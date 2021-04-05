Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 10 avril 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Quelques indispensables en soldesRetrouvez, comme toutes les semaines, la liste de jeux en soldes sur Gog.com. Et comme d'habitude, nous vous avons mis en gras ceux qui nous paraissent les plus intéressants, voire pour certains, des jeux indispensables.
Voici la liste.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Advent Rising
- Alien Shooter + Expansions
- Alien Shooter 2: Reloaded
- Altered Destiny
- Crysis Warhead®
- Crysis®
- Dead Space™
- Galactic Civilizations I: Ultimate Edition
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition
- Galactic Civilizations III
- Galactic Civilizations III - Altarian Prophecy DLC
- Galactic Civilizations III - Heroes of Star Control: Origins DLC
- Galactic Civilizations III - Lost Treasures DLC
- Galactic Civilizations III - Mech Parts Kit DLC
- Galactic Civilizations III - Mega Events DLC
- Galactic Civilizations III - Mercenaries Expansion Pack DLC
- Galactic Civilizations III - Precursor Worlds DLC
- Galactic Civilizations III - Retribution Expansion
- Galactic Civilizations III - Revenge of the Snathi DLC
- Galactic Civilizations III - Rise of the Terrans DLC
- Galactic Civilizations III - Villains of Star Control: Origins DLC
- Galactic Civilizations III – Worlds in Crisis
- Galactic Civilizations III Soundtrack
- Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Expansion Pack
- Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Expansion
- Kerbal Space Program
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
- Kerbal Space Program: Making History
- Master of Orion
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Master of Orion 3
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Master of Orion: Revenge of Antares Race Pack
- MDK
- MDK 2
- Obduction ®
- Oddworld : La Fureur de l'Etranger
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- Oddworld: New ’n’ Tasty
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - Alf's Escape
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - Scrub Abe
- Phoenix Point: Year One Edition
- Planet's Edge: The Point of no Return
- Prey
- Psi 5 Trading Company
- Purple Saturn Day
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- SPORE™ Collection
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Academy
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command Gold Edition
- Stellaris
- Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
- Stellaris: Apocalypse
- Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
- Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
- Stellaris: Federations
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
- Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
- Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: MegaCorp
- Stellaris: Necroids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
- Stellaris: Utopia
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
- Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
- Surviving Mars - Season Pass
- Surviving Mars - Space Race
- Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
- Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
- Surviving Mars: Green Planet
- Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
- Surviving Mars: Project Laika
- Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- UFO: Aftermath
- UFO: Aftershock
- XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
- XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- XCOM® 2
- Xeno Crisis
- Xenonauts
- XF5700 Mantis Experimental Fighter
- Prey
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Dishonored 2
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles - Season Pass
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Armistice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Ghost Fleet Offensive
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Modern Ships Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Resurrection
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
- Biped
- CrossCode
- CrossCode - Ninja Skin
- CrossCode - Soundtrack
- CrossCode Original Soundtrack EX
- Darwinia
- DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- Expendable
- Fort Triumph
- Graveyard Keeper
- Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
- Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Graveyard Keeper Artbook
- Graveyard Keeper OST
- Hellpoint
- Hellpoint Supporter Pack
- Hostile Waters: Antaeus Rising
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Litil Divil
- MachiaVillain
- MachiaVillain Soundtrack
- Mobile Forces
- Monster Train
- Multiwinia
- Normality
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Party Hard
- Party Hard 2
- Pathologic 2
- Pathologic 2: Artbook
- Pathologic 2: Marble Nest
- Pathologic 2: Soundtrack
- Punch Club
- Punch Club Deluxe Edition
- Punch Club Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Realms of the Haunting
- River City Girls
- Scanner Sombre
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Slipstream 5000
- Soulbringer
- Spiritfarer
- Streets of Rage 4
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- The Longest Journey
- The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day
- The Uncertain: Light At The End
- Transport Fever
- Transport Fever 2
- Uplink: Hacker Elite
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Witch Hunter DLC
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Adventures of Chris
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Knight
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- Batman™: Arkham Origins - Season Pass
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Bite the Bullet
- Blocks That Matter
- Braid
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Butcher
- BUTCHER - Extended Soundtrack
- Clustertruck
- Clustertruck OST
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- Crystal Caves HD
- Cyber Hook
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- Disney The Jungle Book
- Disney's Hercules
- Downwell
- Édition Digital Deluxe de Valfaris
- Escape Goat
- Escape Goat 2
- Even the Ocean
- Even the Ocean Friend Pack
- Even the Ocean OST
- Gateways
- Gex
- GRIS
- GRIS Soundtrack
- Hocus Pocus
- Iconoclasts
- Iconoclasts - Soundtrack
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Jet Lancer
- Katana ZERO
- Kero Blaster
- KUNAI
- Lair of the Clockwork God
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Lichtspeer Complete Bundle
- Lichtspeer Soundtrack
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Lovely Planet
- Lovely Planet OST
- Lumino City
- Lumo
- Lumo - Deluxe Edition
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Ministry of Broadcast
- Mirror's Edge™
- Monster Bash
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Neon Abyss
- Never Give Up
- Neversong
- Neversong OST
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli2 : Bienvenue à Olliwood
- On Rusty Trails
- OUTBUDDIES DX
- Pandemonium 2
- Pandemonium!
- Pinstripe
- Pinstripe Original Soundtrack
- Pumpkin Jack
- Pumpkin Jack Soundtrack
- Rain World
- Rogue Legacy
- Ronin
- Ronin: Digital Special Edition
- Ronin: Digital Special Edition Upgrade
- Secret Agent
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - Soundtrack
- SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon
- Shovel Knight Showdown
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards
- Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition
- Spelunky
- Spinch
- Spinch - Soundtrack
- Super Time Force Ultra
- TANGLEWOOD®
- The Adventures of Shuggy
- The Humans Bundle
- The Messenger
- The Messenger EP by Keiji Yamagishi
- The Messenger Original Soundtrack - Disc I: The Past
- The Messenger Original Soundtrack - Disc II: The Future
- The Messenger Soundtrack - Disc III: Picnic Panic
- The Pedestrian
- The Pedestrian Soundtrack
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Unruly Heroes
- Valfaris
- Valfaris - Artbook numérique
- Valfaris - OST numérique
- VVVVVV
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- YesterMorrow
