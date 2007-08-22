Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 18 novembre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Ne ratez pas la dernière catégorieChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux tchèques et slovaques sont en soldes :
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- Botanicula
- Inquisitor
- Dex
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- UFO: Afterlight
- Original War
- ARMA: Gold Edition
- Vaporum
- Samorost 3
- Pilgrims
- Creaks
- Through the Ages
- Feudal Alloy
- Nebuchadnezzar
- Vaporum: Lockdown
- Hero of the Kingdom
- HROT
- Hero of the Kingdom III
- Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 1
- Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 2
- Hero of the Kingdom II
- 1428: Shadows over Silesia
- UFO: Aftermath
- Samorost 2
- CHUCHEL
- BLACKHOLE
- Planet Nomads
- DLC BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
- El Matador
- Comanche
- Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition
- Sacred Fire: A Role Playing Game
- Happy Game
- Attentat 1942
- Hellmut: The Badass from Hell
- Lords and Villeins
- Svoboda 1945: Liberation
- Way of the Hunter
- 1428: Shadows over Silesia
- Life of Delta
- Bzzzt
- DLC Lords and Villeins Soundtrack
- Samorost 1
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Worms: Armageddon
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Uplink: Hacker Elite
- The Penumbra Collection
- Worms W.M.D
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Rebel Galaxy
- Her Story
- DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
- Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Etherlords 2
- Sea Dogs
- METAL SLUG 2
- Gorky 17
- DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- Darwinia - 10000th Anniversary Edition
- Noita
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires
- Etherlords
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- Death to Spies
- Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- Conquest: Frontier Wars
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Celtic Kings: Rage of War
- In Cold Blood
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- Anodyne
- Pathologic 2
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- Race the Sun
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Knock-Knock
- Secret Agent
- Elminage Gothic
- AMID EVIL
- Brigador: Up-Armored Edition
- Slipstream 5000
- Darklands
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- Advent Rising
- Requiem: Avenging Angel
- Slave Zero
- Powerslide
- Hexplore
- Spellcasting 1+2+3
- Uprising: Join or Die
- Killing Time
- Superhero League of Hoboken
- Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
- Mission Critical
- BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
- Uprising 2: Lead and Destroy
- Eric the Unready
- DethKarz
- A Boy and His Blob
- The Legacy: Realm of Terror
- Outwars
- Time Gate: Knight's Chase
- Eternam
- BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites
- EPIC + Inferno Bundle
- Return of the Phantom
- Daemonsgate
- Battle Engine Aquila
- Deadly Dozen
- Timequest
- Les Manley Bundle
- NAM
- Alien Earth
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut Bundle
- Line of Sight: Vietnam
- Last Rites
- Retro Classix: Wizard Fire
- Fields of Glory
- Retro Classix: Joe & Mac - Caveman Ninja
- Retro Classix: Gate of Doom
- Retro Classix: Joe & Mac Returns
- Deadly Dozen Pacific Theater
- Corridor 7: Alien Invasion
- Planet's Edge: The Point of no Return
- Operation Body Count
- Retro Classix: Bad Dudes
- Retro Classix: Night Slashers
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Firewatch
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Alan Wake
- POSTAL 2
- XIII
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- Unepic
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- MDK
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- SOMA
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Capitalism 2
- Outlast
- MDK 2
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Jagged Alliance
- Blitzkrieg Anthology
- The Suffering
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- SiN Gold
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command Gold Edition
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- LIMBO
- Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology
- Cultures 1+2
- Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition
- GRIS
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
- Castles 1+2
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
- Star Wolves
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
- Conquest of the New World
- Jagged Alliance 2: Unfinished Business
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- MegaRace 1+2
- M.A.X. + M.A.X. 2
- Door Kickers
- Capitalism Plus
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Oddworld : La Fureur de l'Etranger
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- INSIDE
- Pizza Connection 2
- Cultures: Northland + 8th Wonder of the World
- DLC Postal 2: Paradise Lost
- Submarine Titans
- Hard West
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Screamer 2
- DUSK
- Oddworld: New ’n’ Tasty
- Iron Storm
- Warlords I + II
- The Void
- Pizza Connection
- Zombie Night Terror
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Elven Legacy Collection
- Outlast 2
- Supreme Commander 2
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Star Wolves 3: Civil War
- Screamer
- Democracy 3
- Aragami
- Faces of War
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Katana ZERO
- The Escapists
- Gone Home
- Dungeons 3
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- Grip
- Just Cause
- FEAR 3
