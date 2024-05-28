Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 1 juin 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petite semaineChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Wasteland Remastered
- Majesty Gold HD
- The Wheel of Time
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- Gun Metal
- Realms of Arkania 3
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest
- FAR: Lone Sails
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Celtic Kings: Rage of War
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
- A Short Hike
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- Massive Assault
- Realms of Arkania 1+2
- Occupy Mars: The Game
- Rustler (Grand Theft Horse)
- True Love '95
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Fenimore Fillmore: 3 Skulls of the Toltecs
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator - Digital Deluxe Edition with Soundtrack
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Dangerous Waters
- UFO: Aftershock
- Massive Assault: Phantom Renaissance
- UFO: Aftermath
- Prince of Qin
- Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Submarine Titans
- Metal Fatigue
- Galador - The Prince and the Coward
- Worms United
- Kunoichi Demon Slayers
- Rance 01 + 02
- Beat Blades Haruka
- Spirit of the Island
- Card Shark
- Kao the Kangaroo - A Well Good Bundle
- Tavern Master
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Freespace 2
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Ghostrunner
- Inscryption
- Superliminal
- WORLD OF HORROR
- Road 96
- DREDGE
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hollow Knight
- Slay the Spire
- Blasphemous
- Cult of the Lamb
- Thymesia
- The Wolf Among Us
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Prey
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Fallout
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 2
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Mad Max
- Fallout Tactics
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Stranglehold
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- DOOM II
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- Kenshi
- Quake II
- Slay the Princess
- Trials of Fire
- Quake
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shadow Tactics: Anniversary Bundle
- GRIS
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
- The Technomancer
- Silverfall: Complete
- Call of Cthulhu®
- GreedFall – Gold Edition
- GreedFall
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- Mars: War Logs
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Vampyr
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate
- Runaway: A Road Adventure
- Evil West
- Bound By Flame
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
- Masters of Anima
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- DLC A Plague Tale: Innocence - Coats of Arms DLC
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- BLACKTAIL
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- The Surge 1 & 2 - Dual Pack
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- DLC GreedFall - De Vespe Conspiracy
- The Surge 2
- DLC GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- The Surge
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
- Yesterday
- The Next BIG Thing
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker + OST + Digital Artbook Bundle
- DLC A Plague Tale: Requiem - Protector Pack DLC
- DLC Necromunda: Hired Gun - Hunter's Bounty Pack
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – Bundle
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Othercide
- DLC The Surge 2 - URBN Gear Pack
- DLC The Surge - The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
- The Council
- DLC The Surge - A Walk in the Park
- DLC Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Tau Empire
- Seasons after Fall
- DLC Hardspace: Shipbreaker - Digital Artbook
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- SOMA
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood - Deluxe Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Syberia: The World Before - Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Still Life
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- HuniePop
- SteamWorld Dig
- Starship Titanic
- Ctrl Alt Ego
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Opus Magnum
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- DROS
- Planet of Lana
- SPACE ACCIDENT
- NeuraGun
- shapez
- Lust Epidemic
- Felix The Reaper
- Silver Chains
- Semblance
- Gorogoa
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Candle
- Zombie Night Terror
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- Still Life 2
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- The Zachtronics Solitaire Collection
- Chambers of Devious Design
- Lost in Play
- Syberia: The World Before
- What Lies in the Multiverse Deluxe Edition
- Treasure of Nadia
- Dofamine
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
