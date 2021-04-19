Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 24 avril 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Au bout du plaisir...Comme toutes les semaines, nous vous dévoilons les jeux en soldes sur Gog.com. Et comme toutes les semaines, nous vous avons mis en gras nos préférences, choisies de manière totalement subjective.
Voici les jeux en soldes...
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Animation Arts Collection
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Blackwell Bundle
- Blackwell Epiphany
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- Company of Crime
- Dark Nights with Poe and Munro
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary...
- Gemini Rue
- Hacknet
- Her Story
- Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived
- Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- Lamplight City
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Mutropolis
- Nancy Drew: Curse of Blackmoor Manor
- Paradise Killer
- Paradise Killer Soundtrack
- Paradise Killer: Perfect 25 Edition
- Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
- Primordia
- Resonance
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
- Secret Files 3
- Secret Files: Sam Peters
- Secret Files: Tunguska
- Shardlight
- Shardlight: Special Edition
- Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
- She Sees Red - Interactive Movie
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
- SIMULACRA 2
- Tales of the Neon Sea
- Technobabylon
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case - DLC Bundle
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Digital Limited Edition
- The Colonel's Bequest
- The Dagger of Amon Ra
- The Flower Collectors
- The Flower Collectors OST
- The Flower Collectors Soundtrack Edition
- The Journey Down Trilogy
- The Last Express
- The Sexy Brutale
- The Shivah
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Unavowed
- Unavowed Soundtrack
- Unforeseen Incidents
- Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
- Deadlock: Planetary Conquest
- Drakkhen
- Eradicator
- Eternam
- Gunboat
- Independence War 2: Edge of Chaos
- Independence War Deluxe
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Les Manley Bundle
- Les Manley in: Lost in LA
- Les Manley in: Search For The King
- Locomotion, Chris Sawyer's
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- Silver
- Slave Zero
- Steel Thunder
- The Train: Escape to Normandy
- Time Gate: Knight's Chase
- Voodoo Kid
- VR Soccer '96
- Alwa's Awakening
- Alwa's Legacy
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- BPM: BULLETS PER MINUTE
- BPM: BULLETS PER MINUTE Soundtrack
- Call of Juarez
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Dead Cells
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- EVERSPACE™
- EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- FlatOut
- FlatOut 2
- Fort Triumph
- Freedom Fighters
- Ghost 1.0
- Ghost 1.0 - Soundtrack
- Ghost 1.0 - Support Mission Mode Skin
- Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Codename 47
- IOI Collection
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Digital Artbook
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Original Soundtrack
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Revolutionary Edition
- Minoria
- Minoria Official Soundtrack
- Mutant Football League - Brawltimore Razors
- Mutant Football League - LA Power Pack
- Mutant Football League - Sin Fransicko Forty Nightmares
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition
- Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren's Call
- Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Noita
- Noita Official Soundtrack
- Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
- Redout: Space Assault
- Redout: Space Assault - Deluxe Edition
- Redout: Space Assault Soundtrack
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - STURM BODYGUARD 9
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - SV - AMUR
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition upgrade
- SOMA
- The Penumbra Collection
- The Tiny Bang Story
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2
- Unepic
- Vestaria Saga I Soundtrack PIANO ARRANGEMENT & 8-BIT MUSIC VERSION
- Vestaria Saga I: War of the Scions
- Creatures Exodus
- Creatures Village
- Creatures: The Albian Years
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Niche - a genetics survival game
- Niche - soundtrack
- Nomads of Driftland: The Forgotten Passage
- Populous™
- Populous™ 2: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- Populous™: The Beginning
- Rise to Ruins
- Rise to Ruins - The Living Soundtrack!
- The Colonists
- The Universim - Collector's Pack (Vol 1)
- The UniversimEN DEV
- Universe SandboxEN DEV
- War for the Overworld
- War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
- War for the Overworld: Heart of Gold
- War for the Overworld: My Pet Dungeon
- War for the Overworld: Seasonal Worker Skins
- War for the Overworld: The Under Games
- War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition
- War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition Upgrade
- ART OF FIGHTING 2
- FATAL FURY SPECIAL
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- IRONCLAD
- KING OF THE MONSTERS
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG 2
- METAL SLUG 3
- METAL SLUG X
- REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2: THE NEWCOMERS
- SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL
- SENGOKU 3
- SHOCK TROOPERS: 2ND SQUAD
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 1
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 2
- THE LAST BLADE
- THE LAST BLADE 2
- ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery)
- Ceville
- Deadly Days
- ENCODYA
- ENCODYA - Save the World Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice - Save the World Edition
- Pizza Connection
- Pizza Connection 2
- Pizza Connection 3
- Pizza Connection 3 OST
- Pizza Connection 3 Soundtrack Edition
- S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
- Batman - The Telltale Series
- Batman Shadows Mode: The Enemy Within
- Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
- Hector: Badge of Carnage - Full Series
- Puzzle Agent
- Puzzle Agent 2
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Telltale Batman Shadows Mode
- Telltale Texas Hold'em
- The Wolf Among Us
- Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures
