Publié le Samedi 20 mars 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petite semaineComme toutes les semaines, Gog.com vous livre sa longue liste de jeux en soldes. Et comme à chaque fois, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences. Choisies de manière totalement subjective.
Les soldes du week-end :
- Animation Arts Collection
- Deadlight: Director's Cut
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic
- Gods Will Fall
- Gods Will Fall - Valiant Edition
- Iron Harvest
- Iron Harvest - Rusviet Revolution
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
- Lost Horizon
- Lost Horizon 2
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
- Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
- Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Outward
- Outward OST
- Outward: The Soroboreans
- Outward: The Three Brothers
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Painkiller: Overdose
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Red Faction
- Red Faction 2
- Red Faction Armageddon Soundtrack
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Red Faction Guerrilla Soundtrack
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Red Faction: Armageddon Path to War
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
- Secret Files 3
- Secret Files: Sam Peters
- Secret Files: Tunguska
- Shenmue III
- Shenmue III - DLC 1 Big Merry Cruise
- Shenmue III - DLC 2 Battle rally
- Shenmue III - DLC 3 Story quest pack
- Shenmue III - Season Pass
- Shenmue III Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Windbound
- Al-Qadim: The Genie's Curse
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard
- Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series
- Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone
- Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection One
- Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Three
- Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two
- Icewind Dale 2 Complete
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
- Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- The Temple of Elemental Evil
- MouseCraft
- BUTCHER - Extended Soundtrack
- Butcher
- Bonkies
- Bonkies Soundtrack
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- ARMA: Gold Edition
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Grim Dawn
- Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
- Grim Dawn - Crucible
- Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Codename 47
- ITTA
- Lands of Lore 3
- Lands of Lore™ 1+2
- Littlewood
- NecroVision
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Nox™
- Parkitect
- Parkitect - Booms & Blooms
- Parkitect: Taste of Adventure
- Race the Sun
- Reventure
- Reventure Soundtrack
- Sacred Gold
- SYNTHETIK - Supporter Pack
- SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising
- Tharsis
- The Adventure Pals
- Timelie
- Timelie - Original Game Soundtrack
- TRON 2.0
- Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
- Unreal Gold
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
- Unreal Tournament GOTY
- Zombotron
- Antihero
- Antihero Book Club
- Antihero Deluxe Edition
- Antihero Oliver Character
- Antihero: Armello Character Pack
- Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
- Costume Quest
- Figment
- Gato Roboto
- Ghost of a Tale
- LOST EMBER
- Lost Ember - Original Game Soundtrack
- Lovely Planet
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
- Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
- Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
- Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
- Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
- Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Seasons after Fall
- Slime Rancher
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- Stories: The Path of Destinies - Artbook
- Stories: The Path of Destinies - Original Soundtrack
- The Colonists
- The First Tree
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
- Tooth and Tail
- Tooth and Tail - Official Soundtrack
- Unholy Heights
- Wuppo - Definitive Edition
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
- Purple Saturn Day
- Altered Destiny
- World Championship Boxing Manager™
- XF5700 Mantis Experimental Fighter
- Fast Break
- Psi 5 Trading Company
- TKO
- 4th & Inches
- MicroProse™ Soccer
