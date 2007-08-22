Dernières actus
Star Trek: Legends disponible su...
Assetto Corsa EVO dévoile un ma...
The Tale of Mara and Moa, un pet...
Lighthouse of Madness, un nouvea...
Publié le Samedi 28 décembre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes d'hiver se poursuivent
Toujours de belles affairesCette semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés pour ses soldes d'hiver.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
A la UNE :
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Axis Unseen
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Stardew Valley
- God of War
- Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 3
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 2
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Stardew Valley
- Fallout
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Alpha Protocol
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Manor Lords
- System Shock
- Days Gone
- Songs of Conquest
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- God of War
- House Party
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Jagged Alliance 3
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Stranglehold
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Wheel of Time
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Mortal Kombat 4
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Worms 2
- The Legend of Kyrandia: Hand of Fate (Book Two)
- Nox™
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- The Legend of Kyrandia: Malcolm's Revenge (Book Three)
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- System Shock™ 2
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Theme Hospital
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Inkulinati
- Deponia Full Scrap Collection
- Shadow Tactics: Anniversary Bundle
- Partisans 1941 Extended Edition
- Potion Tycoon
- Capes
- Iratus: Necromancer Edition
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- PowerSlave Exhumed
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
- SiN Gold
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- The Wheel of Time
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisé par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
Articles préférés
- Arma Reforger désormais dispo sur PS5
- (TEST) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince est sorti sur Nintendo Switch
- (TEST) Oniverse Polaris, un casque sans fil pour PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch et mobiles
- (TEST) Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : L'ombre des templiers Reforged (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch)
- Elden Ring : Nightreign, un nouveau jeu en coop
Dernières Vidéos
- Star Trek: Legends disponible sur PlayStation, Xbox et Nintendo Switch
- Assetto Corsa EVO dévoile un making-of
- The Tale of Mara and Moa, un petit jeu d'action-aventure inspiré des années 90
- Lighthouse of Madness, un nouveau jeu inspiré de l'univers de Lovecraft
- Faaast Penguin sort sur Xbox Series
- Chocolate Factory Simulator sort le 7 janvier
Derniers Concours
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)