Publié le Samedi 13 juillet 2024 à 10:00:00 par Clémentine Carrasqueira
Gog.com, les soldes d'été ne s'arrêtent pas
Encore et encoreC'est les soldes de d'été chez Gog.com qui nous propose des jeux à prix cassés, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les weekly sales sont en soldes :
- Banished
- Spelunky
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- This War of Mine
- EVERSPACE
- The Cat Lady
- Broforce
- Victor Vran
- SteamWorld Dig
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- Satellite Reign
- Slime Rancher
- SUPERHOT
- Hard Truck 2: King of the Road
- Blasphemous
- Volgarr the Viking
- War for the Overworld
- The Samaritan Paradox
- The Escapists
- Human Resource Machine
- DLC This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- Dungeons 3
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
- Brigador: Up-Armored Edition
- Space Haven
- Moonlighter
- Hand of Fate
- Escape Goat
- Image de couverture de Dungeons 2
- DLC War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
- Severance: Blade of Darkness
- Cold Waters
- Timberborn
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Xanadu Next
- Overload
- Bridge Constructor
- Drox Operative
- Hand of Fate 2
- Cat Quest
- Superliminal
- Blades of Time - Limited Edition
- Serious Sam 4
- DLC Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Grim Dawn
- Hotline Miami
- SPORE™ Collection
- Frostpunk
- Endzone - A World Apart
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- DLC Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
- Kerbal Space Program
- Stellaris
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Rebel Galaxy
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- DLC Grim Dawn - Crucible
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- DLC Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- NecroVision
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- AI War Collection
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- DLC Stellaris: Utopia
- Ion Fury
- Men of War
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Hard Reset Redux
- DLC Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
- DLC Stellaris: Apocalypse
- DLC Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
- DLC Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition
- Journey of a Roach
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- System Shock™ 2
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Anno 1602
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- XIII
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Dracula Trilogy
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- SiN Gold
- Still Life
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
- Silent Service 1+2
- Independence War™ II: Edge of Chaos
- Corsairs Gold
- Moto Racer
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Independence War™ Deluxe
- Flashback™
- MegaRace 1+2
- Still Life 2
- Evoland
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Dead Cells
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Moto Racer 2
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- House Party
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- DLC Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
- DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Acting Lessons Bundle
- DLC House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Acting Lessons
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Guide Bundle
- Seed of the Dead
- Lust Academy - Season 1
- DLC Being a DIK: Season 1 - The complete official guide
- Evenicle 2
- DLC Being a DIK: Season 2 - The complete official guide
- DLC House Party - Detective Liz Katz in a Gritty Kitty Murder Mystery Expansion Pack
- Trap Shrine
- Sexy Mystic Survivors
- Third Crisis
- Trap Legend
- Demon Sword: Incubus
- Lust Academy - Season 2
- DLC Re;Lord 1 ~The witch of Herfort and stuffed animals~ - unrated
- Trap Genesis
- Rabbit Burn
- True Love '95
- Bastard Bonds
- Abaddon: Princess of the Decay
- Lust Element - Season 1
- DLC The Ditzy Demons Are in Love With Me - 18+ Adult Only Content
- Zero Chastity: A Sultry Summer Holiday
- The Symbiant
- DLC Lust Academy - Season 2 - Cordale Pack
- DLC Seed of the Dead: Charm Song
- Witch's Rhythm Puzzle
- St. Yariman's Little Black Book ~Complete~
- Oral Lessons With Chii-chan
- Synthetic Lover
- DLC Trap Shrine Original Soundtrack
- The Kinky Kitsune and The Tantalizing Tanuki
- DLC Trap Legend Theme Song
- Iku Iku Succubus
- DLC Trap Genesis Theme Songs
- The Symbiant Re:Union
- DLC The Symbiant - Game Choice & Achievement Guide
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Theme Hospital
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Stronghold HD
- Nox™
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Freespace 2
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- DOOM (1993)
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Blade Runner
- Theme Park
- DOOM II
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Legend of Grimrock
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Crysis®
- Syndicate Wars™
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- The Saboteur™
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
