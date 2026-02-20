Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 21 février 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Le numéro 112 va vous plaireChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- Patrician 3
- Knights and Merchants
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Port Royale 2
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Port Royale
- Enter the Gungeon
- UFO: Aftermath
- UFO: Aftershock
- Submarine Titans
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- AI War Collection
- Praetorians
- Patrician 1+2
- Street Racing Syndicate
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
- Warrior Kings
- Faces of War
- VVVVVV
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- Secret Agent
- Alien Breed Trilogy
- The Messenger
- Owlboy
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- GRIP
- Monster Bash
- KnightShift
- Slipstream 5000
- Freedom Planet
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- Desert Law
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- Streets of Rage 4
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Anno 1602
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Shadow of Kerensky
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Succession Wars Edition
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- Two Point Hospital
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Dungeons 4 - Deluxe Edition
- Terra Invicta
- Whiskerwood
- Super Fantasy Kingdom
- DLC X4: Envoy Pack
- Frostpunk 2
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- IXION
- Railway Empire Complete Collection
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Port Royale 3 Gold
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Viewfinder
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Planet Crafter
- Inscryption
- The Alters
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- 1000xRESIST
- Winter Memories
- LEGO® Bricktales
- House Party
- Pathologic 3
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Complete Edition
- The Lust City
- Travellers Rest
- Third Crisis
- Battle Brothers
- Breachway
- Caves of Qud
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darkest Dungeon® II: Resolute Edition
- Darkest Dungeon®: Ancestral Edition
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Dorfromantik
- FRONT MISSION 2: Remake
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Jagged Alliance 2
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Port Royale 4 - Extended Edition
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Terra Nil
- UnReal World
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms W.M.D
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- The Saboteur™
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
- SPORE™ Collection
- FlatOut 2
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Primal Planet
- Rance 01 + 02
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Rance Quest Magnum
- Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists
- The Invincible
- The Riftbreaker
- Brutal Legend
- Commandos 2+3
- Harold Halibut
- The Talos Principle 2
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Monster Bash HD
- ENCODYA
- Syberia II
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Cronos: The New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- Crysis®
- Dead Space (2008)
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM + DOOM II
- DOOM 3
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Quake
- Quake II
- Quake III Arena
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- TORMENTOR
- Vampyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Avernum 4: Greed and Glory
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Five Hearts Under One Roof
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Kenshi
- Medieval Dynasty
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Sengoku Rance
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Songs of Conquest
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
