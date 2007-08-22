Dernières actus
(TEST) Ace Attorney Investigatio...
War Game: The Making of S.T.A.L....
Vestiges: Fallen Tribes, le jeu ...
Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! a...
Publié le Samedi 5 octobre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes d'automne !
Du très lourdChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Cette fois-ci, ce sont les soldes d'automne qui sont lancées. Plus de 5800 jeux en promo, jusqu'à -95%.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Warhammer sont en soldes :
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - Season Pass
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Drukhari
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- No Man's Sky
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Rayman Origins
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Manor Lords
- System Shock
- Songs of Conquest
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- House Party
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Mafia Trilogy
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- The Planet Crafter
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- The Genesis Order
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Trepang2 - Banger Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Terraria
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Saints Row 2
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- System Shock™ 2
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Fallout 2
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- Fallout
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Caesar 3
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Stronghold HD
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Jagged Alliance 2
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Hotline Miami
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Syberia
- Might and Magic® 9
- Deponia
- Firewatch
- The Longest Journey
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Master of Magic Classic
- Syberia II
- Legend of Grimrock
- Anno 1602
- Quest for Glory 1-5
- No Man's Sky
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Fallout Tactics
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
- Terraria
- Rayman® Forever
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Worms: Armageddon
- XIII
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Quake
- POSTAL 2
- Prince of Persia
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- King of Dragon Pass
- Quake II
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Far Cry®
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Arx Fatalis
- XCOM® 2
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Torchlight II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Shadowrun Returns
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- King's Quest 7+8
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- FlatOut 2
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Frostpunk
- Primordia
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisé par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
Articles préférés
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 est désormais disponible en précommande
- Désormais disponible sur PS4 et Xbox One, Star Wars Jedi : Survivor est
- Nouvelle mise à jour pour Diablo Immortal
- La suite de la saison 5 de Miraculous enfin sur nos écrans
- (TEST) EA Sports FC 25 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch)
Dernières Vidéos
- War Game: The Making of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, comment réaliser un jeu en temps de guerre
- Vestiges: Fallen Tribes, le jeu de cartes stratégique au tour par tour, est sorti
- Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! arrive le 7 novembre
- The First Berserker : Khazan, un nouveau jeu d'action-RPG Hardcore
- Faaast Penguin débarque sur Nintendo Switch
- Kvark : le FPS rétro est sorti
Derniers Concours
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)