Gog.com, les soldes d'hiver

Publié le Samedi 27 décembre 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Dépensez les sous récupérés à Noël

Les soldes d'hiver se poursuivent sur GOG. On vous l'a déjà dit, ce sont plus de 8000 jeux qui sont soldés jusqu'à -97%. Il y a donc largement de quoi trouver de bons jeux, à prix raisonnable, dans le style que vous aimez.

Retrouvez des offres aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. 

Voici quelques-uns de ces jeux... Comme d'habitude, en gras, on vous a mis nos préférés.

Les jeux les plus vendus : 
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat - Enhanced Edition
  • Breath of Fire IV
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Empire Earth Gold Edition
  • Resident Evil Bundle
  • Divine Divinity
  • DLC Baldur's Gate 3 - Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • Dino Crisis Bundle
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077 : Édition Ultime
  • Rayman 2: The Great Escape
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000
  • Terraria
  • Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Worms Armageddon
  • The Gunk
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Hollow Knight
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
  • Tomb Raider GOTY
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
  • Beyond Divinity
  • Hitman 3: Contracts
  • STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
  • Hitman: Codename 47
  • Gothic
Les indés : 
  • Terraria
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • This War of Mine: Complete Edition
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
  • Myst III: Exile
  • Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
  • Torchlight II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong & Soundtrack Bundle
  • TUNIC
  • Kenshi
  • Myst IV: Revelation
  • Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
  • Chained Echoes
  • RimWorld
  • Balrum
  • Foolish Mortals
  • Paper Trail
  • Myst
Bestsellers : 
  • DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Hollow Knight
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • DOOM (2016)
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
  • DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • SILENT HILL f
  • World in Conflict: Complete Edition
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Yakuza Complete Series
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Subverse
  • SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Goodbye Eternity
  • System Shock
  • Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
  • SILENT HILL 2
  • Manor Lords
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • DLC Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - War Sails
  • Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
  • DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
  • Avernum 4: Greed and Glory
  • Viewfinder
  • Syberia - Remastered
  • DLC Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Digital Premium Upgrade
  • Riven
  • DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
Les jeux sauvegardés par Gog : 
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Breath of Fire IV
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Empire Earth Gold Edition
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room
  • Gothic 2 Gold Edition
  • Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
  • Rayman 2: The Great Escape
  • Cold Fear
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Dino Crisis
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Alpha Protocol
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • Theme Hospital
  • The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
  • Resident Evil Classic Bundle
  • Stranglehold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Anno 1404: Gold Edition
  • Caesar 3
  • Myst Masterpiece Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
  • Syberia
  • Fallout 2
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • I Am Alive
  • F.E.A.R. Platinum
  • Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • Crysis®
  • Mortal Kombat Trilogy

 

 
