Publié le Samedi 12 septembre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Longue listeComme chaque semaine, Gog.com livre une longue liste de jeux en soldes pour cette semaine et plus particulièrement pour ce week-end. Profitez-en, c'est juste pour quelques heures.
Voici la liste :
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Eschalon: Book II
- Eschalon: Book III
- Vampire's Fall: Origins
- Stellar TacticsEN DEV
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
- Lords of Xulima
- Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
- Lords of Xulima Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Avadon 3: Hint Book & Extras
- Avadon 3: The Warborn
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
- Avernum 3: Hint Book & Extras
- Avernum 3: Ruined World
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Geneforge Saga
- Nethergate: Resurrection
- Queen's Wish Hintbook & Extras
- Queen's Wish: The Conqueror
- Lumo
- Lumo - Deluxe Edition
- UnderRail
- Underrail: Expedition
- Lock's Quest
- Zombie Shooter
- Zombie Shooter 2
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Wasteland Remastered
- Tower of Time
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
- Papers, Please
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- Sunless Sea
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- Crawl
- Cat Quest
- Cat Quest II
- Evoland
- Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition
- Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Evoland 2, A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Into the Breach
- Super Hexagon
- VVVVVV
- Swag and Sorcery
- Sudden Strike 2 Gold
- Sudden Strike Gold
- Shovel Knight Showdown
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards
- Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Xenonauts
- Beholder
- Beholder - Blissful Sleep
- Beholder 2
- Creaks
- Creaks Collector's Edition
- Creaks Soundtrack + Art Book
- Blair Witch
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
- Blair Witch Original Soundtrack
- The Art of Blair Witch
- SKYHILL
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The Great Perhaps
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Fran Bow
- Fran Bow - Soundtrack Remastered
- The House in Fata Morgana
- The House in Fata Morgana Original Soundtrack
- The House in Fata Morgana, Live in Osaka!
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Downfall: Redux
- Lorelai
- The Cat Lady
- The Samaritan Paradox
- STASIS
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Hellpoint
- Hellpoint Supporter Pack
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Quern - Undying Thoughts (Original Soundtrack)
- Call to Power 2
- Dark Future: Blood Red States
- Combat Mission: Afrika Korps
- Combat Mission: Barbarossa to Berlin
- Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord
- War for the Overworld
- War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
- War for the Overworld: Heart of Gold
- War for the Overworld: My Pet Dungeon
- War for the Overworld: Seasonal Worker Skins
- War for the Overworld: The Under Games
- War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition
- War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition Upgrade
- Defender of the Crown
- Overlord + Raising Hell
- Overlord II
- Caravan
- Bounty Train
- Airships: Conquer the Skies
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
- Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Delivering Justice mini-campaign
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Freedom Fighters mini-campaign
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Emperor & The Hermit
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Jackal & The Khan
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Princess & The Pig
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Templar & The Duke
- Ultimate General: Civil War
- Ultimate General: Gettysburg
- Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
- Jagged Alliance: Rage!
- Circle Empires
- Circle Empires: Apex Monsters!
- Oriental Empires
- Oriental Empires: Genghis
- Oriental Empires: Three Kingdoms
- Clash
- Six Ages Original Soundtrack
- Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind
- Kingdoms and Castles
- Battle Realms + Winter of the Wolf
- Loria
- Low Magic AgeEN DEV
- Frozen Synapse
- Frozen Synapse 2
- Frozen Synapse 2 Soundtrack
- Frozen Synapse: Red
- Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology
- Blitzkrieg Anthology
- Etherlords
- Etherlords 2
- Alder's Blood
- Overfall
- Overfall Soundtrack
- UBOATEN DEV
- Banished
- Aggressors: Ancient Rome
- Armored Brigade
- Armored Brigade Nation Pack: France - Belgium
- Armored Brigade Nation Pack: Italy - Yugoslavia
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
- Close Combat: Cross of Iron
- Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
- Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
- Close Combat: Modern Tactics
- Close Combat: Panthers in the Fog
- Close Combat: The Bloody First
- Close Combat: The Longest Day
- Close Combat: Wacht am Rhein
- Drive on Moscow
- Fantasy General II - Invasion
- Fantasy General II - Invasion General Edition
- Fantasy General II - Invasion Hero Edition
- Fantasy General II: Onslaught
- Field of Glory II
- Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
- Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
- Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
- Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
- Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
- Field of Glory: Empires
- Field of Glory: Empires - Persia 550-330 BCE
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Don to the Danube
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Lost Battles
- Gary Grigsby's War in the West
- Gary Grigsby's War in the West: Operation Torch
- Order of Battle: Blitzkrieg
- Order of Battle: Burma Road
- Order of Battle: Endsieg
- Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
- Order of Battle: Morning Sun
- Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
- Order of Battle: Red Star
- Order of Battle: Red Steel
- Order of Battle: Rising Sun
- Order of Battle: Sandstorm
- Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
- Order of Battle: Winter War
- Order of Battle: World War II
- Panzer Corps 2
- Panzer Corps 2 Field Marshal Edition
- Panzer Corps 2 General Edition
- Panzer Corps Gold
- Sengoku Jidai GOLD
- Strategic Command Classic: Global Conflict
- Strategic Command Classic: WWI
- Strategic Command Classic: WWII
- Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe
- Strategic Command WWII: World at War
- Strategic Command: World War I
- Warlords I + II
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Strategic Mind: The Pacific
- Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Jagged Alliance
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Patrician 3
- Port Royale 2
- Strategic Command: European Theater
- Warrior Kings
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- Knights and Merchants: The Peasants Rebellion
- KnightShift
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- Battle Engine Aquila
- Les Manley in: Lost in LA
- Les Manley in: Search For The King
- Les Manley Bundle
- Timequest
- Machiavelli the Prince
- Last Rites
- Return of the Phantom
- Advent Rising
- BloodRayne
- BloodRayne 2
- Bloodrayne: Betrayal
- Darklands
- Deadly Dozen
- DethKarz
- Elite Warriors Vietnam
- Eric the Unready
- Fields of Glory
- Killing Time
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Line of Sight: Vietnam
- Mission Critical
- NAM
- Requiem: Avenging Angel
- Slave Zero
- Spellcasting 1+2+3
- Superhero League of Hoboken
- Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
- Uprising 2: Lead and Destroy
- Uprising: Join or Die
