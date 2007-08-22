Gog.com, les soldes d'automne !

Publié le Samedi 5 octobre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Du très lourd

Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.

Cette fois-ci, ce sont les soldes d'automne qui sont lancées. Plus de 5800 jeux en promo, jusqu'à -95%.

Nos préférences sont en gras.

Les jeux Warhammer sont en soldes :
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • DLC Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - Season Pass
  • Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
  • DLC Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Drukhari
Meilleures ventes :
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • METAL GEAR SOLID
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • No Man's Sky
  • Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • Tomb Raider GOTY
  • Rayman Origins
  • Warlords Battlecry 3
  • The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
  • Metro Franchise Bundle
  • Manor Lords
  • System Shock
  • Songs of Conquest
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
  • House Party
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
  • Mafia Trilogy
  • DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
  • METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
  • STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
  • The Planet Crafter
  • RoboCop: Rogue City
  • Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
  • Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
  • The Genesis Order
  • Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
  • Trepang2 - Banger Edition
Classiques :
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
  • Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  • Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • Terraria
  • Rayman 2: The Great Escape
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • Saints Row 2
  • Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
Les jeux les plus vendus :
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • System Shock™ 2
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • Fallout 2
  • Pharaoh + Cleopatra
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • Thief™ Gold
  • Fallout
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • Anno 1404: Gold Edition
  • Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • FTL: Advanced Edition
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • Stronghold Crusader HD
  • Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
  • Caesar 3
  • Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
  • Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
  • Stronghold HD
  • Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • Beyond Good & Evil™
  • The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
  • World in Conflict: Complete Edition
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • Rayman 2: The Great Escape
  • Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
  • Heroes of Might and Magic®
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
  • Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
  • Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein
  • METAL GEAR SOLID
  • Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
  • Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
  • Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
  • Hotline Miami
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  • Syberia
  • Might and Magic® 9
  • Deponia
  • Firewatch
  • The Longest Journey
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  • Disciples 2 Gold
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
  • Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
  • Master of Magic Classic
  • Syberia II
  • Legend of Grimrock
  • Anno 1602
  • Quest for Glory 1-5
  • No Man's Sky
  • Sid Meier’s Pirates!
  • Tomb Raider: Anniversary
  • Anno 1503 A.D.
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
  • Painkiller Black Edition
  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • Commandos 2+3
  • Commandos Ammo Pack
  • Fallout Tactics
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
  • Terraria
  • Rayman® Forever
  • Anno 1701 A.D.
  • Tomb Raider: Underworld
  • Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
  • Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
  • Worms: Armageddon
  • XIII
  • Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
  • Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
  • Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room
  • Quake
  • POSTAL 2
  • Prince of Persia
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Sid Meier's Colonization
  • King of Dragon Pass
  • Quake II
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
  • King's Quest 4+5+6
  • Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
  • Far Cry®
  • Tomb Raider: Legend
  • Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
  • Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
  • Arx Fatalis
  • XCOM® 2
  • Heretic + Hexen Collection
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Torchlight II
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
  • BioShock™ Remastered
  • Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
  • X-Com: UFO Defense
  • Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
  • Shadowrun Returns
  • Wolfenstein 3D
  • Space Quest 4+5+6
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • King's Quest 7+8
  • Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
  • Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
  • FlatOut 2
  • Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Two Worlds Epic Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • Legend of Grimrock 2
  • Frostpunk
  • Primordia
  • Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance

 

 
