Publié le Samedi 28 décembre 2024 à 11:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Steam : les soldes d'hiver continuent
Vous avez reçu des sous à Noël ?Steam propose de très nombreux jeux à prix cassés, en soldes pour ses fameuses soldes d'hiver ! La liste ci-dessous n'est qu'un petit aperçu de ces jeux, que le site a décidé de mettre en avant. Mais si vous souhaitez découvrir l'intégralité de la liste des jeux en promotion, cliquez sur le lien à la fin.
Les soldes d'hiver dureront jusqu'au 2 janvier.
Jeux à la Une :
- Tiny Glade
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Hogwarts Legacy : l'héritage de Poudlard
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Street Fighter 6
- GTA V
- Forza Horizon 5
- Helldivers II
- NBA 2K25
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Age of Mythology
- Metaphor de Fantazio
- TGG Card Shop Simulator
- EA Sports FC25
- Frostpunk 2
- Ready of Not
- Crusader Kings III
- Warhammer Total War III
- Dragon Age The Veilguard
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Forever Winter
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Satsifactory
- Diablo IV
- Bodycam
- Stardew Valley
- Manor Lords
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl
- Palworld
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Planet Coaster 2
- Warhammer Space Marine II
- Sons of the Forest
- Windblown
- Silent Hill 2
- Baldur's Gate III
- Overcooked! 2
- Worshippers of Cthulhu
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- shapez 2
- Vampire Survivors
- Cities: Skylines II
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™
- Gunfire Reborn
- REMNANT II®
- Sniper Elite 5
- Planet Zoo
- Bellwright
- Wartales
- Barotrauma
- Dungeon Tycoon
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
- Shadows of Doubt
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Terminator: Resistance
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Against the Storm
- Amber Isle
- NieR:Automata™
- Among Us
- Sunkenland
- Slime Rancher 2
- Peglin
- NFS Heat
- Metro Exodus
- Firewatch
- Stellaris
- Back 4 Blood
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Grim Dawn
- Batman Arkham Origins
- The Forest
- Warhammer Vermintide II
- Borderlands GOTY
- Planet Coaster
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition
- Titanfall 2
- State of Decay 2
- South Park le bâton de la vérité
- Total War Warhammer
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- The Elder Scrolls® Online
- Stellaris
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- TCG Card Shop Simulator
- Dead by Daylight
- It Takes Two
- The Forest
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Stardew Valley
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Metro Exodus
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™
- American Truck Simulator
- Assassin's Creed® Origins
- Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI
- Europa Universalis IV
- Team Fortress 2
- Cities: Skylines
- Borderlands 3
- Fallout 76
- Hollow Knight
- Hades
- Backrooms: Escape Together
- Monster Hunter: World
- Vampire Survivors
- Escape Simulator
- Deep Rock Galactic
- A Way Out
- Planet Coaster
- Garry's Mod
- Mass Effect™ Édition Légendaire
- Arma 3
- ASTRONEER
- Total War: WARHAMMER
- Valheim
- Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront
- Battlefield™ 2042
- Buckshot Roulette
- CarX Street
- Northgard
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Fallout 4
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- House Flipper
- Risk of Rain 2
- Back 4 Blood
- Grim Dawn
- Content Warning
- Slay the Spire
- Okami HD
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Brotato
- Escape the Backrooms
- Dark Hours
- Titanfall® 2
- Need for Speed™ Heat
- Terraria
- Dale & Dawson Stationery Supplies
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™
- Conan Exiles
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
- Batman™: Arkham Knight
- Supermarket Simulator
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE
- Space Engineers
- Ale & Tale Tavern
- Firewatch
- DOOM Eternal
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition
- Don't Starve Together
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™
- South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
- Assassin's Creed® Unity
- The Long Dark
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Need for Speed™ Unbound
- Far Cry® 5
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- Battlefield™ V
- PANICORE
- Elite Dangerous
- Dying Light
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- DJMAX RESPECT V
- Inscryption
- Demonologist
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Age of History 3
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
- Among Us
- We Were Here Forever
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Temtem: Swarm
- South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™
- A Little to the Left
- Borderlands 2
- Riders Republic
- Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Battlefield™ 1
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Pummel Party
- Overcooked! 2
- World War Z
- Dungeon Clawler
- LEGO® Star Wars™ : La Saga Skywalker
- Portal 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider™
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- PICO PARK 2
- Little Nightmares
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Frostpunk
- Little Nightmares II
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Thronefall
- Prison Architect
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Slime Rancher
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
- Papers, Please
- Old World
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Devil May Cry 5
- Mad Max
- Noita
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands
- FOR HONOR™
- Rain World
- Stacklands
- We Were Here Together
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Assassin's Creed® Syndicate
- Dishonored 2
- The Spell Brigade
- Édition Deluxe de Mass Effect™: Andromeda
- The Quarry
- DEVOUR
- Dragon Age™ Inquisition
- Green Hell
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Unravel Two
- Celeste
- Fallout: New Vegas
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Alien: Isolation
- Goat Simulator 3
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- The Cabin Factory
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Chivalry 2
- PAYDAY 2
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Bloons TD 6
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Fable Anniversary
- Watch_Dogs® 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- Spiritfarer®: édition Farewell
- KLETKA
- Gold Mining Simulator
- Generation Zero®
- Way of the Hunter
- PlateUp!
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Black Mesa
- GRIS
- Steep™
- Ember Knights
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Across the Obelisk
- Dome Keeper
- Graveyard Keeper
- Tavern Manager Simulator
- Gang Beasts
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Lobotomy Corporation | Monster Management Simulation
- Tavern Master
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ
- Prey
- Slackers - Carts of Glory
- DOOM
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Mafia II (Classic)
- Killing Floor 2
- Blasphemous
- This War of Mine
