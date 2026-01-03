Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 3 janvier 2026 à 11:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Quand y'en a plus, y'en a encoreChaque semaine, GOG nous propose de nouvelles soldes aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Comme chaque semaine, on vous propose une sélection des jeux en soldes sur la plateforme. Vous pouvez toujours cliquer sur les liens pour directement aller voir les offres sur le site.
Les jeux indés sont en soldes :
- Darkest Dungeon®
- King of Dragon Pass
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Frostpunk
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- This War of Mine
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Graveyard Keeper
- GRIS
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Broforce
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Blasphemous
- Loop Hero
- Dead Cells
- Door Kickers
- Inscryption
- Outlast 2
- Anna's Quest
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- STASIS
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Apotheon
- Children of Morta
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Tales of Maj'Eyal
- Zombie Night Terror
- Beat Cop
- Dungeon Rats
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Beholder
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- A Bird Story
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- The Messenger
- DLC Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Geneforge Saga
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Dorfromantik
- Songs of Conquest
- Blackguards 2
- Victor Vran
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Cossacks 3
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Return to Monkey Island
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
- Legends of Eisenwald
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Pizza Connection 3
- Severance: Blade of Darkness
- Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
- DLC Master of Magic: Caster of Magic
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Democracy 3
- Train Valley
- Cris Tales
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Syberia: The World Before
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Shadows: Awakening
- DLC Legends of Eisenwald: Road to Iron Forest
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Sunrider Academy
- Old World
- Tropico 5
- King's Bounty II - Duke's Edition
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
