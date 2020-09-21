Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 26 septembre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Allons-y...Chaque samedi, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes proposées sur Gog.com actuellement. Des dizaines de jeux à prix cassés et, surtout, proposés sans DRM.
En gras, comme d'habitude, nos recommandations...
Les jeux Forgwares sont en soldes :
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Dracula Origin
- Dracula: Love Kills
- Voyage au Centre de la Terre
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
Les jeux en soldes cette semaine :
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea Official Soundtrack
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard
- Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone
- Icewind Dale 2 Complete
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
- The Temple of Elemental Evil
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Beyond Divinity
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Sir Lora
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Of Orcs And Men
- The Bard's Tale
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Tyranny - Portrait Pack
- Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- Sacred Gold
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Outward
- Outward OST
- Outward: The Soroboreans
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Soundtrack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Les jeux en soldes à la mi-semaine :
- Undead Horde
- Godhood
- Godhood - Supporter Edition Upgrade
- Reus
- Reus - Original Soundtrack
- AI War 2
- AI War 2: The Spire Rises
- AI War Collection
- AI War: DLC Pack
- AI War: Fleet Command
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - STURM BODYGUARD 9
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition upgrade
- Enter the Gungeon
- Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Tales of Maj'Eyal
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Ashes of Urh'Rok
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Embers of Rage
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Forbidden Cults
- Crusader Kings Complete
- Europa Universalis
- Europa Universalis II
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
- Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
- For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
- Stellaris
- Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
- Stellaris: Apocalypse
- Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
- Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
- Stellaris: Federations
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
- Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
- Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: MegaCorp
- Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
- Stellaris: Utopia
- Nova DriftEN DEV
- Nova Drift Game & SoundtrackEN DEV
- Nova Drift OST
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Gothic
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Gothic 3
Les jeux de Team17 sont en soldes :
- Aven Colony
- Aven Colony - Soundtrack
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- Automachef
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
- My Time At Portia
- My Time At Portia - Original Soundtrack
- Neon Abyss
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
- Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
- Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
- Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
- Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
- Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- PLANET ALPHA
- PLANET ALPHA - Digital Artbook
- PLANET ALPHA - Original Soundtrack
- PLANET ALPHA Digital Deluxe
- Sheltered
- Sword Legacy Omen
- Sword Legacy Omen - Digital Artbook
- Sword Legacy Omen - Original Soundtrack
- The Escapists
- The Escapists 2
- The Escapists 2 - Big Top Breakout
- The Escapists 2 - Dungeons and Duct Tape
- The Escapists 2 - Glorious Regime Prison
- The Escapists 2 - Season Pass
- The Escapists 2 - Wicked Ward
- The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
- The Escapists: Alcatraz
- The Escapists: Duct Tapes Are Forever
- The Escapists: Escape Team
- The Escapists: Fhurst Peak Correctional Facility
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Ultimate Body Blows
- World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
- Worms 2
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms: Armageddon
- Yoku's Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
- Bande-son originale de Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible
- Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible Édition Digital Deluxe
- Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone.
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Pack
- Worms United
Les jeux en soldes ce week-end :
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Wing Commander™: Academy
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- Reassembly
- Reassembly Fields Expansion
- Reassembly Soundtrack
- The Last Federation
- The Last Federation - Betrayed Hope
- The Last Federation - The Lost Technologies
- The Last Federation Collection
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
- STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
- STAR WARS™ Starfighter™
- Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
- STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Alliance™
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Special Edition
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- Rebel Galaxy
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- Pandora: First Contact - Gold Edition
- Polaris Sector - Gold Edition
- Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy
- Warhammer 40,000 : Armageddon - Ork Hunters
- Warhammer 40,000 Gladius – Reinforcement Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Angels of Death
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Glory of Macragge
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Golgotha
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Soundtrack
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Vulkan's Wrath
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Assault Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Fortification Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Soundtrack + Wallpapers
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Lord of Skulls
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - T'au
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Tyranids
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Chaos Space Marines
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Horrors of the Warp
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Legacy of the Weirdboy
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- Tachyon: The Fringe
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Space Rangers: Quest
- X Rebirth
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition Upgrade
- X: Gold
- X2: The Threat
- X3: Reunion
- X3: Terran War Pack
- X4: Foundations
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition Content
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Soundtrack
- Homeworld: Emergence
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
- Starpoint Gemini 2
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
- Starpoint Gemini 3EN DEV
- Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter BundleEN DEV
- Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter Pack
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – Outlaw Sectors DLC
- Sins of a Solar Empire®: Rebellion Ultimate Edition
- Star Control®: Origins
- Star Control®: Origins – Earth Rising Season Pass
- Star Control®: Origins Original Soundtrack
- Space Empires IV Deluxe
- Master of Orion
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Master of Orion 3
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Master of Orion: Revenge of Antares Race Pack
- Dead Space
