Publié le Samedi 4 avril 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Vous allez bien en trouver deux ou trois, non ?Comme chaque week-end, nous vous proposons de faire un tour d'horizon des soldes sur Gog.com. Encore de très nombreux jeux proposés à prix cassés.
Pas forcément des masses d'offres irrésistibles, mais quand même largement de quoi se mettre quelques jeux dans la besace.
Voici les différentes offres :
Les jeux en soldes pour la mi-semaine :
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Space Rangers: Quest
- Objects in Space
- Space Quest 1+2+3
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- State of Mind
- State of Mind - Artbook
- State of Mind - Soundtrack
- The Great Perhaps
- The Long Journey Home
- The Long Journey Home - Official Soundtrack
- X Rebirth
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition Upgrade
- X: Gold
- X2: The Threat
- X3: Reunion
- X3: Terran War Pack
- X4: Foundations
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Wing Commander™: Academy
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- Space Run: Fast and Safe Delivery
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soundtrack
- Homeworld: Emergence
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
- Still There
- Starpoint Gemini 2
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
- Starpoint Gemini 3EN DEV
- Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter BundleEN DEV
- Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter Pack
- EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition
- Galactic Civilizations III
- Galactic Civilizations III - Mercenaries Expansion Pack DLC
- Galactic Civilizations III - Retribution Expansion
- Galactic Civilizations III Soundtrack
- Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Expansion Pack
- Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue
- Offworld Trading Company
- Offworld Trading Company - Blue Chip Ventures DLC
- Offworld Trading Company - Ceres Initiative DLC
- Offworld Trading Company - Conspicuous Consumption DLC
- Offworld Trading Company - Jupiter's Forge
- Offworld Trading Company - Limited Supply DLC
- Offworld Trading Company - OST
- Offworld Trading Company - Real Mars Map Pack DLC
- Offworld Trading Company - Scenario Toolkit DLC
- Offworld Trading Company - The Patron and the Patriot DLC
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – Outlaw Sectors DLC
- Sins of a Solar Empire®: Rebellion Ultimate Edition
- Star Control®: Origins
- Star Control®: Origins – Earth Rising Season Pass
- Star Control®: Origins Original Soundtrack
- Space Empires IV Deluxe
- Master of Orion
- Master of Orion 1+2 est à 2,69 €
- Master of Orion 3
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Master of Orion: Revenge of Antares Race Pack
- Stellar TacticsEN DEV
- BATTLETECH
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
- BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- BATTLETECH - Season Pass
- BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
- BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
- Stellaris
- Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
- Stellaris: Apocalypse
- Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
- Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
- Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
- Stellaris: MegaCorp
- Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
- Stellaris: Utopia
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
- Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
- Surviving Mars - Season Pass
- Surviving Mars - Space Race
- Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
- Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
- Surviving Mars: Green Planet
- Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
- Surviving Mars: Project Laika
- Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
- Dead Space™ est à 5 €
- EVERSPACE™
- CHUCHEL
- CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
- CHUCHEL Soundtrack + Art Book
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Digital Artbook
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Original Soundtrack
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Revolutionary Edition
- West of Loathing
- Leisure Suit Larry
- Leisure Suit Larry: Love for Sail!
- Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored!
- Overlord + Raising Hell
- Overlord II
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition Soundtrack
- Felix The Reaper
- Felix The Reaper - Supporter Pack
- Randal's Monday
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Heave Ho
- Pikuniku
- Pikuniku Collector's Edition
- Slime Rancher
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Ghost Master
- Little Inferno
- Saints Row 2
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Ash of Gods: Redemption Digital Deluxe Upgrade
- Space Rangers: Quest
- Lighthouse: The Dark Being
- Simon the Sorcerer 3D
- Mutazione
- Pinstripe
- Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
- Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
- Swords & Souls: Neverseen
- The Adventure Pals
- West of Loathing
- TANGLEWOOD®
- Litil Divil
- Normality
- Manhole: Masterpiece Edition, The
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Myst III: Exile
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
- Candle
- Silence
- Silence Artbook
- Silence Soundtrack
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- AER – Memories of Old
- Last Tinker™: City of Colors, The
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- else Heart.Break()
- Maize
- A Bird Story
- We Happy Few
- We Happy Few Deluxe Edition
- We Happy Few Season Pass
- Always Sometimes Monsters
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Vambrace: Cold Soul Soundtrack
- Mage's Initiation: Reign of the Elements
- Dream
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
- A.D. 2044
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- Reah: Face the Unknown
- Syberia 2
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Incredipede
- INSIDE est à 6,09 €
- TRI: Of Friendship and Madness
- TRI: Of Friendship and Madness – Deluxe Edition
- TRI Original Soundtrack + Artbook
- BreathedgeEN DEV
- BloodNet
- Pajama Sam Vol. 1
- Pajama Sam Vol. 2
- Lifeless Planet Premier Edition
- EARTHLOCK
- EARTHLOCK: Comic Book #1
- EARTHLOCK: OST
- Star Control I & II
- Star Control III
- Star Control®: Origins
- Star Control®: Origins – Earth Rising Season Pass
- Star Control®: Origins Original Soundtrack
- PLANET ALPHA
- PLANET ALPHA - Digital Artbook
- PLANET ALPHA - Original Soundtrack
- PLANET ALPHA Digital Deluxe
- The Sexy Brutale
- Kim
- Forgotton Anne
- Forgotton Anne Collector's Upgrade
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
- Toren
- Toren Deluxe Edition
- Late Shift
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal DLC Package
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – OST Atmospheres & Additionals
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance OST
- We are the Dwarves
- Deliverance: The Making of Kingdom Come
- Fechtbuch: The Real Swordfighting behind Kingdom Come
- Obduction ®
- Flashback™ est à 3,49 €
- Syberia
- Anomaly 2
- Anomaly Defenders
- Anomaly Korea
- Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign
- Beat Cop
- Children of Morta
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
- Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
- Moonlighter
- Moonlighter - Between Dimensions
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Spacecom
- This War of Mine est à 4,79 €
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
- This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
- This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
- Tower 57
- Tower 57 Two-pack
- Darkwood
- Darkwood - Artbook
- Darkwood - Soundtrack
- >observer_
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Blair Witch
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
- Blair Witch Original Soundtrack
- The Art of Blair Witch
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,69 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Expansion Pass
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- My Memory of Us
- My Memory of Us - Collector's Edition
- We. The Revolution
- SUPERHOT
- ChernobyliteEN DEV
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories Soundtrack
- Frostpunk
- Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt est à 8,99 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition est à 1,39 €
