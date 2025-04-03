Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 5 avril 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petite semaineChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les hakc'n slash :
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Tower Hunter: Erza's Trial
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Torchlight II
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Hob
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Torchlight
- Severance: Blade of Darkness
- Eldest Souls
- Svarog's Dream
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- The Last Faith
- X-Blades HD Gold
- Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune
- Katana ZERO
- Victor Vran
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- Two Worlds Epic Edition Complete
- Dead Cells
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. - Complete Bundle
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Songs of Conquest
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Tropico 6
- Cold Waters
- DLC Songs of Conquest - Vanir
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Stellaris
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- Timberborn
- Diplomacy is Not an Option
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- King's Bounty II - Duke's Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- CrossCode
- Sovereign Syndicate
- DLC Stellaris: Astral Planes
- Age of Wonders 4
- Stellaris Upgrade Bundle
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- EVERSPACE™
- Hollow Knight
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Chained Echoes
- TUNIC
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- IXION
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Citizen Sleeper
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Foundation
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Cult of the Lamb
- Shadows of Doubt
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Inscryption
- Caves of Qud
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Foundation Supporter Edition
- Reus 2
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Terraformers
- Subverse
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- House Party
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- LustyVerse: Passion on Display
- Returning To Mia
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Fetish Locator Week One
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- Fetish Locator Week Two
- Evenicle
- DLC Fetish Locator Week Three - Bonus Endings DLC Two
- Taboo University Book One
- Unreal Lust Theory
- Winter Memories
- Fetish Locator Week Three
- Lust Academy - Season 3
- Love n Life: Lucky Teacher
- Lust Theory - Season 2
- DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Guide Bundle
- Fetish Locator Story
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- Wasteland 3
- DUSK
- BATTLETECH
- DLC Master of Magic: Caster of Magic
- GRIP
- Against the Storm
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Shadows: Awakening
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
- Phantom Doctrine
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
- DLC BATTLETECH - Season Pass
- Transport Fever
- DLC Master of Magic - Caster of Magic for Windows
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Sudden Strike 4
- Seal of Evil
- Warhammer Quest Deluxe
- DLC BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
- DLC Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
- Gloomhaven
- Monster Train
- DLC Shadows: Awakening – La malédiction du nécrophage
- DUSK - Intruder Edition
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
- I am not a Monster: First Contact
- Project Wingman
- DLC BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
- DLC Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack
- DLC Warhammer 40,000 Gladius – Reinforcement Pack
- Iron Harvest
- Transport Fever 2
- DLC BATTLETECH - Heavy Metal
- Tesla vs Lovecraft
- Jupiter Hell
- OlliOlli
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dread Templar
- THE LAST BLADE 2
- OlliOlli2 : Bienvenue à Olliwood
- Master of Magic
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION
- Geneforge 1 - Mutagen
- DLC Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
