYA
  • ENCODYA - Save the World Edition
  • Gemini Rue
  • Hollow Knight
  • Hollow Knight - Gods & Nightmares
  • Hollow Knight - Official Soundtrack
  • Hollow Knight & Soundtracks
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • Hypnospace Outlaw + Original Soundtrack
  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead
  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
  • Iratus: Wrath of the Necromancer
  • Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
  • Monolith
  • Monolith: Relics of the Past
  • Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
  • Nova Drift Game & SoundtrackEN DEV
  • Nova Drift OST
  • Nova DriftEN DEV
  • One Finger Death Punch 2
  • Primordia
  • Resonance
  • S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
  • SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
  • SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - Soundtrack
  • SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
  • Shardlight
  • Shardlight: Special Edition
  • Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
  • Streets of Rogue
  • Streets of Rogue Character Pack
  • Streets of Rogue Soundtrack
  • Super Hexagon
  • Technobabylon
  • Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
  • Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • The Making of Streets of Rogue
  • The Shivah
  • Unavowed
  • Unavowed Soundtrack
  • VVVVVV
  • When The Past Was Around
  • When The Past Was Around - Artbook
  • When the Past Was Around (Original Soundtrack)
  • Wingspan
  • Wingspan Soundtrack
  • Wingspan Special Edition

 

 
