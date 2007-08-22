Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 13 février 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
La folie !Gog.com a lancé l'opération "We love Games". Plus de 2500 jeux en soldes, jusqu'à -92%...
Voici quelques-unes de ces promotions :
Le choix de Gog.com :
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Animation Arts Collection
- ART OF FIGHTING 2
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Botanicula
- Call of the Sea
- Call of the Sea Deluxe Edition
- CHUCHEL
- CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Disco Elysium
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Exit the Gungeon
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Ghostrunner
- GreedFall
- GRIS
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Indivisible
- Indivisible Razmi Challenges
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- Mafia
- Mafia II: Director’s Cut
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Mafia III: Season Pass
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Othercide
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Per Aspera
- Per Aspera Deluxe Edition
- Pilgrims
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- Samorost 2
- Samorost 3
- Samorost 3 Cosmic Edition
- Screencheat
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shivers
- Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 1
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 2
- The Long Journey Home
- The Signifier
- The Signifier Deluxe Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
- Transport Fever
- Transport Fever 2
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Whispers of a Machine
- Whispers of a Machine Blue Edition
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles - Season Pass
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- XCOM® 2
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- A Vampyre Story
- Alien Earth
- Ankh - Anniversary Edition
- Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
- Ankh 3: Battle of the Gods
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels
- Bloodwych
- Caesar 3
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- Disney's Hercules
- Escape from Monkey Island™
- Fallout 2
- Fallout Tactics
- Flashback™
- Freedom Fighters
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- HeXen II
- Hexplore
- Jagged Alliance 2
- King's Quest 1+2+3
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- King's Quest 7+8
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
- LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
- LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Master of Magic
- METAL SLUG X
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Outpost 2: Divided Destiny
- Outwars
- Populous™: The Beginning
- Powerslave
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Quake: The Offering
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- Sam & Max Hit the Road
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Soldier of Fortune: Payback
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Stronghold HD
- Submarine Titans
- Teleglitch: Die More Edition
- Telltale Texas Hold'em
- The Curse of Monkey Island™
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
- The Legend of Kyrandia (Book One)
- The Legend of Kyrandia: Hand of Fate (Book Two)
- The Legend of Kyrandia: Malcolm's Revenge (Book Three)
- The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Theme Hospital
- TrickStyle
- Tropico 3 Gold Edition
- Tropico Reloaded
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- Warlords I + II
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Children of Morta
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dead Cells
- Desperados III Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Disco Elysium
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- DYSMANTLEEN DEV
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Frostpunk
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
- Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Graveyard Keeper
- GreedFall
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Interstellar Space: Genesis
- Iron Harvest
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Kenshi
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Mount & Blade II: BannerlordEN DEV
- Myst III: Exile
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- No Man's Sky
- Noita
- Outward
- Outward: The Three Brothers
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Solasta: Crown of the MagisterEN DEV
- SPORE™ Collection
- STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith...
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
- The Saboteur™
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Wasteland 3
- Wingspan
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- XCOM® 2
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
