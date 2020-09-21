Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 26 septembre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Allons-y...

Chaque samedi, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes proposées sur Gog.com actuellement. Des dizaines de jeux à prix cassés et, surtout, proposés sans DRM.

En gras, comme d'habitude, nos recommandations...

Les jeux Forgwares sont en soldes :
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
  • Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
  • Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
  • Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
  • The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
  • Dracula Origin
  • Dracula: Love Kills
  • Voyage au Centre de la Terre
  • Magrunner: Dark Pulse

Les jeux en soldes cette semaine :
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
  • Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
  • Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
  • Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
  • Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea Official Soundtrack
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard
  • Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone
  • Icewind Dale 2 Complete
  • Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
  • The Temple of Elemental Evil
  • Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
  • Beyond Divinity
  • Divine Divinity
  • Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Sir Lora
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
  • Styx: Master of Shadows
  • Of Orcs And Men
  • The Bard's Tale
  • The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition
  • The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
  • The Bard's Tale Trilogy
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Tyranny - Gold Edition
  • Tyranny - Standard Edition
  • Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
  • Tyranny - Portrait Pack
  • Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
  • Sacred Gold
  • Sacred 2 Gold
  • Outward
  • Outward OST
  • Outward: The Soroboreans
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Soundtrack
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Les jeux en soldes à la mi-semaine :
  • Undead Horde
  • Godhood
  • Godhood - Supporter Edition Upgrade
  • Reus
  • Reus - Original Soundtrack
  • AI War 2
  • AI War 2: The Spire Rises
  • AI War Collection
  • AI War: DLC Pack
  • AI War: Fleet Command
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - STURM BODYGUARD 9
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition upgrade
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal: Ashes of Urh'Rok
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal: Embers of Rage
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal: Forbidden Cults
  • Crusader Kings Complete
  • Europa Universalis
  • Europa Universalis II
  • Europa Universalis III Complete
  • Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
  • Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
  • For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
  • Stellaris
  • Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Apocalypse
  • Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
  • Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Federations
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: MegaCorp
  • Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Utopia
  • Nova DriftEN DEV
  • Nova Drift Game & SoundtrackEN DEV
  • Nova Drift OST
  • Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • Gothic
  • Gothic 2 Gold Edition
  • Gothic 3

Les jeux de Team17 sont en soldes :
  • Aven Colony
  • Aven Colony - Soundtrack
  • Alien Breed + Tower Assault
  • Automachef
  • Blasphemous
  • Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
  • My Time At Portia
  • My Time At Portia - Original Soundtrack
  • Neon Abyss
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
  • Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
  • Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
  • Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
  • Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
  • Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
  • Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
  • PLANET ALPHA
  • PLANET ALPHA - Digital Artbook
  • PLANET ALPHA - Original Soundtrack
  • PLANET ALPHA Digital Deluxe
  • Sheltered
  • Sword Legacy Omen
  • Sword Legacy Omen - Digital Artbook
  • Sword Legacy Omen - Original Soundtrack
  • The Escapists
  • The Escapists 2
  • The Escapists 2 - Big Top Breakout
  • The Escapists 2 - Dungeons and Duct Tape
  • The Escapists 2 - Glorious Regime Prison
  • The Escapists 2 - Season Pass
  • The Escapists 2 - Wicked Ward
  • The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
  • The Escapists: Alcatraz
  • The Escapists: Duct Tapes Are Forever
  • The Escapists: Escape Team
  • The Escapists: Fhurst Peak Correctional Facility
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Ultimate Body Blows
  • World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
  • Worms 2
  • WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
  • Worms W.M.D
  • Worms: Armageddon
  • Yoku's Island Express
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
  • Bande-son originale de Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible
  • Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible Édition Digital Deluxe
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone.
  • Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Pack
  • Worms United

Les jeux en soldes ce week-end :
  • Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
  • Wing Commander™ 1+2
  • Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
  • Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
  • Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
  • Wing Commander™: Academy
  • Wing Commander™: Armada
  • Reassembly
  • Reassembly Fields Expansion
  • Reassembly Soundtrack
  • The Last Federation
  • The Last Federation - Betrayed Hope
  • The Last Federation - The Lost Technologies
  • The Last Federation Collection
  • STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
  • STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
  • STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
  • STAR WARS™ Starfighter™
  • Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
  • STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
  • STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
  • STAR WARS™: X-Wing Alliance™
  • STAR WARS™: X-Wing Special Edition
  • STAR WARS™: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • STAR WARS™ Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
  • Pandora: First Contact - Gold Edition
  • Polaris Sector - Gold Edition
  • Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy
  • Warhammer 40,000 : Armageddon - Ork Hunters
  • Warhammer 40,000 Gladius – Reinforcement Pack
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Angels of Death
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Glory of Macragge
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Golgotha
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Soundtrack
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Vulkan's Wrath
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Assault Pack
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Fortification Pack
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Soundtrack + Wallpapers
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Lord of Skulls
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - T'au
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Tyranids
  • Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Chaos Space Marines
  • Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
  • Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Horrors of the Warp
  • Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Legacy of the Weirdboy
  • Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
  • Distant Worlds: Universe
  • Tachyon: The Fringe
  • Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
  • Space Rangers: Quest
  • X Rebirth
  • X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
  • X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition Upgrade
  • X: Gold
  • X2: The Threat
  • X3: Reunion
  • X3: Terran War Pack
  • X4: Foundations
  • X4: Foundations Collector's Edition
  • X4: Foundations Collector's Edition Content
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Soundtrack
  • Homeworld: Emergence
  • Homeworld® Remastered Collection
  • Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
  • Starpoint Gemini 2
  • Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
  • Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
  • Starpoint Gemini 3EN DEV
  • Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter BundleEN DEV
  • Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter Pack
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – Outlaw Sectors DLC
  • Sins of a Solar Empire®: Rebellion Ultimate Edition
  • Star Control®: Origins
  • Star Control®: Origins – Earth Rising Season Pass
  • Star Control®: Origins Original Soundtrack
  • Space Empires IV Deluxe
  • Master of Orion
  • Master of Orion 1+2
  • Master of Orion 3
  • Master of Orion: Collector's Edition
  • Master of Orion: Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Master of Orion: Revenge of Antares Race Pack
  • Dead Space

 

 
