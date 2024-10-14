Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 26 octobre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Fallout obligatoireChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Yakuza sont en soldes :
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- DLC Yakuza 6: The Song of Life - Clan Creator Card Bundle
- DLC Yakuza Kiwami 2 - Clan Creator Bundle
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Job Set
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke Set
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legends Costume Set
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Management Mode Set
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume Set
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza Series Starter Pack
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Deponia
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Tropico Reloaded
- EVERSPACE™
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Memoria
- Cultures 1+2
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Port Royale
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Dorfromantik
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- Pizza Connection 2
- X3: Terran War Pack
- Tropico 3 Gold Edition
- Cultures: Northland + 8th Wonder of the World
- Tropico 4
- 1954 Alcatraz
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Praetorians
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- X3: Reunion
- Pizza Connection
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Anna's Quest
- Battle Brothers
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Patrician 1+2
- X2: The Threat
- Imperial Glory
- Journey of a Roach
- The Inner World
- Trüberbrook
- DLC Blackguards: Untold Legends
- The Long Journey Home
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- X: Gold
- Apocalipsis: Wormwood Edition
- Alice VR
- We. The Revolution
- Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition
- Help Will Come Tomorrow
- Castle on the Coast
- orbit.industries
- Moonshine Inc.
- The Amazing American Circus
- Best Month Ever!
- The Amazing American Circus - The Ringmaster’s Edition
- Moonshine Inc. - Supporter Edition
- DLC The Amazing American Circus - The Ringmaster's Essentials
- DLC The Amazing American Circus - The Circus Symphony
- DLC Moonshine Inc. - Supporter Pack
- Klabater Complete Bundle
- Klabater Franchise Bundle
- System Shock™ 2
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- SOMA
- Outlast
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Alpha Protocol
- Dex
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Hitman: Absolution
- Independence War™ II: Edge of Chaos
- METAL GEAR
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0
- Satellite Reign
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Outlast 2
- In Cold Blood
- Prey
- Secret Agent
- E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy - Single-Player Edition
- The Escapists
- Sir, You Are Being Hunted
- The Sexy Brutale
- Redline
- Eradicator
- Thief Simulator
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Rain World
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Signal Ops
- Phantom Doctrine
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
- F-19 Stealth Fighter
- Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
- Legend of Grimrock
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- King of Dragon Pass
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Torchlight II
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Inquisitor
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Rogue Legacy
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Victor Vran
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- DLC Mount & Blade: Warband - Napoleonic Wars
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- DLC Mount & Blade: Warband - Viking Conquest Reforged Edition
- Evoland
- Blasphemous
- Quest for Infamy
- Mount & Blade
- Defender's Quest
- Children of Morta
- Long Live the Queen
- Return to Monkey Island
- Volgarr the Viking
- Owlboy
- Din's Curse
- Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Slain: Back From Hell
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- Severance: Blade of Darkness
- Darksiders Genesis
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Hand of Fate
- Against the Storm
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Quake
- POSTAL 2
- Quake II
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Stranglehold
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- DOOM 3
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Quake III Arena
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Quake 4
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- NecroVision
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- DOOM 64
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Call of Juarez
- Enter the Gungeon
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Ion Fury
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Painkiller: Overdose
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- System Shock
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Ruiner
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
