Publié le Samedi 20 novembre 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Quelques petites choses...Encore cette semaine, nous vous proposons de découvrir les jeux en soldes sur l'excellentissime site Gog.com. N'hésitez pas à cliquer sur les liens, nous ne vous donnons qu'un petit aperçu des jeux en soldes et non pas la liste entière.
Cette semaine, voici les offres...
Les jeux tchèques et slovaques sont en soldes :
- 18 wheels of street
- Arma Cold War Assault
- Arma Gold Edition
- Blackhole
- Chuchel
- Comanche
- Dex
- Inquisitor
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- Mafia
- Mafia II
- Mafia III
- Pilgrims
- Samorost 2
- Samorost 3
- UFO Afterlight
- UFO Aftermath
- UFO Aftershock
Les jeux Kalypso sont en soldes :
- Anstoss
- Anstoss 2
- Anstoss 3
- Commandos 2 & Praetorians
- Commandos 2
- Commandos 2+3
- Cultures 1+2
- Dungeons 2
- Dungeons 3
- Imperial Glory
- Patrician 1+2
- Port Royale
- Port Royale 3
- Port Royale 4
- Praetorians
- Railway Empire
- Sudden Strike 2
- Sudden Strike 3
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike Gold
- Tropico 3
- Tropico 4
- Tropico 5
- Tropico 6
- Tropico Reloaded
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
- 7 Billions Humans
- A Golden Wake
- A Short Hike
- Aegis Defenders
- Against the Moon
- Art of Rally
- Bastion
- Xenonauts
- Caravan
- Cartel Tycoon
- Dawn of Man
- Deponia
- Door Kickers
- Encodya
- Forager
- FTL Advanced Edition
- Gemini Rue
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth
- Kim
- Little Inferno
- Niffelheim
- Nova Drift
- Pathway
- Pyre
- Resonance
- Shadow Tactics Blades of the Shogun
- Shardlight
- Staxel
- Streets of Rogue
- Technobabylon
- Transistor
- Unavowed
- VVVVV
- Wingspan
Les soldes du week-end :
- Atlantis 2
- Atlantis 3
- Das Boot
- Deep Diving Simulator
- Gunboat
- King of Seas
- Man O'War
- Megaquarium
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- Port Royale
- Port Royale 2
- Port Royale 3
- Port Royale 4
- Tempest
