Dernières actus
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse...
Concours Calendrier de l'Avent J...
(TEST) Roccat Torch, un bon micr...
Publié le Jeudi 23 décembre 2021 à 11:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les nouveautés des soldes d'hiver
Encore plus de jeux !Le site Gog.com propose toujours ses soldes d'hiver. A ne surtout pas rater ! Et de nouveaux jeux ont été ajoutés à la longue liste (plus de 3500 titres) en promotion...
Voici quelques-unes des nouveautés :
- A Plague Tale Innocence
- Arx Fatalis
- Bound by Flame
- Call of Cthulhu
- Dishonored
- Dishonored 2
- Doom 3 BFG
- Fallout 3
- Greedfall
- Heretic + Hexen
- Prey
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
- Sleeping Dogs
- Thief
- The Evil Within
- The Surge
- Vampyr
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Wolfenstein The New Order
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein The Old Blood
- Doom II + Final Doom
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout New Vegas
Les jeux Paradox sont en soldes et notamment :
- Pillars of Eternity
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Heroes of Might & Magic
- Populous
- Sin Gold
- Sim City 3000
- Spore
- System Shock
- Blade Runner
- Warcraft I & II
- Brothers a tale of two sons
- Cat Quest
- Guacamelee! 2
- Journey to the savage planet
- Lego Harry Potter
- Lego Batman
- Lego Star Wars
- Cuphead
- Coffee Talk
- Slime Rancher
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Forever
- Terraria
- Frostpunk
- Icewind Dale
- Metro Exodus
- Batman Arkham Origins
- Metro 2033
- Dead Space
- The Witcher 3
- This War of Mine
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Baldur's Gate
- Darksiders
- Deus Ex
- Divinity Original Sins
- Icewind Dale
- Pathfinder Kingmaker
- Pillars of Eternity
- System Shock
- The Legend of Heroes
- Shadow Run Trilogy
- Star Wars Knigts of the Old Republic
- The Witcher 3
- Titan Quest
- Baldur's Gate
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Biomutant
- Disco Elysium
- Metro Exodus
- Psychonauts 2
- Blade Runner
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Wasteland 3
- Broforce
- Carrion
- Enter the Gungeon
- Gris
- Hotline Miami
- OlliOlli
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadow Warrior
- Driver
- Far Cry
- Heroes of Might & Magic
- Might & Magic
- POD
- Rayman
- The Settlers
- Splinter Cell
- Brothers in Arms
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Assassin's Creed
- Prince of Persia
- Biomutant
- Black Mirror
- Carmageddon
- Darksiders
- de Blob
- Desperados III
- Gothic
- Spellforce
- Outcast
- Titan Quest
- Lego Indiana Jones
- Lego Star Wars
- Lego Pïrates des Caraïbes
- Maniac Mansion
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Jedi Knight
- Star Wars Dark Forces
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars Tie Fighter
- Star Wars X-Wing
- Afterlife
- Hercules
- Monkey Island
- Indiana Jones et la dernière croisade
- Sam & Max
- Outlaws
- Dice Legacy
- Encased RPG
- Gods Will Fall
- Metro Exodus
- Outward
- Pathfinder Kingmaker
- Red Faction
- Saints Row
- Secret Files
- Shenmue III
- Wasteland 3
- Metro 2033
- Metro Last Light
- Age of Wonders
- Europa Universalis
- Pillars of Eternity
- Stellaris
- Surviving Mars
- Shadowrun
- Ancestors
- Army Men
- BioShock
- Mafia
- Civilization IV
- The Outer worlds
- X-Com
- Daikatana
- Gex
- Just Cause
- Legacy of Kain
- Supreme Commander
- Deus Ex
- Thief
- Tomb Raider
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- Spider-Man: No Way Home, la critique du film par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Quantum
- TheA500 Mini : l'Amiga renaît le 25 mars par 10r
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 16 : Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PS4) par Cedric Gasperini
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 16 : Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PS4) par jymmyelloco
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Quantum
Articles préférés
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 1 : Tandem: A Tale of Shadows (PS4)
- Calendrier de l'Avent : Grand Concours !
- (TEST) Just Dance 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch)
- (TEST) Asus TUF F15, un ordinateur portable gaming transportable
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 6 : Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists - Ateliers of the New World (PS4)
Dernières Vidéos
- John Wick 4 : la bande-annonce avec une mauvaise nouvelle
- Uncharted : la bande-annonce laisse présager le pire
- Mort sur le Nil : la bande-annonce laisse présager le meilleur
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dévoile sa première bande-annonce
- A.I.D. - Artificial Intelligence Defence : il faut tuer tous les humains
Derniers Concours
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 21 : Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (Xbox One)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 20 : Phoenix Point Behemot Edition (PS4)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 18 : Men In Black Coffret 4 films (Blu-ray)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 17 : Funforge Gingerbread House