Publié le Samedi 1 mai 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Faites péter la thune

Comme chaque week-end, Gog.com vous propose quelques jeux en promo. Comme d'hab, on vous a collé en gras nos préférences. En plus, hein, c'est bientôt le 4 mai alors...

Les jeux Star Wars sont en soldes :
  • LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
  • LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
  • STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
  • STAR WARS™ Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
  • STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
  • STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
  • STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
  • STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
  • STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
  • STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith...
  • STAR WARS™ Rebellion
  • STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
  • STAR WARS™ Shadows of the Empire™
  • STAR WARS™ Starfighter™
  • STAR WARS™: Dark Forces
  • Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
  • Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ II - Jedi Outcast™
  • STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
  • Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
  • STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
  • STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
  • STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
  • STAR WARS™: X-Wing Alliance™
  • STAR WARS™: X-Wing Special Edition
  • STAR WARS™: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
Les jeux en monde ouvert sont en soldes :
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Official Soundtrack Bundle
  • Between the Stars
  • Between the Stars - Original Soundtrack
  • Breathedge
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • Dying Light - 5th Anniversary Bundle
  • Dying Light - Harran Inmate Bundle
  • Dying Light - Retrowave Bundle
  • Dying Light - SHU Warrior Bundle
  • Dying Light: Godfather Bundle
  • Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
  • Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
  • Dying Light: Rais Elite Bundle
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
  • Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
  • Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
  • Dying Light: White Death Bundle
  • Exiled Kingdoms
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout Tactics
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • Haven
  • Haven Soundtrack
  • Kenshi
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – OST Atmospheres & Additionals
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal DLC Package
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance OST
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown
  • Mafia
  • Mafia II: Director’s Cut
  • Mafia III
  • Mafia III Deluxe Edition
  • Mafia III: Family Kick Back Pack
  • Mafia III: Faster, Baby!
  • Mafia III: Season Pass
  • Mafia III: Sign of the Times
  • Mafia III: Stones Unturned
  • Mount & Blade
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Mount & Blade: Warband - Napoleonic Wars
  • Mount & Blade: Warband - Viking Conquest Reforged Edition
  • Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword
  • My Time At Portia
  • My Time At Portia - Original Soundtrack
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
  • Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
  • Stoneshard
  • The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • The Falconeer
  • The Falconeer - The Hunter
  • The Falconeer Game Guide
  • The Falconeer Soundtrack
  • The Falconeer: Deluxe Edition
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
  • The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
  • The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • Treasure Adventure World
  • Westerado: Double Barreled
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
Les jeux en soldes pour la mi-semaine :
  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday - Original Soundtrack
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut
  • Anna's Quest
  • Another World 20ème anniversaire
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption Digital Deluxe Upgrade
  • Candle
  • Ceville
  • CHUCHEL
  • CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
  • CHUCHEL Soundtrack + Art Book
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • Depths of Peril
  • Down in Bermuda
  • EARTHLOCK
  • EARTHLOCK: Comic Book #1
  • EARTHLOCK: OST
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition Soundtrack
  • ENCODYA
  • ENCODYA - Save the World Edition
  • Ether One Redux
  • Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition
  • Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Felix The Reaper
  • Felix The Reaper - Supporter Pack
  • Fran Bow
  • Fran Bow - Soundtrack Remastered
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1 Original Soundtrack
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1 Soundtrack Edition
  • HIVESWAP: Act 2
  • HuniePop
  • HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • HuniePop 2: Double Date
  • INSIDE
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice - Save the World Edition
  • LIMBO
  • Little Big Adventure (Relentless: Twinsen's Adventure)
  • Little Big Adventure 2 (Twinsen's Odyssey)
  • Little Misfortune
  • Little Misfortune Fancy Edition
  • Little Misfortune Official Artbook
  • Little Misfortune Original Soundtrack
  • LUNA The Shadow Dust
  • LUNA The Shadow Dust – Art Book
  • LUNA The Shadow Dust – Bande-son officielle
  • Machinarium Collector's Edition
  • Memoria
  • My Brother Rabbit
  • Paranautical Activity Deluxe Atonement Edition
  • PLANET ALPHA
  • PLANET ALPHA - Digital Artbook
  • PLANET ALPHA - Original Soundtrack
  • PLANET ALPHA Digital Deluxe
  • Q.U.B.E. 2
  • Q.U.B.E. 2 Original Soundtrack
  • Q.U.B.E. 2 Season Pass
  • Q.U.B.E.: Director's Cut
  • Röki
  • Samorost 2
  • Samorost 3
  • Samorost 3 Cosmic Edition
  • Samorost 3 Soundtrack + Art Book
  • Sea Salt
  • Silence
  • The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
  • The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
  • The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
  • The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
  • The Longing
  • The Night of the Rabbit
  • The Whispered World: Special Edition
  • TOHU
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
  • Travellers Rest
Les jeux 505 Games sont en soldes :
  • ABZÛ
  • Bande-son d’Indivisible
  • Bande-son officielle de Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bloodstained: Iga's Back Pack
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Ember
  • Ghostrunner
  • Ghostrunner Winter Pack
  • Horace
  • Horace Official Soundtrack
  • Indivisible
  • Indivisible Razmi Challenges
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage
  • Last Day of June
  • Objects in Space
  • The Guest
  • Virginia

 

 
