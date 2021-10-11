Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 16 octobre 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Beau week-end

Joli week-end de soldes sur Gog.com. Laissez-vous tenter par quelques belles promotions, dans la très longue liste des jeux proposés à prix cassés.

Comme d'habitude, nous avons mis en gras nos préférences.

Les jeux en soldes cette semaine :
  • Advent Rising
  • Astrox Imperium
  • Aven Colony
  • Aven Colony - Soundtrack
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Armistice
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Ghost Fleet Offensive
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Modern Ships Pack
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Resurrection
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
  • Between the Stars - Original Soundtrack
  • Between the Stars
  • BLACKHOLE
  • Conglomerate 451
  • Conquest: Frontier Wars
  • Crusader: No Regret™
  • Crusader: No Remorse™
  • Crying Suns
  • Cryptark
  • Cryptark Soundtrack
  • Darkstar One
  • Deliver Us The Moon
  • Deliver Us The Moon - Original Soundtrack
  • Descent
  • Descent 2
  • Descent 3 + Mercenary
  • Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
  • Desert Child
  • Desert Child - Soundtrack
  • Distant Worlds: Universe
  • Earth 2140 Trilogy
  • Earth 2150 Trilogy
  • Earth 2160
  • Ether One Redux
  • Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition
  • Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Evolva
  • Fragile Allegiance
  • Freespace 2
  • FTL: Advanced Edition
  • Galactic Civilizations I: Ultimate Edition
  • Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
  • Gratuitous Space Battles 2
  • Helium Rain
  • Imperium Galactica
  • Imperium Galactica II: Alliances
  • Impossible Creatures
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark - Deluxe Set
  • Into the Breach
  • Iron Marines
  • Master of Orion
  • Master of Orion 1+2
  • Master of Orion 3
  • Master of Orion: Collector's Edition
  • Master of Orion: Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Master of Orion: Revenge of Antares Race Pack
  • Meridian: New World
  • Mirror's Edge™
  • Mission Critical
  • NeuroVoider
  • Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
  • O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
  • Outcast 1.1
  • Pandora: First Contact - Gold Edition
  • Parkan 2
  • Pax Imperia - Eminent Domain
  • Per Aspera
  • Per Aspera Art Book
  • Per Aspera Audiobook
  • Per Aspera Deluxe Edition
  • Per Aspera Original Soundtrack
  • Perimeter
  • Perimeter: Emperor's Testament
  • PLANET ALPHA
  • PLANET ALPHA - Digital Artbook
  • PLANET ALPHA - Original Soundtrack
  • PLANET ALPHA Digital Deluxe
  • Planetbase
  • Planet's Edge: The Point of no Return
  • Polaris Sector - Gold Edition
  • Q.U.B.E. 2
  • Q.U.B.E. 2 Original Soundtrack
  • Q.U.B.E. 2 Season Pass
  • Q.U.B.E.: Director's Cut
  • Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
  • Redneck Rampage Collection
  • Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
  • Redout: Space Assault
  • Requiem: Avenging Angel
  • Robo Rumble
  • Shadow Empire
  • Shattered Steel
  • Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
  • Sine Mora EX
  • Skydrift Infinity
  • Space Empires Complete Pack
  • Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy
  • Star Trek™: Starfleet Academy
  • Star Trek™: Starfleet Command Gold Edition
  • Star Vikings Forever
  • Star Vikings Forever Soundtrack
  • Starpoint Gemini 2
  • Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
  • Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
  • Starpoint Gemini 3
  • Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter Bundle
  • Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter Pack
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Cycle of Warfare
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Deadly Dozen
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Digital Deluxe Upgrade
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Endpoint
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Rise of Numibia
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Titans Return
  • State of Mind
  • State of Mind - Artbook
  • State of Mind - Soundtrack
  • Stellaris
  • Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Apocalypse
  • Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
  • Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: MegaCorp
  • Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Utopia
  • Subwar 2050 Complete
  • The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human
  • The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
  • The Fall
  • The Fall Part 2: Unbound
  • The Labyrinth of Time
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
  • The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
  • The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
  • The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
  • The Signal From Tölva
  • Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
  • Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
  • UFO: Aftermath
  • UFO: Aftershock
  • Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
  • Unreal Gold
  • Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
  • Unreal Tournament GOTY
  • Void Bastards
  • Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
  • We are the Dwarves
  • X Rebirth
  • X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
  • X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition Upgrade
  • X: Gold
  • X2: The Threat
  • X3: Reunion
  • X3: Terran War Pack
  • X4: Cradle of Humanity Soundtrack
  • X4: Foundations
  • X4: Foundations Collector's Edition
  • X4: Foundations Collector's Edition Content
  • X4: Split Vendetta
  • X4: Split Vendetta Soundtrack
  • XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
  • XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  • X-Com: Apocalypse
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • X-Com: Enforcer
  • X-Com: Interceptor
  • X-COM: Terror from the Deep
  • X-Com: UFO Defense
  • XCOM® 2
  • Z: The Game
  • Zephyr
Les jeux Fallout sont en soldes :
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout Tactics
  • Fallout 3 GOTY
  • Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • 80 Days
  • Anodyne
  • Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
  • ENCODYA
  • ENCODYA - Save the World Edition
  • Etherborn
  • Even the Ocean
  • Even the Ocean Friend Pack
  • Firewatch
  • Gone Home
  • Hoa
  • Kona
  • Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure
  • Lacuna - Save the World Edition
  • Mutazione
  • Neversong
  • Papers, Please
  • Psychonauts
  • SIMULACRA
  • SIMULACRA 2
  • Tacoma
  • The Signifier Deluxe Edition
  • The Signifier Director's Cut
  • The Sojourn
  • The Sojourn - Upgrade to Digital Deluxe
  • The Sojourn Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Sojourn Gold Bundle
  • This War of Mine
  • This War of Mine Stories - Fading Embers
  • This War of Mine: Complete Edition
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
  • This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
Les jeux Aspyr sont en soldes :
  • Layers of Fear
  • Layers of Fear: Inheritance
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
Les jeux Sneg sont en soldes :
  • Witchaven II: Blood Vengeance
  • Witchaven I & II Bundle
  • Witchaven
  • Siege of Avalon: Anthology
  • Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
Les soldes du week-end :
  • ARMA: Cold War Assault
  • Black Book
  • Clive Barker's Undying
  • Creaks
  • Creaks Collector's Edition
  • Creaks Soundtrack + Art Book
  • Dead Space™
  • Death Trash
  • Geneforge 1 - Mutagen
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Going Medieval
  • GRIP
  • Hard Truck 2: King of the Road
  • HUNTDOWN
  • Jade Empire: Special Edition
  • Papetura
  • Project Wingman
  • Secret Agent HD
  • Shadow Empire
  • Shadow Man Remastered
  • Slipways
  • Strangeland
  • Stranglehold
  • Superliminal
  • Syndicate Plus™
  • System Shock™ 2
  • The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
  • The Slormancer
  • Thimbleweed Park
  • Townscaper
  • Whispers of a Machine
Les jeux Batman sont en soldes :
  • Batman - The Telltale Series
  • Batman Shadows Mode: The Enemy Within
  • Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
  • Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
  • Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
  • Batman™: Arkham Knight
  • Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
  • Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
  • Batman™: Arkham Origins
  • Batman™: Arkham Origins - Season Pass
  • LEGO Batman: Le Jeu Vidéo
  • LEGO® Batman 2 DC Super Heroes™
  • Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
  • Telltale Batman Shadows Mode

 

 
