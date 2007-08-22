Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 3 avril 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, derniers jours de soldes du printemps !
De la folie !On vous rappelle que plus de 3000 jeux sont en soldes sur Gog.com pour les soldes du printemps. Il y a de quoi se faire largement plaisir. Le site met en avant quelques catégories, dans lesquelles nous avons mis en gras nos préférences.
Les voici.
Les vieux hits toujours au top :
- 1942: The Pacific Air War
- 7th Legion
- A Vampyre Story
- Across the Rhine
- Alien Earth
- Ankh - Anniversary Edition
- Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
- Ankh 3: Battle of the Gods
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels
- BloodNet
- BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut
- Bloodrayne: Betrayal
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
- Bloodwych
- Caesar 3
- Challenge of the Five Realms
- Command HQ
- Constructor Classic 1997
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
- Deadlock 2: Shrine Wars
- Deadlock: Planetary Conquest
- DethKarz
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- Disney's Hercules
- Dragonsphere
- Drakensang
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Emperor of the Fading Suns
- Escape from Monkey Island™
- F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0
- F-19 Stealth Fighter
- Falcon Collection
- Flashback™
- Fleet Defender: The F-14 Tomcat Simulation
- Freedom Fighters
- Gunship!
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Hexplore
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- King's Quest 1+2+3
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- King's Quest 7+8
- Knights of the Sky
- Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
- LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Master of Magic
- METAL GEAR
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE
- METAL SLUG X
- Mob Rule Classic
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
- Monkey King: Master of the Clouds
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Mortal Kombat 4
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Outpost 2: Divided Destiny
- Outwars
- Pajama Sam Vol. 1
- Pajama Sam Vol. 2
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- Populous™: The Beginning
- Powerslave
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Redline
- Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- Sam & Max Hit the Road
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Shadow Ops: Red Mercury
- Shivers
- Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- Sid Meier's Covert Action
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Silent Service 1+2
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Soldier of Fortune: Payback
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Stronghold HD
- Submarine Titans
- Sword of the Samurai
- Teleglitch: Die More Edition
- Telltale Texas Hold'em
- The Curse of Monkey Island™
- The Dark Heart of Uukrul
- The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
- The Legend of Kyrandia (Book One)
- The Legend of Kyrandia: Hand of Fate (Book Two)
- The Legend of Kyrandia: Malcolm's Revenge (Book Three)
- The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Theme Hospital
- TrickStyle
- Tropico 3 Gold Edition
- Tropico Reloaded
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- Warcraft I & II Bundle
- Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
- Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
- Warlords I + II
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery)
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- ATOM RPG: Trudograd
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Betrayal at Krondor Pack
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Decay of Logos
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Drakkhen
- DROD 1+2+3
- DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
- DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
- DROD: The Second Sky
- Dungeon Rats
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Fell Seal DLC Bundle
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark - Missions and Monsters
- Geneforge Saga
- Gordian Quest
- Guild of Dungeoneering
- Guild of Dungeoneering Deluxe Ice Cream Edition
- Guild of Dungeoneering: Ice Cream Headaches
- Guild of Dungeoneering: Pirates Cove Adventure Pack
- Haven
- Hellpoint
- Hellpoint Supporter Pack
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Bundle
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
- Iratus: Necromancer Edition
- Iron Danger
- Iron Danger - Supporter Pack
- Jupiter Hell
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- Nethergate: Resurrection
- Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Nox™
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun – Explorer’s Edition
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun – Explorer’s Pack
- Outward
- Outward: The Soroboreans
- Outward: The Three Brothers
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
- Queen's Wish: The Conqueror
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Sacred Gold
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- The Bard's Tale
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Vagrus - The Riven Realms
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- Vaporum
- Vaporum: Lockdown
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Wizards & Warriors
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Blasphemous
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Breathedge
- Caesar 3
- Carcassonne - Tiles & Tactics
- Children of Morta
- Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
- Dead Cells
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Disco Elysium
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Drakensang
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Freedom Fighters
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
- Ghostrunner
- Graveyard Keeper
- HammertingEN DEV
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
- Interstellar Space: Genesis
- Ion Fury
- Iron Danger
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Kenshi
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Medieval DynastyEN DEV
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Myst III: Exile
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Noita
- Outward
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathologic 2
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- RimWorld
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Shining Song Starnova
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Soldier of Fortune: Payback
- Spiritfarer
- SPORE™ Collection
- Star Renegades
- Steel Division 2 - Total Conflict Edition
- Superliminal
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- The Curse of Monkey Island™
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Outer Worlds
- The Saboteur™
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Theme Hospital
- They Are Billions
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Thief™ Gold
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- XCOM® 2
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Hitman: Absolution
- Warcraft I & II Bundle
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Age of Wonders
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Age of Wonders 3
- Age of Wonders 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
- Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition Content Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Season Pass
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Army Men
- Army Men II
- Army Men RTS
- Army Men: Toys In Space
- Army Men: World War
- Banner Saga
- Banner Saga 2
- Banner Saga 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Banner Saga 3
- Banner Saga 3: Deluxe Edition
- Banner Saga 3: Eternal Arena
- Banner Saga 3: Legendary Edition
- Banner Saga 3: Survival Mode
- Battle Brothers
- Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
- Battle Isle: The Andosia War
- BATTLETECH
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
- BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
- BATTLETECH - Heavy Metal
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- BATTLETECH - Season Pass
- BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
- BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
- Battlevoid: Harbinger
- Bionic Dues
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Edition
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Upgrade
- Cities in Motion
- Cities in Motion Collection
- Cities in Motion Collection Upgrade
- CivCity: Rome
- Darkstar One
- Dawn of Man
- Democracy 3
- Democracy 3: Africa
- Democracy 3: Clones and Drones
- Democracy 3: Electioneering
- Democracy 3: Extremism
- Democracy 3: Social Engineering
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Door Kickers
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- Door Kickers: Action Squad Two-pack
- Europa Universalis
- Europa Universalis II
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
- Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
- Field of Glory II
- Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
- Field of Glory II: Medieval
- Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
- Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
- Field of Glory: Empires
- Field of Glory: Empires - Persia 550-330 BCE
- For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
- Fort Triumph
- Foundation
- Frozen Cortex
- Frozen Cortex Mega Tier
- Frozen Cortex Ultimate Tier
- Frozen Synapse
- Frozen Synapse 2
- Frozen Synapse: Red
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Human Resource Machine
- Incredipede
- Invisible Inc.
