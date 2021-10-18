Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Dernières actus

(TEST) Metroid Dread (Nintendo S...

Monopoly Madness : devenez le ro...

Farming Simulator 22 : des serre...

Uncharted : la bande-annonce du ...

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate dé...

 

Publié le Samedi 23 octobre 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Petit plaisir des vacances ?

Découvrez comme chaque week-end, les soldes proposées par Gog.com et faites-vous plaisir avec des jeux cultes à bas prix. Nous avons, cette fois encore, mis en gras nos préférences, choisies de manière totalement arbitraire.


Les jeux Fallout sont en soldes :
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout Tactics
  • Fallout 3 GOTY
  • Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition
Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Craft The World
  • Craft the World - Bosses & Monsters
  • Craft The World - Dig with Friends
  • Craft The World - Grottoes
  • Craft The World - Lonely Mountain
  • Craft The World - Sisters in Arms
  • Craft The World - Temples of 4 Elements
  • Field of Glory II
  • Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
  • Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
  • Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
  • Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
  • Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
  • Field of Glory: Empires
  • Field of Glory: Empires - Persia 550-330 BCE
  • Order of Battle: Blitzkrieg
  • Order of Battle: Burma Road
  • Order of Battle: Endsieg
  • Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
  • Order of Battle: Morning Sun
  • Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
  • Order of Battle: Red Star
  • Order of Battle: Red Steel
  • Order of Battle: Rising Sun
  • Order of Battle: Sandstorm
  • Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
  • Order of Battle: Winter War
  • Order of Battle: World War II
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
  • Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
  • Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
  • Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
  • Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
  • Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
  • Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
  • Overload
  • Overload - Anniversary Level Pack
  • Overload - Community Level Pack
  • Sacred Gold
  • Stronghold Crusader 2
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Delivering Justice mini-campaign
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Freedom Fighters mini-campaign
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Emperor & The Hermit
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Jackal & The Khan
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Princess & The Pig
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Templar & The Duke
  • Stronghold Crusader HD
  • Stronghold HD
  • Stronghold: Warlords
  • Stronghold: Warlords - Special Edition
  • Stronghold: Warlords - The Art of War Campaign
  • Stronghold: Warlords - The Mongol Empire Campaign
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
  • We are the Dwarves
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • Book of Demons
  • Book of Demons - Collector's Content
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
  • Dark Quest 1 & 2
  • Darkest Dungeon®
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
  • Dungeon Rats
  • Dungeon Souls
  • Dungeons 2
  • Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
  • Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
  • Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
  • Dungeons 3
  • Dungeons 3 Complete Collection
  • Dungeons 3: A Multitude of Maps
  • Dungeons 3: An Unexpected DLC
  • Dungeons 3: Clash of Gods
  • Dungeons 3: Evil of the Caribbean
  • Dungeons 3: Famous Last Words
  • Dungeons 3: Lord of the Kings
  • Dungeons 3: Once Upon A Time
  • Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition
  • Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition - Lilith the Necromancer Pack
  • Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
  • Hammerwatch
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch: Pyramid of Prophecy
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch: Witch Hunter
  • Sin Slayers
  • Sin Slayers - Little Supporter
  • Sin Slayers - Pharmacist
  • Tangledeep
  • Tangledeep - Dawn of Dragons
  • Tangledeep - Legend of Shara
  • Tangledeep ~ Arrange ~ Soundtrack
  • Tangledeep + Legend of Shara
  • Tangledeep + Legend of Shara + Soundtrack
  • Tangledeep Original Soundtrack
  • Torchlight
  • Torchlight II
  • Tower of Time
  • Victor Vran
  • Victor Vran: Fractured Worlds
  • Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
  • Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
Les soldes du week-end :
  • Abandon Ship
  • AI War: Fleet Command
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Epic Map Pack DLC
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Gauntlet DLC
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation – Hunter/Prey
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Inception DLC
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Oblivion DLC
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Overlord Scenario Pack DLC
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Secret Missions
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Turtle Wars DLC
  • Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology
  • Blitzkrieg Anthology
  • Chroniques de la Lune Noire
  • Driftland: The Magic Revival
  • Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
  • Empire Earth 3
  • Empire Earth Gold Edition
  • Ground Control 2: Operation Exodus Special Edition
  • Ground Control Anthology
  • Haegemonia Gold Edition
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Soundtrack
  • Homeworld: Emergence
  • Homeworld® Remastered Collection
  • Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
  • Infested Planet
  • Infested Planet: Planetary Campaign
  • Infested Planet: Trickster's Arsenal
  • Kenshi
  • Lords of Magic: Special Edition
  • Men of War: Assault Squad
  • Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
  • Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition Upgrade
  • Men of War: Red Tide
  • Men of War: Vietnam
  • Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition
  • Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition Upgrade
  • Men of War™
  • Perimeter
  • Perimeter: Emperor's Testament
  • Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
  • Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity
  • Sins of a Solar Empire®: Rebellion Ultimate Edition
  • Sudden Strike 2 Gold
  • Sudden Strike 3
  • Sudden Strike 4
  • Sudden Strike 4 - Africa: Desert War
  • Sudden Strike 4 - Finland: Winter Storm
  • Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
  • Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk
  • Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War
  • Sudden Strike Gold
  • The Last Federation
  • The Last Federation - Betrayed Hope
  • The Last Federation - The Lost Technologies
  • The Last Federation Collection
  • They Are Billions
  • Total Annihilation: Commander
  • Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
  • UFO: Aftermath
  • UFO: Aftershock

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- Uncharted : la bande-annonce du film ! par jymmyelloco

- Tunche : beat'em all et roguelike par deadzern

- Youtubers Life 2 est disponible par jymmyelloco

- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par clayman00

- L'Edito du Dimanche par Quantum

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco

Articles préférés

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- (TEST) Diablo II : Resurrected (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series, Xbox One)

- (TEST) NBA 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch)

- (TEST) Far Cry 6 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5)

- (TEST) Tales of Arise (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC)

Dernières Vidéos

- Monopoly Madness : devenez le roi de l'arène !

- Farming Simulator 22 : des serres et du miel

- Uncharted : la bande-annonce du film !

- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate dévoile son journal des développeurs

- Gloomhaven : le RPG quitte l'accès anticipé

- Tandem : le jeu français est sorti

- Disciples: Libération est sorti

Derniers Concours

- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !

- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine

- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge

- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !

- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé

43483-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres