Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 12 septembre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Longue liste

Comme chaque semaine, Gog.com livre une longue liste de jeux en soldes pour cette semaine et plus particulièrement pour ce week-end. Profitez-en, c'est juste pour quelques heures.

Voici la liste :

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Eschalon: Book II
  • Eschalon: Book III
  • Vampire's Fall: Origins
  • Stellar TacticsEN DEV
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
  • Lords of Xulima
  • Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
  • Lords of Xulima Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Avadon 2: The Corruption
  • Avadon 3: Hint Book & Extras
  • Avadon 3: The Warborn
  • Avadon: The Black Fortress
  • Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
  • Avernum 3: Hint Book & Extras
  • Avernum 3: Ruined World
  • Avernum: Escape From the Pit
  • Avernum: The Complete Saga
  • Geneforge Saga
  • Nethergate: Resurrection
  • Queen's Wish Hintbook & Extras
  • Queen's Wish: The Conqueror
  • Lumo
  • Lumo - Deluxe Edition
  • UnderRail
  • Underrail: Expedition
  • Lock's Quest
  • Zombie Shooter
  • Zombie Shooter 2
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
  • Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Tower of Time
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • Papers, Please
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
  • Sunless Sea
  • Sunless Sea: Zubmariner
  • INSIDE
  • LIMBO
  • Crawl
  • Cat Quest
  • Cat Quest II
  • Evoland
  • Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Evoland 2, A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder
  • FTL: Advanced Edition
  • Into the Breach
  • Super Hexagon
  • VVVVVV
  • Swag and Sorcery
  • Sudden Strike 2 Gold
  • Sudden Strike Gold
  • Shovel Knight Showdown
  • Shovel Knight: King of Cards
  • Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope
  • Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
  • Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
  • Xenonauts
Les jeux atmosphériques :
  • Beholder
  • Beholder - Blissful Sleep
  • Beholder 2
  • Creaks
  • Creaks Collector's Edition
  • Creaks Soundtrack + Art Book
  • Blair Witch
  • Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
  • Blair Witch Original Soundtrack
  • The Art of Blair Witch
  • SKYHILL
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  • The Great Perhaps
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
  • Fran Bow
  • Fran Bow - Soundtrack Remastered
  • The House in Fata Morgana
  • The House in Fata Morgana Original Soundtrack
  • The House in Fata Morgana, Live in Osaka!
  • Outlast
  • Outlast 2
  • Outlast: Whistleblower
  • Downfall: Redux
  • Lorelai
  • The Cat Lady
  • The Samaritan Paradox
  • STASIS
  • STASIS: Deluxe Edition
  • STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Hellpoint
  • Hellpoint Supporter Pack
  • Quern - Undying Thoughts
  • Quern - Undying Thoughts (Original Soundtrack)
Les soldes du week-end :
  • Call to Power 2
  • Dark Future: Blood Red States
  • Combat Mission: Afrika Korps
  • Combat Mission: Barbarossa to Berlin
  • Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord
  • War for the Overworld
  • War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
  • War for the Overworld: Heart of Gold
  • War for the Overworld: My Pet Dungeon
  • War for the Overworld: Seasonal Worker Skins
  • War for the Overworld: The Under Games
  • War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition
  • War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition Upgrade
  • Defender of the Crown
  • Overlord + Raising Hell
  • Overlord II
  • Caravan
  • Bounty Train
  • Airships: Conquer the Skies
  • Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
  • Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
  • Stronghold Crusader 2
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Delivering Justice mini-campaign
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Freedom Fighters mini-campaign
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Emperor & The Hermit
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Jackal & The Khan
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Princess & The Pig
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Templar & The Duke
  • Ultimate General: Civil War
  • Ultimate General: Gettysburg
  • Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage!
  • Circle Empires
  • Circle Empires: Apex Monsters!
  • Oriental Empires
  • Oriental Empires: Genghis
  • Oriental Empires: Three Kingdoms
  • Clash
  • Six Ages Original Soundtrack
  • Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind
  • Kingdoms and Castles
  • Battle Realms + Winter of the Wolf
  • Loria
  • Low Magic AgeEN DEV
  • Frozen Synapse
  • Frozen Synapse 2
  • Frozen Synapse 2 Soundtrack
  • Frozen Synapse: Red
  • Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology
  • Blitzkrieg Anthology
  • Etherlords
  • Etherlords 2
  • Alder's Blood
  • Overfall
  • Overfall Soundtrack
  • UBOATEN DEV
  • Banished
  • Aggressors: Ancient Rome
  • Armored Brigade
  • Armored Brigade Nation Pack: France - Belgium
  • Armored Brigade Nation Pack: Italy - Yugoslavia
  • Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
  • Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
  • Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
  • Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
  • Close Combat: Cross of Iron
  • Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
  • Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
  • Close Combat: Modern Tactics
  • Close Combat: Panthers in the Fog
  • Close Combat: The Bloody First
  • Close Combat: The Longest Day
  • Close Combat: Wacht am Rhein
  • Drive on Moscow
  • Fantasy General II - Invasion
  • Fantasy General II - Invasion General Edition
  • Fantasy General II - Invasion Hero Edition
  • Fantasy General II: Onslaught
  • Field of Glory II
  • Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
  • Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
  • Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
  • Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
  • Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
  • Field of Glory: Empires
  • Field of Glory: Empires - Persia 550-330 BCE
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the East
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Don to the Danube
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Lost Battles
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the West
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the West: Operation Torch
  • Order of Battle: Blitzkrieg
  • Order of Battle: Burma Road
  • Order of Battle: Endsieg
  • Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
  • Order of Battle: Morning Sun
  • Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
  • Order of Battle: Red Star
  • Order of Battle: Red Steel
  • Order of Battle: Rising Sun
  • Order of Battle: Sandstorm
  • Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
  • Order of Battle: Winter War
  • Order of Battle: World War II
  • Panzer Corps 2
  • Panzer Corps 2 Field Marshal Edition
  • Panzer Corps 2 General Edition
  • Panzer Corps Gold
  • Sengoku Jidai GOLD
  • Strategic Command Classic: Global Conflict
  • Strategic Command Classic: WWI
  • Strategic Command Classic: WWII
  • Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe
  • Strategic Command WWII: World at War
  • Strategic Command: World War I
  • Warlords I + II
  • Warlords III: Darklords Rising
  • Strategic Mind: The Pacific
  • Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg
  • Disciples 2 Gold
  • Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
  • Jagged Alliance
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
  • Patrician 3
  • Port Royale 2
  • Strategic Command: European Theater
  • Warrior Kings
  • Warrior Kings: Battles
  • Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
  • Knights and Merchants: The Peasants Rebellion
  • KnightShift
  • Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
Les soldes Ziggurat :
  • Battle Engine Aquila
  • Les Manley in: Lost in LA
  • Les Manley in: Search For The King
  • Les Manley Bundle
  • Timequest
  • Machiavelli the Prince
  • Last Rites
  • Return of the Phantom
  • Advent Rising
  • BloodRayne
  • BloodRayne 2
  • Bloodrayne: Betrayal
  • Darklands
  • Deadly Dozen
  • DethKarz
  • Elite Warriors Vietnam
  • Eric the Unready
  • Fields of Glory
  • Killing Time
  • Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
  • Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
  • Line of Sight: Vietnam
  • Mission Critical
  • NAM
  • Requiem: Avenging Angel
  • Slave Zero
  • Spellcasting 1+2+3
  • Superhero League of Hoboken
  • Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
  • Uprising 2: Lead and Destroy
  • Uprising: Join or Die

 

 
