DerniÃ¨res actus
After The Fall : des news de ce ...
Tour de France 2021 et Pro Cycli...
Warhammer 40,000 : Chaos Gate â€...
Hitman & Bodyguard 2, une nouvel...
PubliÃ© le Samedi 5 juin 2021 Ã 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Bof !Petit raté chez Gog.com cette semaine... où sont passées les soldes de la semaine, de la mi-semaine ou du week-end ? Seules deux catégories sont proposées...
Les jeux Headup sont en soldes :
- Bridge Constructor
- Bridge Constructor Medieval
- Bridge Constructor Playground
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bridge Constructor Portal - Portal Proficiency
- Bridge Constructor Stunts
- Bridge Constructor Trains
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four
- Colt Canyon
- Colt Canyon - Soundtrack
- Dead Age
- Dead Age 1 + 2 Bundle
- Dead Age 2
- Dead Age 2 Original Soundtrack
- Meridian: New World
- OUTBUDDIES DX
- Pumpkin Jack
- Pumpkin Jack Soundtrack
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood – Artbook
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood - Deluxe Edition
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood – Original Soundtracks
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - Soundtrack
- SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon
- Silver Chains
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Deluxe Edition
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Beach Bum Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Gamer Girl Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Local Celeb Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Locks of Love Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Model Student Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - School Bully Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Summer Child Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Winter Princess Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Artbook
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Soundtrack
- The Coma: Back to School Bundle
- The Coma: Recut
- The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition
- The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- The Inner World
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia Soundtrack
- Trüberbrook
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Vambrace: Cold Soul Soundtrack
- Adeptus Titanicus: Dominus
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Soundtrack
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Space Marines
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Tau Empire
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Chaos Campaign Expansion
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Soundtrack
- Blood Bowl 2 - Legendary Edition
- Dark Future: Blood Red States
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
- Man O' War: Corsair - Fell Cargo
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- Man O' War: Fledgling Griffon
- Man O' War: Reik's Fashion
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Poison Wind Globadier
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Smuggler
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition Soundtrack
- Warhammer 40,000 : Armageddon - Ork Hunters
- Warhammer 40,000 Gladius – Reinforcement Pack
- Warhammer 40,000 Gladius: Specialist Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Angels of Death
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Glory of Macragge
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Golgotha
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Soundtrack
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Vulkan's Wrath
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron - Flyboyz Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Assault Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Chaos Space Marines
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Craftworld Aeldari
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Fortification Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Soundtrack + Wallpapers
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Lord of Skulls
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - T'au
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Tyranids
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek+ Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Horrors of the Warp
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Legacy of the Weirdboy
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times
- Warhammer Quest Deluxe
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Witch Hunter DLC
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualitÃ©
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez Ãªtre inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par clayman00
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy pour cet automne par Marco
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- DÃ©cÃ¨s de BenoÃ®t Sokal par jymmyelloco
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par clayman00
Articles prÃ©fÃ©rÃ©s
- RÃ©ussir : Code de la Route est dÃ©sormais disponible sur PC, PS4 et Nintendo Switch
- Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo 2020 â€“ Le jeu vidÃ©o officiel, pour le 22 juin
- Super Bomberman R Online arrive le 27 mai
- (TEST) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- The Ascent : le RPG cyberpunk dÃ©nbarque en juillet
DerniÃ¨res VidÃ©os
- Scarlet Nexus : encore du gameplay
- Alfred Hitchcock â€“ Vertigo, un nouveau jeu vidÃ©o signÃ© Microids
- City of Atlantis : Ã la fin, tout coule ?
- The Last Kids on Earth et le sceptre maudit est sorti
- Reminiscence : Hugh Jackman se la joue Inception
Derniers Concours
- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-rayâ„¢ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dÃ©dicacÃ©s !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-rayâ„¢ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la derniÃ¨re clÃ©