- Invisible Inc: Contingency Plan
- Ironclad Tactics Deluxe Edition
- Jagged Alliance
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Jalopy
- Locomotion, Chris Sawyer's
- Megaquarium
- Mini Metro
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- Nowhere Prophet
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- Prison Architect
- Project Hospital
- Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
- Railroad Tycoon 3
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Shadow Watch
- Sid Meier’s Railroads!
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Space Colony HD
- Strategic Command: European Theater
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Syndicate Plus™
- Syndicate Wars™
- Tharsis
- The Colonists
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Victoria Complete
- Victoria II - Sprite Pack
- Victoria II: Civil War Edition
- Victoria II: Heart of Darkness
- Xenonauts
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
- Between the Stars
- Dead Space™
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- EVERSPACE™
- EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Emergence
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Kerbal Space Program
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
- Kerbal Space Program: Making History
- Master of Orion
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Master of Orion 3
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Master of Orion: Revenge of Antares Race Pack
- Objects in Space
- Pandora: First Contact - Gold Edition
- Polaris Sector - Gold Edition
- Rebel Galaxy
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – Outlaw Sectors DLC
- Sins of a Solar Empire®: Rebellion Ultimate Edition
- Space Colony HD
- Space Empires IV Deluxe
- Space Quest 1+2+3
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Space Rangers: Quest
- Star Control®: Origins
- Star Control®: Origins – Earth Rising Expansion
- Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy
- State of Mind
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- The Great Perhaps
- The Last Federation
- The Last Federation - Betrayed Hope
- The Last Federation - The Lost Technologies
- The Last Federation Collection
- The Long Journey Home
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
- Universe Sandbox
- Warhammer 40,000 : Armageddon - Ork Hunters
- Warhammer 40,000 Gladius – Reinforcement Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Angels of Death
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Glory of Macragge
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Golgotha
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Soundtrack
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Vulkan's Wrath
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Assault Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Chaos Space Marines
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Fortification Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Lord of Skulls
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - T'au
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Tyranids
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Horrors of the Warp
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Legacy of the Weirdboy
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia
- We are the Dwarves
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Wing Commander™: Academy
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- X Rebirth
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition Upgrade
- X: Gold
- X2: The Threat
- X3: Reunion
- X3: Terran War Pack
- X4: Foundations
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition Content
- X4: Split Vendetta
- XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
- XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- XCOM® 2
- 1954 Alcatraz
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- AER – Memories of Old
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Ankh - Anniversary Edition
- Anna's Quest
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Bad Dream: Fever
- Beyond Divinity
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Bounty Train
- Bounty Train - New West
- Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
- Breach & Clear
- Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
- Candle
- Caravan
- Ceville
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Combat Chess
- Dead Age
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Deliverance: The Making of Kingdom Come
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
- Dracula 4+5
- Dracula Trilogy
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Flashback™
- Gomo
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Haimrik
- Hard Reset Redux
- Hard West
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Hard West Collector's Pack
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Jagged Alliance
- Journey of a Roach
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur
- Memoria
- O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
- Of Orcs And Men
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Political Animals
- Post Mortem
- Randal's Monday
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Sacred Gold
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- SKYHILL
- Still Life
- Still Life 2
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Subject 13
- Submarine Titans
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- The Long Journey Home
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Swindle
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
- Valhalla Hills
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
- Warrior Kings
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- We are the Dwarves
- XCOM® 2
- Yesterday Origins
- Zombie Night Terror
- Zombie Night Terror Special Edition Upgrade
