Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

PubliÃ© le Samedi 5 juin 2021 Ã  10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Bof !

Petit raté chez Gog.com cette semaine... où sont passées les soldes de la semaine, de la mi-semaine ou du week-end ? Seules deux catégories sont proposées...

Les jeux Headup sont en soldes :
  • Bridge Constructor
  • Bridge Constructor Medieval
  • Bridge Constructor Playground
  • Bridge Constructor Portal
  • Bridge Constructor Portal - Portal Proficiency
  • Bridge Constructor Stunts
  • Bridge Constructor Trains
  • Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
  • Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four
  • Colt Canyon
  • Colt Canyon - Soundtrack
  • Dead Age
  • Dead Age 1 + 2 Bundle
  • Dead Age 2
  • Dead Age 2 Original Soundtrack
  • Meridian: New World
  • OUTBUDDIES DX
  • Pumpkin Jack
  • Pumpkin Jack Soundtrack
  • Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood
  • Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood – Artbook
  • Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood - Deluxe Edition
  • Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood – Original Soundtracks
  • SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
  • SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - Soundtrack
  • SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon
  • Silver Chains
  • Slime-san: Superslime Edition
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Deluxe Edition
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Beach Bum Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Gamer Girl Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Local Celeb Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Locks of Love Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Model Student Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - School Bully Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Summer Child Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Winter Princess Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Artbook
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Soundtrack
  • The Coma: Back to School Bundle
  • The Coma: Recut
  • The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition
  • The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • The Inner World
  • The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
  • The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia Soundtrack
  • Trüberbrook
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul Soundtrack
Les jeux Warhammer sont en soldes :
  • Adeptus Titanicus: Dominus
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Soundtrack
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Space Marines
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Tau Empire
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Chaos Campaign Expansion
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Soundtrack
  • Blood Bowl 2 - Legendary Edition
  • Dark Future: Blood Red States
  • Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
  • Man O' War: Corsair - Fell Cargo
  • Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
  • Man O' War: Fledgling Griffon
  • Man O' War: Reik's Fashion
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Poison Wind Globadier
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Smuggler
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition Soundtrack
  • Warhammer 40,000 : Armageddon - Ork Hunters
  • Warhammer 40,000 Gladius – Reinforcement Pack
  • Warhammer 40,000 Gladius: Specialist Pack
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Angels of Death
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Glory of Macragge
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Golgotha
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Soundtrack
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Vulkan's Wrath
  • Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron - Flyboyz Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Assault Pack
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Chaos Space Marines
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Craftworld Aeldari
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Fortification Pack
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Soundtrack + Wallpapers
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Lord of Skulls
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - T'au
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Tyranids
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek+ Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War
  • Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
  • Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Horrors of the Warp
  • Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Legacy of the Weirdboy
  • Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia
  • Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times
  • Warhammer Quest Deluxe
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane - Witch Hunter DLC
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
  • Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
D'autres jeux, en non des moindres, sont aussi en soldes, mais non listés. Retrouvez-les sur cette page.

 

