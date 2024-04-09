- Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 13 avril 2024 à 10:00:00 par Ambre Cogné
Gog.com, les soldes du week-endChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux SNK sont en soldes :
- METAL SLUG
- The King of Fighers '97 (Global Match)
- Top unter: Roddy & Cathy
- Mutation Nation
- Pulstar
- Ninja Commando
- Sengoku
- The Last Blade
- Robo Army
- Crossed Swords
- King of the Monsters
- Blazing Star
- Ironclad
- System Shock
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Chorus
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- Roller Coaster Tycoon Deluxe
- EVERSPACE
- Freedom Fighers
- Overload
- Hotline Miamy
- FlatOut
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
- Blasphemous
- Mirror's Edge
- DUSK
- Slime Rancher
- Train Fever
- My Friend Pedro
- River City Girls
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Overcooked! 2
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Firewatch
- Alan Wake
- Disco Elysium - The FInal Cut
- Dead Space
- Bioshock Remastered
- Homeworld: Emergence
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Hacknet Complete Edition
- The Wolf Among Us
- Control Ultimate Edition
- The Invincible
- The First Tree
- Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
- Inscryption
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Unpacking
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Darkest Dungeon
- Worms: Armageddon
- Rayman Origins
- Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition
- Noita
- Balrum
- Enter the Gungeon
- Door Kickers
- Feudal Alloy
- Chasm
- Duskers
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- World of Goo
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Imperator: Rome
- Craft The World
- STALKER: Clear Sky
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- Dome Keeper
- Rage of Mages II: Necromancer
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Mortal Shell
- Race the Sun
- Torchlight
- UFO: Aftermath
- Creeper World 4
- Caves of Qud
