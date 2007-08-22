Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Dernières actus

(TEST) Cherry Stream Desktop : u...

Kingdom Hearts débarque sur PC

King’s Bounty II annoncé pour...

Six Days in Fallujah renaît de ...

Blacksmith Legends : c'est en fo...

 

Publié le Samedi 13 février 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

La folie !

Gog.com a lancé l'opération "We love Games". Plus de 2500 jeux en soldes, jusqu'à -92%...

Voici quelques-unes de ces promotions :

Le choix de Gog.com :
  • Alan Wake's American Nightmare
  • Animation Arts Collection
  • ART OF FIGHTING 2
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
  • BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
  • Blood 2: The Blood Group
  • Blood: Fresh Supply
  • Botanicula
  • Call of the Sea
  • Call of the Sea Deluxe Edition
  • CHUCHEL
  • CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Disco Elysium
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Exit the Gungeon
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Ghostrunner
  • GreedFall
  • GRIS
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • Indivisible
  • Indivisible Razmi Challenges
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Life is Strange: Complete Season
  • Machinarium Collector's Edition
  • Mafia
  • Mafia II: Director’s Cut
  • Mafia III
  • Mafia III Deluxe Edition
  • Mafia III: Season Pass
  • Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
  • Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
  • Metro Franchise Bundle
  • Othercide
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Per Aspera
  • Per Aspera Deluxe Edition
  • Pilgrims
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
  • Raiden IV: OverKill
  • Samorost 2
  • Samorost 3
  • Samorost 3 Cosmic Edition
  • Screencheat
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Shivers
  • Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 1
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 2
  • The Long Journey Home
  • The Signifier
  • The Signifier Deluxe Edition
  • The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
  • Transport Fever
  • Transport Fever 2
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
  • Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Whispers of a Machine
  • Whispers of a Machine Blue Edition
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles - Season Pass
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • XCOM® 2
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
Les vieux hits :
  • A Vampyre Story
  • Alien Earth
  • Ankh - Anniversary Edition
  • Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
  • Ankh 3: Battle of the Gods
  • Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels
  • Bloodwych
  • Caesar 3
  • Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
  • D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
  • Disney's Hercules
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Escape from Monkey Island™
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout Tactics
  • Flashback™
  • Freedom Fighters
  • Heretic + Hexen Collection
  • Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • HeXen II
  • HeXen: Beyond Heretic
  • HeXen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel
  • Hexplore
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • King's Quest 1+2+3
  • King's Quest 4+5+6
  • King's Quest 7+8
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
  • LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
  • Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
  • Master of Magic
  • METAL SLUG X
  • Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Outpost 2: Divided Destiny
  • Outwars
  • Populous™: The Beginning
  • Powerslave
  • Prince of Persia
  • Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
  • Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
  • Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
  • Quake: The Offering
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
  • Sam & Max Hit the Road
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • Shivers
  • Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • Soldier of Fortune: Payback
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • Stronghold HD
  • Submarine Titans
  • Teleglitch: Die More Edition
  • Telltale Texas Hold'em
  • The Curse of Monkey Island™
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
  • The Legend of Kyrandia (Book One)
  • The Legend of Kyrandia: Hand of Fate (Book Two)
  • The Legend of Kyrandia: Malcolm's Revenge (Book Three)
  • The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
  • Theme Hospital
  • TrickStyle
  • Tropico 3 Gold Edition
  • Tropico Reloaded
  • Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
  • Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
  • Warlords I + II
  • Warlords III: Darklords Rising
  • Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
Les meilleures ventes :
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
  • BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
  • BioShock™ Remastered
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Caesar 3
  • Children of Morta
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dead Cells
  • Desperados III Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Disco Elysium
  • Dishonored: Complete Collection
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Dungeon Siege Collection
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
  • DYSMANTLEEN DEV
  • Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • Frostpunk
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
  • Frostpunk: Season Pass
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • GreedFall
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Heretic + Hexen Collection
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
  • Hitman 3: Contracts
  • Hitman: Absolution
  • Hitman: Blood Money
  • Hitman: Codename 47
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • Interstellar Space: Genesis
  • Iron Harvest
  • Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
  • Kenshi
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition
  • Life is Strange: Complete Season
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
  • Mount & Blade II: BannerlordEN DEV
  • Myst III: Exile
  • Myst IV: Revelation
  • Myst Masterpiece Edition
  • Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • No Man's Sky
  • Noita
  • Outward
  • Outward: The Three Brothers
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pharaoh + Cleopatra
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
  • Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
  • Riven: The Sequel to Myst
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • Shadowrun Trilogy
  • Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • Solasta: Crown of the MagisterEN DEV
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith...
  • STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
  • The Saboteur™
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
  • The Surge - Augmented Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Uru: Complete Chronicles
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wingspan
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
  • World in Conflict: Complete Edition
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • XCOM® 2
  • Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Quantum

- L'Edito du Dimanche par 10r

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par clayman00

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco

- R-Type Final 2 annoncé pour le 30 avril par Quantum

- WandaVision, la critique de l'épisode 4 par jymmyelloco

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco

Articles préférés

- (TEST) Turrican Flashback (PS4, Nintendo Switch)

- WandaVision, la critique de la série Disney +

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- WandaVision, la critique de l'épisode 4

- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury : nos premières impressions

- Turrican Flashback sort sur PS4 et Nintendo Switch

- (TEST) Tohu (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Dernières Vidéos

- Kingdom Hearts débarque sur PC

- King’s Bounty II annoncé pour août

- Six Days in Fallujah renaît de ses cendres

- Blacksmith Legends : c'est en forgeant...

- Hoplegs : Un coup de pied au cube ?

- Cathedral : Ite missa est le 18 février

- On The Road - Truck Simulator, nos amis les routiers

Derniers Concours

- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !

- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine

- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge

- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !

- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé

41231-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres