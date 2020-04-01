Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Publié le Samedi 4 avril 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Vous allez bien en trouver deux ou trois, non ?

Comme chaque week-end, nous vous proposons de faire un tour d'horizon des soldes sur Gog.com. Encore de très nombreux jeux proposés à prix cassés.

Pas forcément des masses d'offres irrésistibles, mais quand même largement de quoi se mettre quelques jeux dans la besace.

Voici les différentes offres :

Les jeux en soldes pour la mi-semaine :
  • Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
  • Space Rangers: Quest
  • Objects in Space
  • Space Quest 1+2+3
  • Space Quest 4+5+6
  • State of Mind
  • State of Mind - Artbook
  • State of Mind - Soundtrack
  • The Great Perhaps
  • The Long Journey Home
  • The Long Journey Home - Official Soundtrack
  • X Rebirth
  • X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
  • X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition Upgrade
  • X: Gold
  • X2: The Threat
  • X3: Reunion
  • X3: Terran War Pack
  • X4: Foundations
  • X4: Foundations Collector's Edition
  • Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
  • Wing Commander™ 1+2
  • Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
  • Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
  • Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
  • Wing Commander™: Academy
  • Wing Commander™: Armada
  • Space Run: Fast and Safe Delivery
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soundtrack
  • Homeworld: Emergence
  • Homeworld® Remastered Collection
  • Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
  • Still There
  • Starpoint Gemini 2
  • Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
  • Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
  • Starpoint Gemini 3EN DEV
  • Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter BundleEN DEV
  • Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter Pack
  • EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
  • EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
  • Distant Worlds: Universe
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
  • Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition
  • Galactic Civilizations III
  • Galactic Civilizations III - Mercenaries Expansion Pack DLC
  • Galactic Civilizations III - Retribution Expansion
  • Galactic Civilizations III Soundtrack
  • Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Expansion Pack
  • Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue
  • Offworld Trading Company
  • Offworld Trading Company - Blue Chip Ventures DLC
  • Offworld Trading Company - Ceres Initiative DLC
  • Offworld Trading Company - Conspicuous Consumption DLC
  • Offworld Trading Company - Jupiter's Forge
  • Offworld Trading Company - Limited Supply DLC
  • Offworld Trading Company - OST
  • Offworld Trading Company - Real Mars Map Pack DLC
  • Offworld Trading Company - Scenario Toolkit DLC
  • Offworld Trading Company - The Patron and the Patriot DLC
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – Outlaw Sectors DLC
  • Sins of a Solar Empire®: Rebellion Ultimate Edition
  • Star Control®: Origins
  • Star Control®: Origins – Earth Rising Season Pass
  • Star Control®: Origins Original Soundtrack
  • Space Empires IV Deluxe
  • Master of Orion
  • Master of Orion 1+2 est à 2,69 €
  • Master of Orion 3
  • Master of Orion: Collector's Edition
  • Master of Orion: Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Master of Orion: Revenge of Antares Race Pack
  • Stellar TacticsEN DEV
  • BATTLETECH
  • BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
  • BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
  • BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
  • BATTLETECH - Season Pass
  • BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
  • BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
  • Stellaris
  • Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Apocalypse
  • Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
  • Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
  • Stellaris: MegaCorp
  • Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Utopia
  • Surviving Mars
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Season Pass
  • Surviving Mars - Space Race
  • Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
  • Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
  • Surviving Mars: Green Planet
  • Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
  • Surviving Mars: Project Laika
  • Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
  • Dead Space™ est à 5 €
  • EVERSPACE™
Les jeux "amusants" en soldes :
  • CHUCHEL
  • CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
  • CHUCHEL Soundtrack + Art Book
  • Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love
  • Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Digital Artbook
  • Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Original Soundtrack
  • Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Revolutionary Edition
  • West of Loathing
  • Leisure Suit Larry
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail!
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored!
  • Overlord + Raising Hell
  • Overlord II
  • Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition Soundtrack
  • Felix The Reaper
  • Felix The Reaper - Supporter Pack
  • Randal's Monday
  • Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
  • Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
  • Heave Ho
  • Pikuniku
  • Pikuniku Collector's Edition
  • Slime Rancher
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
  • Ghost Master
  • Little Inferno
  • Saints Row 2
Les jeux en soldes pour le week-end :
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption Digital Deluxe Upgrade
  • Space Rangers: Quest
  • Lighthouse: The Dark Being
  • Simon the Sorcerer 3D
  • Mutazione
  • Pinstripe
  • Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
  • Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
  • Swords & Souls: Neverseen
  • The Adventure Pals
  • West of Loathing
  • TANGLEWOOD®
  • Litil Divil
  • Normality
  • Manhole: Masterpiece Edition, The
  • Myst Masterpiece Edition
  • Riven: The Sequel to Myst
  • Myst III: Exile
  • Myst IV: Revelation
  • Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
  • realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
  • Uru: Complete Chronicles
  • Candle
  • Silence
  • Silence Artbook
  • Silence Soundtrack
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  • AER – Memories of Old
  • Last Tinker™: City of Colors, The
  • Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
  • Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
  • else Heart.Break()
  • Maize
  • A Bird Story
  • We Happy Few
  • We Happy Few Deluxe Edition
  • We Happy Few Season Pass
  • Always Sometimes Monsters
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul Soundtrack
  • Mage's Initiation: Reign of the Elements
  • Dream
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
  • A.D. 2044
  • Schizm: Mysterious Journey
  • Reah: Face the Unknown
  • Syberia 2
  • Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
  • Incredipede
  • INSIDE est à 6,09 €
  • TRI: Of Friendship and Madness
  • TRI: Of Friendship and Madness – Deluxe Edition
  • TRI Original Soundtrack + Artbook
  • BreathedgeEN DEV
  • BloodNet
  • Pajama Sam Vol. 1
  • Pajama Sam Vol. 2
  • Lifeless Planet Premier Edition
  • EARTHLOCK
  • EARTHLOCK: Comic Book #1
  • EARTHLOCK: OST
  • Star Control I & II
  • Star Control III
  • Star Control®: Origins
  • Star Control®: Origins – Earth Rising Season Pass
  • Star Control®: Origins Original Soundtrack
  • PLANET ALPHA
  • PLANET ALPHA - Digital Artbook
  • PLANET ALPHA - Original Soundtrack
  • PLANET ALPHA Digital Deluxe
  • The Sexy Brutale
  • Kim
  • Forgotton Anne
  • Forgotton Anne Collector's Upgrade
  • Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
  • Toren
  • Toren Deluxe Edition
  • Late Shift
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal DLC Package
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – OST Atmospheres & Additionals
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance OST
  • We are the Dwarves
  • Deliverance: The Making of Kingdom Come
  • Fechtbuch: The Real Swordfighting behind Kingdom Come
  • Obduction ®
  • Flashback™ est à 3,49 €
  • Syberia
Jeux "primés" en soldes :
  • Anomaly 2
  • Anomaly Defenders
  • Anomaly Korea
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign
  • Beat Cop
  • Children of Morta
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
  • Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
  • Moonlighter
  • Moonlighter - Between Dimensions
  • Moonlighter: Complete Edition
  • Spacecom
  • This War of Mine est à 4,79 €
  • This War of Mine: Complete Edition
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
  • This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
  • Tower 57
  • Tower 57 Two-pack
  • Darkwood
  • Darkwood - Artbook
  • Darkwood - Soundtrack
  • >observer_
  • Layers of Fear
  • Layers of Fear: Inheritance
  • Blair Witch
  • Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
  • Blair Witch Original Soundtrack
  • The Art of Blair Witch
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,69 €
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Expansion Pass
  • The Witcher Adventure Game
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • My Memory of Us
  • My Memory of Us - Collector's Edition
  • We. The Revolution
  • SUPERHOT
  • ChernobyliteEN DEV
  • Wanderlust: Travel Stories
  • Wanderlust: Travel Stories Soundtrack
  • Frostpunk
  • Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt est à 8,99 €
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition est à 1,39 €

 

 
