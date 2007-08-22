Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 27 décembre 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes d'hiver
Dépensez les sous récupérés à NoëlLes soldes d'hiver se poursuivent sur GOG. On vous l'a déjà dit, ce sont plus de 8000 jeux qui sont soldés jusqu'à -97%. Il y a donc largement de quoi trouver de bons jeux, à prix raisonnable, dans le style que vous aimez.
Retrouvez des offres aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux.
Voici quelques-uns de ces jeux... Comme d'habitude, en gras, on vous a mis nos préférés.
Les jeux les plus vendus :
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat - Enhanced Edition
- Breath of Fire IV
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- Resident Evil Bundle
- Divine Divinity
- DLC Baldur's Gate 3 - Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Dino Crisis Bundle
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077 : Édition Ultime
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000
- Terraria
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Worms Armageddon
- The Gunk
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Hollow Knight
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- Beyond Divinity
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Gothic
- Terraria
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- Myst III: Exile
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Torchlight II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong & Soundtrack Bundle
- TUNIC
- Kenshi
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Chained Echoes
- RimWorld
- Balrum
- Foolish Mortals
- Paper Trail
- Myst
