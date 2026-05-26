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Publié le Samedi 6 juin 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Peut mieux faireChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- 1000xRESIST
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Absolute Drift
- Amazon: Guardians of Eden
- Ankh 3: Battle of the Gods
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story - Deluxe Edition
- DLC Bandle Tale: Bigger-On-The-Inside Pack
- beat refle
- Chronomaster
- Countdown
- D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
- Darkstar One
- Deep Diving Simulator
- DLC Deep Diving Simulator - Adventure Pack
- Der Geisterturm / The Ghost Tower
- Der Geisterturm + Soundtrack
- DLC Der Geisterturm Original Soundtrack
- Detective Gallo
- DLC Detective Gallo - Artbook
- DLC Detective Gallo - Rules
- DLC Detective Gallo - Story
- Dungeon Drafters
- Dungeon Drafters + Original Soundtrack
- DLC Dungeon Drafters Soundtrack
- ECHELON
- Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Fiendish Freddy's Big Top o' Fun
- Flashout 3
- DLC Flashout 3 Soundtrack
- Gloomhaven
- DLC Gloomhaven - Jaws of the Lion Expansion
- DLC Gloomhaven - Solo Scenarios Pack: Mercenary Challenges
- Harvester
- Hitchhiker - A Mystery Game
- Hover Ace
- IdolDays
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- In Cold Blood (2000)
- Inua - A Story in Ice and Time
- Jack Keane
- Jack Keane 2: The Fire Within
- Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack
- Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack - Deluxe Edition
- DLC Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack - Official Soundtrack
- DLC Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack - Official Walkthrough Chart
- KukkoroDays
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Links 386 Pro
- Links LS: 1998 Edition
- Links: The Challenge of Golf
- Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Place
- Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami
- Lonesome Village
- LumbearJack
- Mega City Force
- DLC Mega City Force - Digital 80's Artbook
- Mega City Force - Digital Collector's Edition
- DLC Mega City Force Soundtrack
- Memoranda
- Nanomon Virtual Pet
- DLC Nanomon Virtual Pet Soundtrack
- Once Upon A Puppet
- DLC Once Upon A Puppet - Supporter Pack
- Oral Lessons With Chii-chan
- Pilot Brothers
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Realms of the Haunting
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Return to Mysterious Island 2
- Scrapland Remastered
- Sin Slayers: Reign of The 8th
- DLC Sin Slayers: Reign of The 8th - Artbook
- DLC Sin Slayers: Reign of The 8th - Soundtrack
- Slipstream 5000
- DLC SuccuSeka Special Story
- SuccuSeka: Resist Succubus Temptation
- Sylphy and the Sleepless Island
- Tamarak Trail
- DLC Tamarak Trail Soundtrack
- Tennis Antics
- Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- The Alchemist of Ars Magna
- The Black Within
- The Crow's Eye
- The Crow's Eye - Deluxe Edition
- DLC The Crow's Eye - Soundtrack
- The Demon Lord is New in Town!
- The Dream Machine
- The Feeble Files
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- The Occupation
- The Shattering
- The Spirit and the Mouse
- The World's Egg - For Those Who Dream
- TrickStyle
- True Love '95
- Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle
- USC: Counterforce
- DLC USC: Counterforce - Supporter Pack
- Voodoo Kid
- Waxworks
- Whispering Willows
- DLC Whispering Willows - Art Book, Soundtrack and Wallpaper
- Whispering Willows - Deluxe Edition
- Windbound
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Winter Memories
- World Racing 2 - Champion Edition
- Yesterday
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Nox™
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- The Saboteur™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Syndicate Plus™
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Ultima™ 9: Ascension
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Blood West
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Crusader: No Remorse™
- DLC X4: Envoy Pack
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- X4: Discovery Pack (X4: Foundations + X4: Timelines)
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- Chernobylite
- Jupiter Hell
- Blood West
- ELDERBORN
- POSTAL: Brain Damaged
- ELDERBORN Metal AF Edition
- DLC Blood West: Dead Man’s Promise
- POSTAL: Brain Damaged - Connoisseur Edition
- DLC POSTAL: Brain Damaged - These Sunny Daze
- INCISION
- EMPTY SHELL
- DLC POSTAL: Brain Damaged - Digital Art Book
- DLC INCISION Soundtrack
- DLC POSTAL: Brain Damaged - Official Soundtrack
- Alan Wake
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Cronos: The New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- Crysis Warhead®
- Crysis®
- Dark Envoy
- Dead Space (2008)
- Neo Cab
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- The Alters: Deluxe Edition
- The Invincible
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- The Thaumaturge
- Treasure of Nadia
- Vampires: Bloodlord Rising
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- SPORE™ Collection
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Theme Hospital
- Heroes of Science and Fiction
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Stellaris
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Master of Magic
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command
- Shadow Empire
- DLC UBOAT - Type IX: Distant Coasts
- UBOAT
- Panzer Corps 2
- Cold Waters
- The Riftbreaker: Deluxe Edition
- The Last Starship
- Distant Worlds 2
- Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
- No Man's Sky
- FlatOut 2
- Mirror's Edge™
- FlatOut
- Citizen Sleeper
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising
- Mohrta
- DLC Ion Fury + Aftershock
- DLC Ion Fury: Aftershock
- DLC AMID EVIL - The Black Labyrinth
- RAIDBORN
- Röki
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- AMID EVIL
- DUSK
- DUSK - Intruder Edition
- Mohrta - Deluxe Edition
- Harold Halibut
- Unreal Lust Theory
- Kandria
- In Other Waters
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Ion Fury
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- UnderRail
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- DLC UnderRail: Expedition
- Outlast
- Torchlight II
- Forgive Me Father
- Balrum
- The Midnight Walk
- DLC UnderRail: Heavy Duty
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Travellers Rest
- EVERSPACE™
- Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists
- Phantom Fury
- Forgive Me Father 2
- HROT
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Titans
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- The Smile Alchemist
- Starcom: Nexus
- Asdivine Menace
- Asdivine Dios
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Dead Cells
- Duke Grabowski: Mighty Swashbuckler
- FINAL FANTASY IX
- Romancing SaGa 2™
- Romancing SaGa 3™
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™
- Trials of Mana
- FINAL FANTASY VII
- FINAL FANTASY VIII - REMASTERED
- Legend of Mana
- Final Fantasy III (3D Remake)
- Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Astria Ascending
- Caravan SandWitch
- Fort Solis
- Gravity Circuit
- Lords of Exile
- Machinika Museum
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King
- Terra Memoria
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
- The Forgotten City
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
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