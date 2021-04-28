Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 1 mai 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Faites péter la thuneComme chaque week-end, Gog.com vous propose quelques jeux en promo. Comme d'hab, on vous a collé en gras nos préférences. En plus, hein, c'est bientôt le 4 mai alors...
Les jeux Star Wars sont en soldes :
- LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
- LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
- STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
- STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
- STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
- STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
- STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith...
- STAR WARS™ Rebellion
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
- STAR WARS™ Shadows of the Empire™
- STAR WARS™ Starfighter™
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ II - Jedi Outcast™
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
- Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
- STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
- STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Alliance™
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Special Edition
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Official Soundtrack Bundle
- Between the Stars
- Between the Stars - Original Soundtrack
- Breathedge
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dying Light - 5th Anniversary Bundle
- Dying Light - Harran Inmate Bundle
- Dying Light - Retrowave Bundle
- Dying Light - SHU Warrior Bundle
- Dying Light: Godfather Bundle
- Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
- Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
- Dying Light: Rais Elite Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
- Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
- Dying Light: White Death Bundle
- Exiled Kingdoms
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Haven
- Haven Soundtrack
- Kenshi
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – OST Atmospheres & Additionals
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal DLC Package
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance OST
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown
- Mafia
- Mafia II: Director’s Cut
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Mafia III: Family Kick Back Pack
- Mafia III: Faster, Baby!
- Mafia III: Season Pass
- Mafia III: Sign of the Times
- Mafia III: Stones Unturned
- Mount & Blade
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mount & Blade: Warband - Napoleonic Wars
- Mount & Blade: Warband - Viking Conquest Reforged Edition
- Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword
- My Time At Portia
- My Time At Portia - Original Soundtrack
- Rebel Galaxy
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Stoneshard
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Falconeer
- The Falconeer - The Hunter
- The Falconeer Game Guide
- The Falconeer Soundtrack
- The Falconeer: Deluxe Edition
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- Treasure Adventure World
- Westerado: Double Barreled
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday - Original Soundtrack
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Anna's Quest
- Another World 20ème anniversaire
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Ash of Gods: Redemption Digital Deluxe Upgrade
- Candle
- Ceville
- CHUCHEL
- CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
- CHUCHEL Soundtrack + Art Book
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Depths of Peril
- Down in Bermuda
- EARTHLOCK
- EARTHLOCK: Comic Book #1
- EARTHLOCK: OST
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition Soundtrack
- ENCODYA
- ENCODYA - Save the World Edition
- Ether One Redux
- Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition
- Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Felix The Reaper
- Felix The Reaper - Supporter Pack
- Fran Bow
- Fran Bow - Soundtrack Remastered
- HIVESWAP: Act 1
- HIVESWAP: Act 1 Original Soundtrack
- HIVESWAP: Act 1 Soundtrack Edition
- HIVESWAP: Act 2
- HuniePop
- HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- INSIDE
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice - Save the World Edition
- LIMBO
- Little Big Adventure (Relentless: Twinsen's Adventure)
- Little Big Adventure 2 (Twinsen's Odyssey)
- Little Misfortune
- Little Misfortune Fancy Edition
- Little Misfortune Official Artbook
- Little Misfortune Original Soundtrack
- LUNA The Shadow Dust
- LUNA The Shadow Dust – Art Book
- LUNA The Shadow Dust – Bande-son officielle
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- Memoria
- My Brother Rabbit
- Paranautical Activity Deluxe Atonement Edition
- PLANET ALPHA
- PLANET ALPHA - Digital Artbook
- PLANET ALPHA - Original Soundtrack
- PLANET ALPHA Digital Deluxe
- Q.U.B.E. 2
- Q.U.B.E. 2 Original Soundtrack
- Q.U.B.E. 2 Season Pass
- Q.U.B.E.: Director's Cut
- Röki
- Samorost 2
- Samorost 3
- Samorost 3 Cosmic Edition
- Samorost 3 Soundtrack + Art Book
- Sea Salt
- Silence
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- The Longing
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- TOHU
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
- Travellers Rest
- ABZÛ
- Bande-son d’Indivisible
- Bande-son officielle de Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bloodstained: Iga's Back Pack
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Ember
- Ghostrunner
- Ghostrunner Winter Pack
- Horace
- Horace Official Soundtrack
- Indivisible
- Indivisible Razmi Challenges
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage
- Last Day of June
- Objects in Space
- The Guest
- Virginia
