PubliÃ© le Samedi 20 juillet 2024 Ã 10:00:00 par ClÃ©mentine Carrasqueira
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Toujours sympaChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux des nuits chaudes d'été sont en soldes :
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- House Party
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- DLC Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
- DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Acting Lessons Bundle
- DLC House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Acting Lessons
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Guide Bundle
- Seed of the Dead
- Lust Academy - Season 1
- DLC Being a DIK: Season 1 - The complete official guide
- Evenicle 2
- DLC Being a DIK: Season 2 - The complete official guide
- DLC House Party - Detective Liz Katz in a Gritty Kitty Murder Mystery Expansion Pack
- Trap Shrine
- Sexy Mystic Survivors
- Third Crisis
- Trap Legend
- Demon Sword: Incubus
- Lust Academy - Season 2
- DLC Re;Lord 1 ~The witch of Herfort and stuffed animals~ - unrated
- Trap Genesis
- Rabbit Burn
- True Love '95
- Bastard Bonds
- Abaddon: Princess of the Decay
- Lust Element - Season 1
- DLC The Ditzy Demons Are in Love With Me - 18+ Adult Only Content
- Zero Chastity: A Sultry Summer Holiday
- The Symbiant
- DLC Lust Academy - Season 2 - Cordale Pack
- DLC Seed of the Dead: Charm Song
- Witch's Rhythm Puzzle
- St. Yariman's Little Black Book ~Complete~
- Oral Lessons With Chii-chan
- Synthetic Lover
- DLC Trap Shrine Original Soundtrack
- The Kinky Kitsune and The Tantalizing Tanuki
- DLC Trap Legend Theme Song
- Iku Iku Succubus
- DLC Trap Genesis Theme Songs
- The Symbiant Re:Union
- DLC The Symbiant - Game Choice & Achievement Guide
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Theme Hospital
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Stronghold HD
- Nox™
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Freespace 2
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- DOOM (1993)
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Blade Runner
- Theme Park
- DOOM II
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Legend of Grimrock
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Crysis®
- Syndicate Wars™
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- The Saboteur™
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- No Man's Sky
- The Penumbra Collection
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- Enter the Gungeon
- Ruiner
- Red Baron Pack
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Ys Origin
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- War for the Overworld
- SHENZHEN I/O
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- Expendable
- Luftrausers
- Puzzle Agent
- Lilly Looking Through
- DLC War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Opus Magnum
- Litil Divil
- Super Hexagon
- FireStarter
- Tower of Guns
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Ys SEVEN
- The Messenger
- Signal Ops
- Puzzle Agent 2
- Crime Cities
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
- VirtuaVerse
- The Hugo Trilogy
- DLC X4: Tides of Avarice
- STRAFE: Gold Edition
- Serious Sam's Bogus Detour
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day
- HUNTDOWN
- Streets of Rogue
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Tower 57
- Gun Metal
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Alan Wake
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- To The Moon
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- SOMA
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- Outlast
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Her Story
- LIMBO
- GRIS
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- POD Gold
- The Evil Within 2
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Little Nightmares
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- The Evil Within Bundle
- STASIS
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- TIS-100
- DUSK
- Inscryption
- World of Goo
- Outlast 2
- A Bird Story
- Pathologic 2
- Anodyne
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- CARRION
- AMID EVIL
- The Last Door: Season 2 Collector's Edition
- Stories Untold
- Virginia
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Dark Fall 3: Lost Souls
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Incredipede
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Deponia
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Memoria
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- INSIDE
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Anna's Quest
- The Outer Worlds
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Children of Morta
- The Long Journey Home
- CrossCode
- The Inner World
- Trüberbrook
- Aragami
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- Owlboy
- State of Mind
- BlazBlue Calamity Trigger
- Katana ZERO
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Vaporum
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- AER – Memories of Old
- Silence
- Gone Home
- Fallout 2
- Fallout
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Worms: Armageddon
- Fallout Tactics
- Wizardry 8
- Worms 2
- XCOM® 2
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Worms United
- Wizardry 6+7
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Jagged Alliance
- Geneforge Saga
- Albion
- UnderRail
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Worms W.M.D
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Age of Decadence
- NEO Scavenger
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Blackguards 2
- Conquest of the New World
- Gorky 17
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition
- Eschalon: Book II
- Hard West
- Xenonauts
- DLC XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- Tower of Time
- Battle Brothers
- DLC Blackguards: Untold Legends
- Eschalon: Book III
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- DLC UnderRail: Expedition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
- Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- Thea: The Awakening
- SteamWorld Heist
- Strategic Command: European Theater
