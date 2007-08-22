Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 23 mars 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du printemps sont là !
Videz votre PELGog.com lance ses soldes de printemps. Plus de 5500 jeux à prix cassés.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
A la Une :
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- System Shock
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Alone in the Dark
- God of War
- Achilles Legends Untold
- No More Snow
- Cult of the Lamb (Cultist Edition)
- Stardew valley
- Divinity Original Sin II Definitive Edition
- Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition
- Rimworld
- Alpha Protocol
- Baldur's Gate III
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Heroes of Might and Magic III Complete
- Ixion
- Alpha Protocol
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- God of War
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Alpha Protocol
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- SPORE™ Collection
- The Saboteur™
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Thief™ Gold
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Theme Hospital
- Star Trek™: Elite Force II
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Fallout
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Star Trek™: Armada
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Days Gone
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- God of War
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Dishonored 2
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Prey - Mooncrash
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Fallout 2
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Quake III Arena
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- The Evil Within Bundle
- The Evil Within 2
- Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles - Episode 3
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Quake
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Prey
- The Evil Within
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- DOOM 3
- DOOM (1993)
- Quake 4
- DOOM 64
- Arx Fatalis
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- DOOM II
- Quake II
- Fallout
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Fallout Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Alpha Protocol
- Alien: Isolation
- Endless™ Bundle
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
- ENDLESS™ Space - Definitive Edition
- Warhammer 40K Bundle
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- The Yakuza Bundle
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- ENDLESS™ Space 2
- Dungeon of the ENDLESS™ - Definitive Edition
- Alien: Isolation - Season Pass
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters
- Two Point Hospital
- Alien: Isolation Collection
