Dernières actus
(Test) Été : Direction Montré...
Les Sims 4 - Amour fou : L'exten...
EA SPORTS FC 25 : Présentation ...
The Lullaby of Life : Le 7 août...
Publié le Samedi 27 juillet 2024 à 10:00:00 par Clémentine Carrasqueira
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Très sympaChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Chucklefish sont en soldes :
- Starbound
- Halfway
- Pathway
- Eastward
- INMOST
- DLC Eastward - Octopia
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Another World 20ème anniversaire
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- Unepic
- FlatOut 2
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- FlatOut
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- Darklands
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG X
- METAL SLUG 3
- Sea Dogs
- Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition
- Loop Hero
- METAL SLUG 2
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Death to Spies
- Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Waxworks
- Apotheon
- In Cold Blood
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Din's Curse
- Starpoint Gemini 2
- Secret Agent
- Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition
- Restaurant Empire
- Personal Nightmare
- Finding Paradise
- Bounty Train
- DLC Din's Curse: Demon War
- SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Depths of Peril
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Master of Magic Classic
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Anno 1602
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- King of Dragon Pass
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Frostpunk
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Cossacks Anthology
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Panzer General 2
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- Patrician 3
- Knights and Merchants
- Tropico Reloaded
- Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Capitalism 2
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Port Royale 2
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
- Railroad Tycoon 3
- Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
- Earth 2150 Trilogy
- Ghost Master
- Earth 2160
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
Les jeu de contes et légendes sont en soldes :
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Might and Magic® 9
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Legend of Grimrock
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Arx Fatalis
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Torchlight II
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Torchlight
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- Inquisitor
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- We are the Dwarves
- Rogue Legacy
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- Enclave
- Realms of Arkania 1+2
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- Realms of Arkania 3
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Graveyard Keeper
- Soulbringer
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- Quest for Infamy
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Dracula Trilogy
- Mad Max
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Realms of the Haunting
- Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- The Wolf Among Us
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- Harvester
- LEGO Harry Potter: Années 1-4
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Dracula 4+5
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- LEGO Harry Potter : Années 5-7
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- LEGO Batman: Le Jeu Vidéo
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- LEGO® Batman 2 DC Super Heroes™
- DLC Batman™: Arkham Origins - Season Pass
- Armikrog
- Batman - The Telltale Series
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- DLC The Walking Dead: 400 Days
- Batman™: Arkham Knight
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- Dracula Origin
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- Voyage au Centre de la Terre
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- POSTAL 2
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Hitman: Blood Money
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Hitman: Absolution
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Pathologic 2
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Gone Home
- Prey
- Thief Simulator
- Streets of Rogue
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Tacoma
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- DLC Pathologic 2: Marble Nest
- DLC Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
- DLC Streets of Rogue Character Pack
- GRAVEN
- DLC Prey - Mooncrash
- DLC Pathologic 2: Artbook
- DLC Pathologic 2: Soundtrack
- Alien: Isolation
- DLC The Making of Streets of Rogue
- DLC Streets of Rogue Soundtrack
- DLC Weird West Soundtrack
- DLC Alien: Isolation - Season Pass
- Brigand: Gold
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
- (TEST) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch) par guildem
Articles préférés
- Gog.com : Les soldes d'été sont toujours là
- (Test) Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD sur Nintendo Switch
- (Test) The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak (PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch)
- Le Comte de Monte-Cristo, la critique du film
- (TEST) Acer Predator Altaïr : test d'un fauteuil gaming
Dernières Vidéos
- Les Sims 4 - Amour fou : L'extension est disponible depuis le 25 Juillet 2024
- EA SPORTS FC 25 : Présentation du FC IQ
- The Lullaby of Life : Le 7 août sur console
- Shoulders of Giants : Ultimate : Le 13 août sur Steam
- Transformers : Le Commencement, une avant-première réussie
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 - Heart of Chornobyl : Une date de sortie prévue pour le 20 Novembre 2024
Derniers Concours
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)