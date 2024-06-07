Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 15 juin 2024 à 10:00:00 par Clémentine Carrasqueira
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Pas malChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux à prix cassé sont en solde :
- Master of Orion 1+2
- DOOM (1993)
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Jagged Alliance 2
- DOOM II
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- The Longest Journey
- Master of Magic Classic
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Quake
- POSTAL 2
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Quake II
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- Hitman: Blood Money
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Worms 2
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- Patrician 3
- Control Ultimate Edition
- FlatOut 2
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Star Control I & II
- DOOM 3
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Quake III Arena
- Jagged Alliance
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Earth 2150 Trilogy
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Worms W.M.D
- Quake 4
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- Silent Service 1+2
- Independence War™ II: Edge of Chaos
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Rune Classic
- Hotline Miami
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- GRIS
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Broforce
- Enter the Gungeon
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Loop Hero
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Ruiner
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Inscryption
- Katana ZERO
- CARRION
- Luftrausers
- Stories Untold
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Downwell
- The Messenger
- The Red Strings Club
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- Reigns
- DLC Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- Serious Sam 4
- Dropsy
- Serious Sam's Bogus Detour
- STRAFE: Gold Edition
- My Friend Pedro
- Gods Will Be Watching: Special Edition
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Death's Door
- Titan Souls
- Gods Will Be Watching
- Pikuniku
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Cult of the Lamb
- Observation
- Not a Hero
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- Block'hood
- Gato Roboto
- OlliOlli
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- OlliOlli2 : Bienvenue à Olliwood
- Deponia
- Legend of Grimrock
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- No Man's Sky
- Shadowrun Returns
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Torchlight II
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Torchlight
- Capitalism 2
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Inquisitor
- Memoria
- EVERSPACE™
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Spacechem
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Door Kickers
- Capitalism Plus
- AI War Collection
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- Eschalon: Book II
- Xenonauts
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- SUPERHOT
- Journey of a Roach
- The Witness
- DLC Blackguards: Untold Legends
- Aven Colony
- The Long Journey Home
- Eschalon: Book III
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Race the Sun
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Din's Curse
- SHENZHEN I/O
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
- Human Resource Machine
- SteamWorld Heist
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- To The Moon
- Blackwell Bundle
- Primordia
- Resonance
- Gemini Rue
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Earth 2160
- Darklands
- Project Warlock
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG X
- METAL SLUG 3
- Blackwell Epiphany
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- Evoland
- Graveyard Keeper
- METAL SLUG 2
- Sid Meier's Covert Action
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- Starbound
- Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
- The Shivah
- Descent
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- CrossCode
- Sword of the Samurai
- A Bird Story
- Anodyne
- Serpent in the Staglands
- Dragon Wars
- Inherit the Earth
- A Golden Wake
- Unavowed
- Shardlight
- The Last Door: Season 2 Collector's Edition
- The Darkside Detective
- Space Haven
- Halfway
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Finding Paradise
- Oh...Sir!! The Insult Simulator
- VirtuaVerse
- Fight'N Rage
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000
- Hero's Hour
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002
- Forager
- Final station
- Röki
- The Lion's song
- Lust from Beyond
- Drug Dealer Simulator
- Lust from Beyond: M Edition
- MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator
- Fire Commander
- Brewpub Simulator
- MouseCraft
- Butcher
- DLC BUTCHER - Extended Soundtrack
- Lichtspeer Complete Bundle
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Bonkies
- Bonkies Bananas Bundle
- DLC Lichtspeer Soundtrack
- Once Upon a Jester Bundle
- DLC Bonkies Soundtrack
- DLC Once Upon a Jester Soundtrack
- The Gap - Soundtrack Bundle
- DLC The Gap - Soundtrack
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- XIII
- Cossacks Anthology
- Tropico Reloaded
- Immortal Cities : Les enfants du Nil
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Port Royale 2
- SiN Gold
- Drakensang
- Cultures 1+2
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- UFO: Aftershock
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- UFO: Aftermath
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Perimeter
- Soulbringer
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Cossacks II Anthology
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Cultures: Northland + 8th Wonder of the World
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires
- Praetorians
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Konung 1 + 2
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- Hard Truck 2: King of the Road
- DLC Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
- DLC Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
- Deadlock: Planetary Conquest
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- Hostile Waters: Antaeus Rising
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Europa Universalis II
- Age of Wonders 3
- Warlords I + II
- Cossacks 3
- Hearts of Iron III
- BATTLETECH
- Normality
- Deadlock 2: Shrine Wars
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Worms: Armageddon
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Spelunky
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- HuniePop
- Unepic
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Rogue Legacy
- LIMBO
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Flashback™
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- SteamWorld Dig
- Turok
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- Little Nightmares
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- INSIDE
- Zombie Night Terror
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Pid
- Anodyne
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Owlboy
- Secret Agent
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Candle
- Crystal Caves
- Dustforce DX
- Hob
- Monster Bash
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Lumino City
- Incredipede
- Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Stronghold HD
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- UnderRail
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- Rebel Galaxy
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Call of Juarez
- The 11th Hour
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Darkstar One
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- Death to Spies
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Kenshi
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- The Void
- VVVVVV
- DLC UnderRail: Expedition
- Pathologic 2
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Dorfromantik
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Pizza Connection 2
- Shelter
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur (1999)
- Reus
- Slime Rancher
- Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures
- Pizza Connection
- World of Goo
- Pilot Brothers
- Dream Pinball 3D
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Yooka-Laylee
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Train Valley
- Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
- Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition
- Order of the Thorne: The King's Challenge
- Pizza Connection 3
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- Voyage au Centre de la Terre
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- Egypt: Old Kingdom
- Bridge Constructor
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Cat Quest
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- The Great Perhaps
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Pure Pinball 2 REDUX
- ABZÛ
- A Short Hike
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
