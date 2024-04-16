Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 20 avril 2024 à 10:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
De quoi se faire plaisirChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Deponia
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Cossacks Anthology
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- Immortal Cities : Les enfants du Nil
- Geneforge Saga
- The Last Express
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- NEO Scavenger
- Harvester
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- Northgard
- Cossacks II Anthology
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- Hard West
- Fragile Allegiance
- Darkstar One
- Hard Reset Redux
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- Cossacks 3
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- Gorogoa
- Lucius
- Beholder
- Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
- Vaporum
- Thea: The Awakening
- The Samaritan Paradox
- DLC Master of Magic: Caster of Magic
- Foundation
- The Darkside Detective
- Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
- Whispers of a Machine
- Space Haven
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- DLC Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
- Breach & Clear
- Klabater Franchise Bundle
- Klabater Complete Bundle
- Alice VR
- Apocalipsis: Wormwood Edition
- Help Will Come Tomorrow
- We. The Revolution
- Castle on the Coast
- The Amazing American Circus
- Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition
- orbit.industries
- Best Month Ever!
- Moonshine Inc.
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman: Codename 47
- XIII
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Far Cry®
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- The Suffering
- Hitman: Absolution
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Total Overdose: A Gunslinger's Tale in Mexico
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Broforce
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Flashback™
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- Project Eden
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Ion Fury
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
- Satellite Reign
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
- SUPERHOT
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- DUSK
- Sword of the Samurai
- Apotheon
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Freedom Fighters
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Aragami
- Anodyne
- Wacky Wheels
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Katana ZERO
- DLC Batman™: Arkham Origins - Season Pass
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Sniper Elite: Berlin 1945
- Batman™: Arkham Knight
- AMID EVIL
- CARRION
- Dream Pinball 3D
- Redline
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Realms of Chaos
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Darksiders Genesis
- Rogue Trooper
- Just Cause
- Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
- Tower of Guns
- Eradicator
- E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy - Single-Player Edition
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- Depths of Peril
- SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL
- Crime Cities
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Drox Operative
- Odallus: The Dark Call
- SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Forsaken Remastered
- Serious Sam's Bogus Detour
- North & South
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- HUNTDOWN
- BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
- Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Immortal Redneck
- DLC Aragami: Nightfall
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days - Complete Edition
- The Beast Inside
- Ultimate Body Blows
- F.E.A.R. 3
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- Caesar 3
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Fallout 2
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Fallout
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- Gothic
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- DOOM (1993)
- Divine Divinity
- Gothic 3
- Jagged Alliance 2
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Blade Runner
- DOOM II
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Master of Magic Classic
- Syberia
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Sacred Gold
- Psychonauts
- Quest for Glory 1-5
- Syberia II
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- HuniePop
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur (1999)
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures
- Long Live the Queen
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Kathy Rain
- State of Mind
- Batman - The Telltale Series
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- Virginia
- Sunrider Academy
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- The Red Strings Club
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Orwell
- Sunrider: Liberation Day - Captain's Edition
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- Yesterday Origins
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof
- Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Shining Song Starnova Limited Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories
- Treasure of Nadia
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Deluxe Edition
- She Sees Red - Interactive Movie
- Dracula: Love Kills
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.2 Watanagashi
- Bastard
- Roadwarden
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.4 Himatsubushi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.3 Tatarigoroshi
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
- Always Sometimes Monsters
- Coffee Talk
- Lust Theory - Season 1
- Saya no Uta ~ The Song of Saya Director's Cut
- Orwell Deluxe Edition
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.5 Meakashi
- Afterdream
- Warriors of the Nile 2
- DLC The Rewinder - Root of Evil
- The Rewinder
- Firework
- Warriors of the Nile
- Notch - The Innocent LunA Collection
- DLC Notch - Deluxe Content DLC
- DLC Notch Original Soundtrack - Omega Episode
- DLC Notch Original Soundtrack - Alpha Episode
- Notch - The Innocent LunA: Eclipsed SinnerS
- Warriors of the Nile Series Bundle
- Retro Classix: Night Slashers
- Retro Classix: Bad Dudes
- Retro Classix: BreakThru
- Retro Classix: Express Raider
- Retro Classix: Gate of Doom
- Retro Classix: Heavy Barrel
- Retro Classix: Joe & Mac - Caveman Ninja
- Retro Classix: Joe & Mac Returns
- Retro Classix: SRD - Super Real Darwin
- Retro Classix: Super BurgerTime
- Retro Classix: Two Crude
- Retro Classix: Wizard Fire
