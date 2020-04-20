Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 25 avril 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Une énorme liste pour une énorme envie ?Encore une fois, Gog.com vous offre une multitude de jeux vidéo en soldes. Des dizaines de titres à récupérer à prix cassés.
Il y en aura pour tous les goûts. Des FPS, des RPG, des Point & Click, des jeux d'aventure... Pas moins de 8 grosses promos sont en cours actuellement sur le site.
Bref, allez y faire un tour.
Voici les jeux en soldes sur Gog.com :
Les jeux Order of Battle sont en soldes :
- Order of Battle: World War II
- Order of Battle: Blitzkrieg
- Order of Battle: Burma Road
- Order of Battle: Endsieg
- Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
- Order of Battle: Morning Sun
- Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
- Order of Battle: Red Star
- Order of Battle: Rising Sun
- Order of Battle: Sandstorm
- Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
- Order of Battle: Winter War
- Anomaly 2
- Anomaly Defenders
- Anomaly Korea
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign
- Beat Cop
- Children of Morta
- Frostpunk
- Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
- Moonlighter
- Moonlighter - Between Dimensions
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Spacecom
- This War of Mine
- This War of Mine Stories - Fading Embers
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
- This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
- This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tower 57
- Tower 57 Two-pack
- GNOG
- Broken Age: The Complete Adventure
- Brutal Legend
- Costume Quest
- Double Fine Adventure Additional Content
- Double Fine Adventure Definitive Edition
- Knights and Bikes
- Massive Chalice
- Massive Chalice Soundtrack
- Psychonauts
- Stacking
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- JYDGE
- Neon Chrome
- Neon Chrome - Arena
- Neon Chrome Deluxe Edition
- Neon Chrome Original Soundtrack
- Singularity™
- TimeShift™
- Cryptark
- Cryptark Soundtrack
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Independence War 2: Edge of Chaos
- Xeno Crisis
- Expendable
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- Mobile Forces
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Immortal Redneck
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- A Fistful of Gun
- A Fistful of Gun Soundtrack
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- STRAFE Official Soundtrack
- STRAFE: Millennium Edition
- Paranautical Activity Deluxe Atonement Edition
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Crysis Warhead®
- Crysis®
- Magic Carpet Plus™
- Magic Carpet™ 2: The Netherworlds
- Privateer 2: The Darkening
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Wing Commander™: Academy
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
- Unreal Tournament GOTY
- Shadowgrounds
- Shadowgrounds Survivor
- Project Warlock
- Hellmut: The Badass from Hell
- FireStarter
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- Sine Mora EX
- Nex Machina
- Descent
- Descent 2
- Descent 3 + Mercenary
- Evolva
- Kingpin: Life of Crime
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- Iron Storm
- Tokyo 42
- Tokyo 42 - Smaceshi's Castles
- SiN Gold
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- EPIC + Inferno Bundle
- Subterrain
- Redline
- Postal 2: Paradise Lost
- POSTAL 4: No RegertsEN DEV
- Alien Shooter + Expansions
- Zombie Shooter
- Zombie Shooter 2
- Devil Daggers
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- AquaNox
- AquaNox 2: Revelation
- Chaser
- Red Faction
- Red Faction 2
- Red Faction Armageddon Soundtrack
- Eradicator
- Ring Runner: Flight of the Sages
- Far Cry®
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Stranglehold
- The Suffering
- The Suffering: Ties That Bind
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Dead Space™
- Unreal Gold
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- POSTAL 2
- Call of Juarez
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
- Balrum
- Eschalon: Book II
- Eschalon: Book III
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
- Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The
- Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Soulbringer
- DROD 1+2+3
- DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
- DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
- DROD: The Second Sky
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Outward
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Celestian Tales: Old North
- Vaporum
- Bound By Flame
- GreedFall
- GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- Elminage Gothic
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Grandia II Anniversary Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Tyranny - Portrait Pack
- Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
- Drakkhen
- Unrest
- Unrest Special Edition
- Unrest Special Edition Upgrade
- Revenant
- Sacred Gold
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Anvil of Dawn
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Tower of Time
- Shadowrun Returns
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- XCOM® 2
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
- Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Dead Synchronicity Soundtrack
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Randal's Monday
- Journey of a Roach
- Anna's Quest
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Memoria
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Night of the Rabbit, The
- Gomo
- 1954 Alcatraz
- The Moment of Silence
- Trüberbrook
- The Inner World
- Heaven's Vault
- Heaven's Vault Official Soundtrack
- Lost Eden
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- 2064: Read Only Memories - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Richard & Alice
- Supreme League of Patriots: Season Pass
- Kathy Rain
- Whispers of a Machine
- Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
- The Journey Down Trilogy
- The Dream Machine
- A Golden Wake
- Primordia
- Shardlight
- Shardlight: Special Edition
- Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
- Shivah, The
- Technobabylon
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Unavowed
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Caesar
- Caesar II
- Caesar 3
- Codename: ICEMAN
- Conqueror A.D. 1086
- Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
- Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
- Heart of China
- King's Quest 1+2+3
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- King's Quest 7+8
- Lighthouse: The Dark Being
- MissionForce: CyberStorm
- Phantasmagoria
- Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Police Quest Collection
- Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
- Quest for Glory 1-5
- Rise of the Dragon
- Shivers
- Space Quest 1+2+3
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- The Colonel's Bequest
- The Dagger of Amon Ra
- Torin's Passage
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
- Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored!
- Incredible Machine Mega Pack, The
- Red Baron Pack
- Leisure Suit Larry
