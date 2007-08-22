Let's Sing 2023 Hits Français et Internationaux est sorti

Publié le Mercredi 16 novembre 2022 à 10:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini

Alors on chante ?

LET’S SING 2023 HITS FRANÇAIS ET INTERNATIONAUX VIENT DE SORTIR SUR PS4, PS5, XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES ET NINTENDO SWITCH.VOUS ALLEZ POUVOIR SACAGER DES CHANSONS QUI SONT DÉJA MERDIQUES COMME CELLES D'ANGELE, SOPRANO, ZAZ, GOLDMAN, RITA MITSOUKO, STROMAE, THERAPIE TAXI, EDITH PIAF, LOUANE, VIANNEY OU ENCORE LE PIRE D'ENTRE TOUS, GIMS.LES HITS INTERNATIONAUX NOUS DONNERONT DROIT A DU ED SHEERAN, BTS, JUSTIN BIEBER, SHOUSE, BEN E. KING, QUEEN, EIFFEL 65, P!NK...NOTEZ QUE LES HITS FRANÇAIS SONT A TELECHARGER VIA UN CODE FOURNI DANS LA BOÎTE.HEIN ? NON, JE NE CRIE PAS. C'EST SIMPLEMENT QUE MES FILLES ONT TESTE LE JEU TOUT LE WEEK-END ET QUE J'AI TROP SAIGNÉ DES OREILLES;