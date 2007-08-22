Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 13 décembre 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes d'hiver
Cadeaux de Noël ?Chaque semaine, GOG nous propose de nouvelles soldes aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Et cette semaine, vous avez droit aux soldes d'hiver.
Résultat, ce sont plus de 8000 jeux qui sont soldés jusqu'à -95%
Voici quelques-uns de ces jeux...
Bestsellers :
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Hollow Knight
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DOOM (2016)
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- SILENT HILL f
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Crysis Remastered
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Subverse
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Goodbye Eternity
- System Shock
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- SILENT HILL 2
- Manor Lords
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- DLC Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - War Sails
- Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
- DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
- Avernum 4: Greed and Glory
- Viewfinder
- Syberia - Remastered
- DLC Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Digital Premium Upgrade
- Riven
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Breath of Fire IV
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Cold Fear
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Dino Crisis
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Alpha Protocol
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Theme Hospital
- The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
- Resident Evil Classic Bundle
- Stranglehold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Caesar 3
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Syberia
- Fallout 2
- SPORE™ Collection
- I Am Alive
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Crysis®
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
