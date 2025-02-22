Dernières actus
Bravely Default : Flying Fairy H...
SpellRogue sort en version 1.0 s...
Capcom ouvre ses précommandes p...
Bokura: planet, le jeu de coop e...
Publié le Samedi 26 avril 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Pas la meilleure semaineChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Tomorrow Corporation sont en soldes :
- 7 Billion Humans
- Human Resource Machine
- Little Inferno
- DLC Little Inferno: Ho Ho Holiday
- The Captain
- World of Goo
- Alisa
- Frogun
- Legend Bowl
- Synergia
- The Citadel
- SHEEPO
- Sense - 不祥的预感: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story
- Crypt Custodian
- Frogun Encore
- Frogun - Deluxe Edition
- Toodee and Topdee
- Kingdom Shell
- Athenian Rhapsody
- DLC SHEEPO Soundtrack
- DLC Toodee and Topdee Soundtrack
- DLC Frogun - Artbook and Manual
- DLC Frogun - Soundtrack
- HuniePop
- Her Story
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures
- A Bird Story
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Batman - The Telltale Series
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Finding Paradise
- The Red Strings Club
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- LustyVerse: Passion on Display
- Agarest: Generations of War Zero
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack
- Unreal Lust Theory
- DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
- We. The Revolution
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Deluxe Edition
- Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
- Agarest: Generations of War - Collector’s Edition
- Agarest: Generations of War
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Acting Lessons Bundle
- Coffee Talk
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- DLC HuniePop 2: Double Date - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Evenicle 2
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- Acting Lessons
- Suzerain
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Guide Bundle
- The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Saints Row 2
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Rayman Origins
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- GRIS
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Winter Memories
- Return to Monkey Island
- Syberia: The World Before
- Dorfromantik
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- Terra Nil
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Syberia: The World Before - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- INDIKA
- Cult of the Lamb
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Myst
- Travellers Rest
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Alan Wake
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Beyond: Two Souls
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Tormented Souls
- Outlast 2
- Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- DLC DREDGE - The Pale Reach
- DREDGE
- Inscryption
- Little Nightmares
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- HROT
- Blood West
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Deluxe Edition
- Thymesia
- CARRION
- DLC Blood West: Dead Man’s Promise
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Premium Edition
- DLC DREDGE - Blackstone Key
- Little Nightmares II
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- Rain World
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Lamentum Digital Deluxe
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur (1999)
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy Demo
- Syberia: The World Before x Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- DLC Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy - Deluxe Upgrade
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Airline Tycoon Deluxe
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Les Cochons de Guerre
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Craft The World
- The Messenger
- Pizza Connection 3
- Armikrog
- The Escapists
- Dream Pinball 3D
- The First Tree
- Pilot Brothers
- Train Valley
- Heavy Rain
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- MouseCraft
- Reigns
- A Short Hike
- My Friend Pedro
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Project Highrise
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Alice VR
- The Little Acre
- ABZÛ
- Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition
- Röki
- DLC Craft The World - Sisters in Arms
- Felix The Reaper
- Down in Bermuda
- Prodigy Tactics
- Yoku's Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Stick it to the Man!
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- Armikrog - Deluxe Edition
- Train Valley 2
- The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
- Memoranda
- Absolver
- DLC Train Valley - Germany
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Road 96
- Coridden
- Gamedec - Definitive Edition
- Liberte
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish
- Zoria: Age of Shattering
- Songs of Conquest
- RimWorld
- UBOAT
- Against the Storm
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- DLC Master of Magic: Scourge of the Seas
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection
- DLC Songs of Conquest - Vanir
- DLC Against the Storm - Keepers of the Stone
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
- DLC Old World - Wonders and Dynasties
- DLC Master of Magic: Rise of the Soultrapped
- Age of Wonders 4
- Master of Magic
- IXION
- DLC RimWorld - Biotech
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- Cold Waters
- Heart of the Machine
- Reus 2
- Manor Lords
- Dungeons 4
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Old World
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Dungeons 4 - Deluxe Edition
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisé par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
Articles préférés
- Nintendo Switch 2 : toutes les nouvelles infos
- (TEST) Atelier Yumia, L’alchimiste des Souvenirs et la Terre Rêvée (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch)
- (TEST) Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch)
- (TEST) South of Midnight (PC, Xbox Series)
- PlayStation Plus : Encore de nouveaux jeux gratuits pour avril
Dernières Vidéos
- Bravely Default : Flying Fairy HD Remaster est précommandable
- SpellRogue sort en version 1.0 sur Steam
- Capcom ouvre ses précommandes pour deux jeux Switch 2
- Bokura: planet, le jeu de coop en 2D, vient de sortir
- Realpolitiks 3: Earth and Beyond est disponible en version finale
- EA Sports F1 25 dévoile le mode point de Rupture, Chapitre 3
- Super Technos World: River City & Arcade Classics est sorti
Derniers Concours
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)