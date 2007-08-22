Gog.com, les soldes d'hiver

Publié le Samedi 13 décembre 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Cadeaux de Noël ?

Chaque semaine, GOG nous propose de nouvelles soldes aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Et cette semaine, vous avez droit aux soldes d'hiver.

Résultat, ce sont plus de 8000 jeux qui sont soldés jusqu'à -95%

Voici quelques-uns de ces jeux...

Bestsellers : 
  1. DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  2. Hollow Knight
  3. Hollow Knight: Silksong
  4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  5. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  6. Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  7. STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
  8. Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  9. Cyberpunk 2077
  10. DOOM (2016)
  11. Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  12. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  13. Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
  14. DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
  15. Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  16. Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  17. SILENT HILL f
  18. World in Conflict: Complete Edition
  19. Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  20. Yakuza Complete Series
  21. Crysis Remastered
  22. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  23. Subverse
  24. SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
  25. Goodbye Eternity
  26. System Shock
  27. Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
  28. SILENT HILL 2
  29. Manor Lords
  30. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
  31. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  32. DLC Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - War Sails
  33. Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
  34. DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
  35. Avernum 4: Greed and Glory
  36. Viewfinder
  37. Syberia - Remastered
  38. DLC Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Digital Premium Upgrade
  39. Riven
  40. DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
Les jeux sauvegardés par Gog : 
  1. Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  2. Breath of Fire IV
  3. The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  4. The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  5. Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  6. Empire Earth Gold Edition
  7. Silent Hill 4: The Room
  8. Gothic 2 Gold Edition
  9. Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
  10. Rayman 2: The Great Escape
  11. Cold Fear
  12. Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  13. Dino Crisis
  14. Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  15. Alpha Protocol
  16. SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  17. Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  18. Theme Hospital
  19. The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
  20. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  21. Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
  22. Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  23. SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  24. Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  25. Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
  26. Resident Evil Classic Bundle
  27. Stranglehold
  28. Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  29. Anno 1404: Gold Edition
  30. Caesar 3
  31. Myst Masterpiece Edition
  32. Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
  33. Syberia
  34. Fallout 2
  35. SPORE™ Collection
  36. I Am Alive
  37. F.E.A.R. Platinum
  38. Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  39. Crysis®
  40. Mortal Kombat Trilogy

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

