Publié le Samedi 23 octobre 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petit plaisir des vacances ?Découvrez comme chaque week-end, les soldes proposées par Gog.com et faites-vous plaisir avec des jeux cultes à bas prix. Nous avons, cette fois encore, mis en gras nos préférences, choisies de manière totalement arbitraire.
Les jeux Fallout sont en soldes :
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout 3 GOTY
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Craft The World
- Craft the World - Bosses & Monsters
- Craft The World - Dig with Friends
- Craft The World - Grottoes
- Craft The World - Lonely Mountain
- Craft The World - Sisters in Arms
- Craft The World - Temples of 4 Elements
- Field of Glory II
- Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
- Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
- Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
- Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
- Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
- Field of Glory: Empires
- Field of Glory: Empires - Persia 550-330 BCE
- Order of Battle: Blitzkrieg
- Order of Battle: Burma Road
- Order of Battle: Endsieg
- Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
- Order of Battle: Morning Sun
- Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
- Order of Battle: Red Star
- Order of Battle: Red Steel
- Order of Battle: Rising Sun
- Order of Battle: Sandstorm
- Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
- Order of Battle: Winter War
- Order of Battle: World War II
- Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
- Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
- Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
- Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
- Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
- Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Overload
- Overload - Anniversary Level Pack
- Overload - Community Level Pack
- Sacred Gold
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Delivering Justice mini-campaign
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Freedom Fighters mini-campaign
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Emperor & The Hermit
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Jackal & The Khan
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Princess & The Pig
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Templar & The Duke
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Stronghold: Warlords
- Stronghold: Warlords - Special Edition
- Stronghold: Warlords - The Art of War Campaign
- Stronghold: Warlords - The Mongol Empire Campaign
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
- We are the Dwarves
- Book of Demons
- Book of Demons - Collector's Content
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- Dark Quest 1 & 2
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Dungeon Rats
- Dungeon Souls
- Dungeons 2
- Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
- Dungeons 3
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection
- Dungeons 3: A Multitude of Maps
- Dungeons 3: An Unexpected DLC
- Dungeons 3: Clash of Gods
- Dungeons 3: Evil of the Caribbean
- Dungeons 3: Famous Last Words
- Dungeons 3: Lord of the Kings
- Dungeons 3: Once Upon A Time
- Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition
- Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition - Lilith the Necromancer Pack
- Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
- Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Pyramid of Prophecy
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Witch Hunter
- Sin Slayers
- Sin Slayers - Little Supporter
- Sin Slayers - Pharmacist
- Tangledeep
- Tangledeep - Dawn of Dragons
- Tangledeep - Legend of Shara
- Tangledeep ~ Arrange ~ Soundtrack
- Tangledeep + Legend of Shara
- Tangledeep + Legend of Shara + Soundtrack
- Tangledeep Original Soundtrack
- Torchlight
- Torchlight II
- Tower of Time
- Victor Vran
- Victor Vran: Fractured Worlds
- Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Abandon Ship
- AI War: Fleet Command
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Epic Map Pack DLC
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Gauntlet DLC
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation – Hunter/Prey
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Inception DLC
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Oblivion DLC
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Overlord Scenario Pack DLC
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Secret Missions
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Turtle Wars DLC
- Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology
- Blitzkrieg Anthology
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- Empire Earth 3
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- Ground Control 2: Operation Exodus Special Edition
- Ground Control Anthology
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Soundtrack
- Homeworld: Emergence
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
- Infested Planet
- Infested Planet: Planetary Campaign
- Infested Planet: Trickster's Arsenal
- Kenshi
- Lords of Magic: Special Edition
- Men of War: Assault Squad
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition Upgrade
- Men of War: Red Tide
- Men of War: Vietnam
- Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition
- Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition Upgrade
- Men of War™
- Perimeter
- Perimeter: Emperor's Testament
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
- Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity
- Sins of a Solar Empire®: Rebellion Ultimate Edition
- Sudden Strike 2 Gold
- Sudden Strike 3
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4 - Africa: Desert War
- Sudden Strike 4 - Finland: Winter Storm
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk
- Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War
- Sudden Strike Gold
- The Last Federation
- The Last Federation - Betrayed Hope
- The Last Federation - The Lost Technologies
- The Last Federation Collection
- They Are Billions
- Total Annihilation: Commander
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- UFO: Aftermath
- UFO: Aftershock
