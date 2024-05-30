DerniÃ¨res actus
PubliÃ© le Samedi 8 juin 2024 Ã 10:00:00 par ClÃ©mentine Carrasqueira
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Rien que Ã§aChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux de réflexion sont en soldes :
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- SOMA
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood - Deluxe Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Syberia: The World Before - Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Still Life
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- HuniePop
- SteamWorld Dig
- Starship Titanic
- Ctrl Alt Ego
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Opus Magnum
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- DROS
- Planet of Lana
- SPACE ACCIDENT
- NeuraGun
- shapez
- Lust Epidemic
- Felix The Reaper
- Silver Chains
- Semblance
- Gorogoa
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Candle
- Zombie Night Terror
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- Still Life 2
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- The Zachtronics Solitaire Collection
- Chambers of Devious Design
- Lost in Play
- Syberia: The World Before
- What Lies in the Multiverse Deluxe Edition
- Treasure of Nadia
- Dofamine
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
- The Technomancer
- Silverfall: Complete
- Call of Cthulhu®
- GreedFall – Gold Edition
- GreedFall
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- Mars: War Logs
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Vampyr
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate
- Runaway: A Road Adventure
- Evil West
- Bound By Flame
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
- Masters of Anima
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- DLC A Plague Tale: Innocence - Coats of Arms DLC
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- BLACKTAIL
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- The Surge 1 & 2 - Dual Pack
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- DLC GreedFall - De Vespe Conspiracy
- The Surge 2
- DLC GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- The Surge
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
- Yesterday
- The Next BIG Thing
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker + OST + Digital Artbook Bundle
- DLC A Plague Tale: Requiem - Protector Pack DLC
- DLC Necromunda: Hired Gun - Hunter's Bounty Pack
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – Bundle
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Othercide
- DLC The Surge 2 - URBN Gear Pack
- DLC The Surge - The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
- The Council
- DLC The Surge - A Walk in the Park
- DLC Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Tau Empire
- Seasons after Fall
- DLC Hardspace: Shipbreaker - Digital Artbook
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Blade Runner
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Outlast
- Dracula Trilogy
- The Penumbra Collection
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Pathologic Classic HD
- The Cat Lady
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- Ghost Master
- Realms of the Haunting
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice
- Enclave
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
- NecroVision
- Messiah
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Gorky 17
- Die By The Sword + Limb From Limb
- Post Mortem
- The Evil Within 2
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Dracula 4+5
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Zafehouse: Diaries
- The Evil Within Bundle
- STASIS
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- DUSK
- Outlast 2
- D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
- Pathologic 2
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Shadowgrounds
- War for the Overworld
- State of Mind
- Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
- Batman - The Telltale Series
- The Walking Dead : 400 Days
- Dead Synchronicity : Tomorrow Comes Today
- System Shock™ 2
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Age of Wonders
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- MDK
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
- Wizardry 6+7
- Space Colony HD
- FlatOut
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Prison Architect
- Port Royale
- Lionheart: Legacy of the Crusader
- Moto Racer
- Independence War™ Deluxe
- Star Wolves
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- Tropico 3 Gold Edition
- Victor Vran
- Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition
- MegaRace 1+2
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Moto Racer 2
- Red Baron Pack
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
- Satellite Reign
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Men of War™
- Ys Origin
- Hard Reset Redux
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- Imperial Glory
- Advent Rising
- Patrician 1+2
- Conquest: Frontier Wars
- Songs of Conquest
- Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
- Simon the Sorcerer 3D
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- Freedom Fighters
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- The Inner World
- Thief : Definitve Edition
- Silence
- Stories Untold
- Deponia
- Legend of Grimrock
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- No Man's Sky
- Shadowrun Returns
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Torchlight II
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Torchlight
- Capitalism 2
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Inquisitor
- Memoria
- EVERSPACE™
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Spacechem
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Door Kickers
- Capitalism Plus
- AI War Collection
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- Eschalon: Book II
- Xenonauts
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- SUPERHOT
- Journey of a Roach
- The Witness
- DLC Blackguards: Untold Legends
- Aven Colony
- The Long Journey Home
- Eschalon: Book III
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Race the Sun
- SHENZHEN I/O
- Din's Curse
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
- Human Resource Machine
- SteamWorld Heist
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Street of Rage 4
- My Brother Rabbit
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Fallout 2
- Fallout
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- King of Dragon Pass
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Geneforge Saga
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- The Wolf Among Us
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- Hard West
- Wasteland Remastered
- Legends of Eisenwald
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Long Live the Queen
- DLC Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- VR Soccer '96
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- DLC Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Dawn of Man
- Prey
- Sunrider Academy
- DLC Legends of Eisenwald: Road to Iron Forest
- DLC Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Kim
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister Primal Calling
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Kingdom: The Far Reaches
- DLC Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Beyond Two Souls
- Dishonored : Death of The Outsider
- She Sees Red
- Lost Words
- The Silent Age
- Eliza
- Wizardry 8
- Arx Fatalis
- Stonekeep
- We are the Dwarves
- Dex
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- The Age of Decadence
- NEO Scavenger
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Dead Cells
- Darkwood
- Tower of Time
- Battle Brothers
- Blasphemous
- Dungeon Rats
- Apotheon
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Vaporum
- The Escapists
- Thea: The Awakening
- Sir, You Are Being Hunted
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- Elminage Gothic
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- Deep Sky Derelicts
- Dungeons 3
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
- Brigador: Up-Armored Edition
- Hand of Fate
- Dungeons 2
- The Fall
- Severance: Blade of Darkness
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Ziggurat
- Tower of Guns
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising
- Curious Expedition
- DLC Battle Brothers - Beasts & Exploration
- Duskers
- DLC Battle Brothers - Warriors of the North
- Crying Suns
- Cultist Simulator
- Hand of Fate 2
- Caves of Qud - accès enticipé
- Pathway
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
- Void Bastards
- Dicey Dungeons
- The Swindle
- Street of Rogue
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- To The Moon
- Blackwell Bundle
- Primordia
- Resonance
- Gemini Rue
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Earth 2160
- Darklands
- Project Warlock
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG X
- METAL SLUG 3
- Blackwell Epiphany
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- Evoland
- Graveyard Keeper
- METAL SLUG 2
- Sid Meier's Covert Action
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- Starbound
- Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
- The Shivah
- Descent
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- CrossCode
- Sword of the Samurai
- A Bird Story
- Anodyne
- Serpent in the Staglands
- Dragon Wars
- Inherit the Earth
- A Golden Wake
- Unavowed
- Shardlight
- The Last Door: Season 2 Collector's Edition
- The Darkside Detective
- Space Haven
- Halfway
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Finding Paradise
- Oh...Sir!! The Insult Simulator
- VirtuaVerse
- Fight'N Rage
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000
- Hero's Hour
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002
- Forager
- Final station
- Röki
- The Lion's song
