Samedi 16 mars 2024
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Quelques petits trucs sympas...Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Deponia
- Hotline Miami
- Disciples 2 Gold
- King of Dragon Pass
- POSTAL 2
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Frostpunk
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Patrician 3
- Knights and Merchants
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Port Royale 2
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Star Wolves
- Sea Dogs
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- NecroVision
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Dorfromantik
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Bad Mojo Redux
- AI War Collection
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
- Pizza Connection 2
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Arise: A Simple Story
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
- Golf Club Nostalgia
- Splatter - Zombiecalypse Now
- The Hong Kong Massacre
- Tools Up! Ultimate Edition
- What Lies in the Multiverse
- SAMUDRA
- Everdream Valley
- Otherwar
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
- The Cub
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Worms: Armageddon
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Spelunky
- Unepic
- Rogue Legacy
- Dex
- LIMBO
- GRIS
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG X
- METAL SLUG 3
- Broforce
- Flashback™
- METAL SLUG 2
- SteamWorld Dig
- Turok
- Little Nightmares
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Blasphemous
- Apotheon
- Hocus Pocus
- Teslagrad
- Capsized
- Pid
- Volgarr the Viking
- Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra
- Secret Agent
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Slain: Back From Hell
- Candle
- CARRION
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- Crystal Caves
- Dustforce DX
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
- Escape Goat
- Monster Bash
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Lumino City
- Downwell
- Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Anachronox
- Daikatana
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Just Cause 2 - Complete Edition
- Pandemonium!
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Just Cause
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- Gex
- Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days - Complete Edition
- Pandemonium 2
- Project Eden
- Revenant
- Supreme Commander 2
- Total Overdose: A Gunslinger's Tale in Mexico
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men™
- DLC Supreme Commander 2: Infinite War Battle Pack
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Rayman® Forever
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Far Cry®
- Prince of Persia
- Rayman Origins
- Bee Simulator
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Streets of Rage 4
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Northgard
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos - Ultimate Edition
- Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
- War Hospital
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- Project Zomboid
- Hollow Knight
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Crysis®
- Call of Juarez Bundle
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Cold Waters
- DREDGE
- Against the Storm
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- DLC Wartales, Pirates of Belerion
- DREDGE - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Pathologic 2
- UBOAT
- Battle Brothers
- Wartales
- The Sinking City
- Syberia: The World Before
- Sinking Island
- Syberia
- Syberia: The World Before - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur (1999)
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Syberia II
- Syberia: The World Before - Digital Deluxe Edition
- XIII
- XIII - Remake
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf
- GOLDORAK – Le Festin des Loups
- Tintin Reporter - Les Cigares du Pharaon
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- Empire of the Ants (2000)
