Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 20 mars 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Petite semaine

Comme toutes les semaines, Gog.com vous livre sa longue liste de jeux en soldes. Et comme à chaque fois, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences. Choisies de manière totalement subjective.

Les soldes du week-end :
  • Animation Arts Collection
  • Deadlight: Director's Cut
  • Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic
  • Gods Will Fall
  • Gods Will Fall - Valiant Edition
  • Iron Harvest
  • Iron Harvest - Rusviet Revolution
  • Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
  • Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
  • Lost Horizon
  • Lost Horizon 2
  • Lost Horizon Double Pack
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro Exodus
  • Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
  • Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
  • Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
  • Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
  • Metro Franchise Bundle
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Outward
  • Outward OST
  • Outward: The Soroboreans
  • Outward: The Three Brothers
  • Painkiller Black Edition
  • Painkiller: Overdose
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Red Faction
  • Red Faction 2
  • Red Faction Armageddon Soundtrack
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Soundtrack
  • Red Faction: Armageddon
  • Red Faction: Armageddon Path to War
  • Saints Row 2
  • Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
  • Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
  • Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
  • Secret Files 3
  • Secret Files: Sam Peters
  • Secret Files: Tunguska
  • Shenmue III
  • Shenmue III - DLC 1 Big Merry Cruise
  • Shenmue III - DLC 2 Battle rally
  • Shenmue III - DLC 3 Story quest pack
  • Shenmue III - Season Pass
  • Shenmue III Deluxe Edition
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
  • Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Windbound
Soldes Donjons & Dragons :
  • Al-Qadim: The Genie's Curse
  • Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series
  • Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone
  • Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection One
  • Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Three
  • Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two
  • Icewind Dale 2 Complete
  • Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
  • Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
  • Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
  • Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
  • Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • The Temple of Elemental Evil
Les jeux de Crunching Koalas sont en soldes :
  • MouseCraft﻿
  • BUTCHER - Extended Soundtrack
  • Butcher
  • Bonkies
  • Bonkies Soundtrack
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
Les jeux en soldes cette semaine :
  • Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
  • ARMA: Cold War Assault
  • ARMA: Gold Edition
  • Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
  • Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
  • Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
  • Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
  • Grim Dawn
  • Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
  • Grim Dawn - Crucible
  • Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
  • Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
  • Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2
  • Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
  • Hitman 3: Contracts
  • Hitman: Absolution
  • Hitman: Blood Money
  • Hitman: Codename 47
  • ITTA
  • Lands of Lore 3
  • Lands of Lore™ 1+2
  • Littlewood
  • NecroVision
  • NecroVisioN: Lost Company
  • Nox™
  • Parkitect
  • Parkitect - Booms & Blooms
  • Parkitect: Taste of Adventure
  • Race the Sun
  • Reventure
  • Reventure Soundtrack
  • Sacred Gold
  • SYNTHETIK - Supporter Pack
  • SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising
  • Tharsis
  • The Adventure Pals
  • Timelie
  • Timelie - Original Game Soundtrack
  • TRON 2.0
  • Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
  • Unreal Gold
  • Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
  • Unreal Tournament GOTY
  • Zombotron
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • Antihero
  • Antihero Book Club
  • Antihero Deluxe Edition
  • Antihero Oliver Character
  • Antihero: Armello Character Pack
  • Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
  • Costume Quest
  • Figment
  • Gato Roboto
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • LOST EMBER
  • Lost Ember - Original Game Soundtrack
  • Lovely Planet
  • Never Alone Arctic Collection
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
  • Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
  • Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
  • Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
  • Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
  • Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
  • Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
  • Seasons after Fall
  • Slime Rancher
  • Slime-san: Superslime Edition
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies - Artbook
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies - Original Soundtrack
  • The Colonists
  • The First Tree
  • The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
  • Tooth and Tail
  • Tooth and Tail - Official Soundtrack
  • Unholy Heights
  • Wuppo - Definitive Edition
Outer Worlds est en soldes :
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
  • The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
  • The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
Les jeux Zingurat sont en soldes :
  • Purple Saturn Day
  • Altered Destiny
  • World Championship Boxing Manager™
  • XF5700 Mantis Experimental Fighter
  • Fast Break
  • Psi 5 Trading Company
  • TKO
  • 4th & Inches
  • MicroProse™ Soccer

 

 
