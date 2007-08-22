Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 7 septembre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Rien que du plaisirChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Retour à l'école (soldes de la rentrée) sont en promo. Il y a plus de 5800 offres :
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Alpha Protocol
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- House Party
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
- Manor Lords
- Riven
- 1000xRESIST
- Trepang2 - Banger Edition
- System Shock
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- Songs of Conquest
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Field of Glory: Kingdoms
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition
- Kona II: Brume
- DLC Stellaris: Galactic Paragons
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Demolition
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- DLC Baldur's Gate 3 - Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade
- Beyond Divinity
- Divine Divinity
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- No Man's Sky
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
- STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords™
- SPORE™ Collection
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Return to Monkey Island
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- RimWorld
- Don't Starve
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- DLC Tropico 4 - Complete DLC Pack
- Peglin
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- The Saboteur™
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Sins of a Solar Empire® - Ultimate Edition
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- GRIS
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Forges of Corruption Edition
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Champion of Gaia Edition
- The Thaumaturge: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Frontier Hunter - Deluxe Edition
- Sprawl + Soundtrack Bundle
- Strategic Command: World War II - War in the Pacific
- DLC Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - Classic II: Dominique's Curse
- DLC Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - Miriam’s Complete Cosmetic Bundle
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
- Zoria: Age of Shattering
- DLC Age of Wonders 4: Empires & Ashes
- The Invincible: Deluxe Edition
- The Making of Karateka
- DLC Stellaris: First Contact Story Pack
- Trail Out: Complete Edition
- DLC Field of Glory II: Medieval - Rise of the Swiss
- Gamedec - Definitive Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Great Naval Battles: The Final Fury
- Phantasie Memorial Set
- PO'ed: Definitive Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Saints Row 2
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Freedom Fighters
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Anachronox
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Theme Hospital
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
