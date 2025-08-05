Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 16 août 2025 à 10:00:00 par Clémentine Carrasqueira
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Toujours sympaChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les shooters sont en promos :
- System Shock® 2 (1999)
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- POSTAL 2
- XIII
- Quake
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Quake II
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- DOOM 3
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Quake III Arena
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- SiN Gold
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- Red Faction
- Quake 4
- Freedom Fighters
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- NecroVision
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Kingpin: Life of Crime
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Call of Juarez
- Enter the Gungeon
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- System Shock
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- Northgard
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Terra Nil
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Cossacks II Anthology
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Cossacks Anthology
- Worms Armageddon
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Songs of Conquest
- RimWorld
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- Tropico Reloaded
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- Old World
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Worms W.M.D
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- World of Goo
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- Knights of Honor
- Patrician 3
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Warrior Kings
- Majesty Gold HD
- Deadlock: Planetary Conquest
- North & South
- Spirited Thief
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- IXION
- Darklands
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- Advent Rising
- Slave Zero
- Requiem: Avenging Angel
- Hexplore
- Spellcasting 1+2+3
- Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
- Uprising: Join or Die
- Powerslide
- Superhero League of Hoboken
- Mission Critical
- Eric the Unready
- Killing Time (Classic)
- Outwars
- Uprising 2: Lead and Destroy
- DethKarz
- The Legacy: Realm of Terror
- A Boy and His Blob
- Eternam
- Time Gate: Knight's Chase
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
- BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut Bundle
- Return of the Phantom
- EPIC + Inferno Bundle
- Boiling Point: Road to Hell
- Daemonsgate
- NAM
- Line of Sight: Vietnam
- Battle Engine Aquila
- Ballance
- Last Rites
- Alien Earth
- Timequest
- Deadly Dozen
- BloodRayne Absolute Bundle
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Bundle
- Les Manley Bundle
- Elite Warriors Vietnam
- Fields of Glory
- Corridor 7: Alien Invasion
- Deadly Dozen Pacific Theater
- Deadly Dozen Reloaded
- Grandmaster Chess
- Planet's Edge: The Point of no Return
- Operation Body Count
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Dorfromantik
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Tower of Time
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Wasteland 3
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG
- Children of Morta
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- DLC Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Train Valley
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister Primal Calling
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Death's Door
- DLC Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lost Valley
- DLC Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Moonlighter
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass
- Mainframe Defenders
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Inner Strength
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - The Last Sarkorians
- DLC Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
