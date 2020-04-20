Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Publié le Samedi 25 avril 2020 à 10:00:00

 

Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Une énorme liste pour une énorme envie ?

Encore une fois, Gog.com vous offre une multitude de jeux vidéo en soldes. Des dizaines de titres à récupérer à prix cassés.

Il y en aura pour tous les goûts. Des FPS, des RPG, des Point & Click, des jeux d'aventure... Pas moins de 8 grosses promos sont en cours actuellement sur le site.

Bref, allez y faire un tour.

Voici les jeux en soldes sur Gog.com :

Les jeux Order of Battle sont en soldes :
  • Order of Battle: World War II
  • Order of Battle: Blitzkrieg
  • Order of Battle: Burma Road
  • Order of Battle: Endsieg
  • Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
  • Order of Battle: Morning Sun
  • Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
  • Order of Battle: Red Star
  • Order of Battle: Rising Sun
  • Order of Battle: Sandstorm
  • Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
  • Order of Battle: Winter War
Les jeux 11 bit studios sont en soldes :
  • Anomaly 2
  • Anomaly Defenders
  • Anomaly Korea
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign
  • Beat Cop
  • Children of Morta
  • Frostpunk
  • Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
  • Moonlighter
  • Moonlighter - Between Dimensions
  • Moonlighter: Complete Edition
  • Spacecom
  • This War of Mine
  • This War of Mine Stories - Fading Embers
  • This War of Mine: Complete Edition
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
  • This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Tower 57
  • Tower 57 Two-pack
Les jeux Double Fine sont en soldes :
  • GNOG
  • Broken Age: The Complete Adventure
  • Brutal Legend
  • Costume Quest
  • Double Fine Adventure Additional Content
  • Double Fine Adventure Definitive Edition
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Massive Chalice
  • Massive Chalice Soundtrack
  • Psychonauts
  • Stacking
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
La promo du week-end :
  • JYDGE
  • Neon Chrome
  • Neon Chrome - Arena
  • Neon Chrome Deluxe Edition
  • Neon Chrome Original Soundtrack
  • Singularity™
  • TimeShift™
  • Cryptark
  • Cryptark Soundtrack
  • Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
  • Blake Stone: Planet Strike
  • Rise of the Triad (2013)
  • Rise of the Triad: Dark War
  • Blood 2: The Blood Group
  • Independence War 2: Edge of Chaos
  • Xeno Crisis
  • Expendable
  • Incoming + Incoming Forces
  • Mobile Forces
  • Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
  • Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
  • Immortal Redneck
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • A Fistful of Gun
  • A Fistful of Gun Soundtrack
  • Serious Sam: The First Encounter
  • Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
  • Shadow Warrior (2013)
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
  • STRAFE Official Soundtrack
  • STRAFE: Millennium Edition
  • Paranautical Activity Deluxe Atonement Edition
  • Clive Barker's Undying
  • Crysis Warhead®
  • Crysis®
  • Magic Carpet Plus™
  • Magic Carpet™ 2: The Netherworlds
  • Privateer 2: The Darkening
  • Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
  • Wing Commander™ 1+2
  • Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
  • Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
  • Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
  • Wing Commander™: Academy
  • Wing Commander™: Armada
  • Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
  • Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
  • Unreal Tournament GOTY
  • Shadowgrounds
  • Shadowgrounds Survivor
  • Project Warlock
  • Hellmut: The Badass from Hell
  • FireStarter
  • Venom. Codename: Outbreak
  • Sine Mora EX
  • Nex Machina
  • Descent
  • Descent 2
  • Descent 3 + Mercenary
  • Evolva
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • Redneck Rampage Collection
  • Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
  • Iron Storm
  • Tokyo 42
  • Tokyo 42 - Smaceshi's Castles
  • SiN Gold
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock™ 2
  • The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
  • Turok
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • EPIC + Inferno Bundle
  • Subterrain
  • Redline
  • Postal 2: Paradise Lost
  • POSTAL 4: No RegertsEN DEV
  • Alien Shooter + Expansions
  • Zombie Shooter
  • Zombie Shooter 2
  • Devil Daggers
  • Conflict: Desert Storm
  • AquaNox
  • AquaNox 2: Revelation
  • Chaser
  • Red Faction
  • Red Faction 2
  • Red Faction Armageddon Soundtrack
  • Eradicator
  • Ring Runner: Flight of the Sages
  • Far Cry®
  • Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
  • F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
  • F.E.A.R. Platinum
  • Stranglehold
  • The Suffering
  • The Suffering: Ties That Bind
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Dead Space™
  • Unreal Gold
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • POSTAL 2
  • Call of Juarez
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
  • Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
  • Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
  • Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
Les RPG sont en sodes :
  • Balrum
  • Eschalon: Book II
  • Eschalon: Book III
  • An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  • Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
  • Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The
  • Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Soulbringer
  • DROD 1+2+3
  • DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
  • DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
  • DROD: The Second Sky
  • Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
  • Outward
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Celestian Tales: Old North
  • Vaporum
  • Bound By Flame
  • GreedFall
  • GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • Elminage Gothic
  • Mary Skelter: Nightmares
  • Grandia II Anniversary Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
  • Tyranny - Standard Edition
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Tyranny - Gold Edition
  • Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
  • Tyranny - Portrait Pack
  • Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
  • Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
  • Drakkhen
  • Unrest
  • Unrest Special Edition
  • Unrest Special Edition Upgrade
  • Revenant
  • Sacred Gold
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • Anvil of Dawn
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
  • Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
  • Might and Magic® 9
  • Warlords Battlecry
  • Warlords Battlecry 2
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout Tactics
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • Tower of Time
  • Shadowrun Returns
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
Les jeux XCOM sont en soldes :
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  • XCOM® 2
  • X-Com: Apocalypse
  • X-Com: Enforcer
  • X-Com: Interceptor
  • X-COM: Terror from the Deep
  • X-Com: UFO Defense
Les jeux en soldes pour la mi-semaine :
  • Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
  • Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
  • Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut
  • Dead Synchronicity Soundtrack
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • Randal's Monday
  • Journey of a Roach
  • Anna's Quest
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
  • Memoria
  • The Whispered World: Special Edition
  • Night of the Rabbit, The
  • Gomo
  • 1954 Alcatraz
  • The Moment of Silence
  • Trüberbrook
  • The Inner World
  • Heaven's Vault
  • Heaven's Vault Official Soundtrack
  • Lost Eden
  • Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
  • Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
  • 2064: Read Only Memories
  • 2064: Read Only Memories - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Richard & Alice
  • Supreme League of Patriots: Season Pass
  • Kathy Rain
  • Whispers of a Machine
  • Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
  • The Journey Down Trilogy
  • The Dream Machine
  • A Golden Wake
  • Primordia
  • Shardlight
  • Shardlight: Special Edition
  • Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
  • Shivah, The
  • Technobabylon
  • Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
  • Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Unavowed
Les jeux Sierra sont en soldes :
  • Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
  • Caesar
  • Caesar II
  • Caesar 3
  • Codename: ICEMAN
  • Conqueror A.D. 1086
  • Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
  • Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
  • Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
  • Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
  • Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
  • Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
  • Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
  • Heart of China
  • King's Quest 1+2+3
  • King's Quest 4+5+6
  • King's Quest 7+8
  • Lighthouse: The Dark Being
  • MissionForce: CyberStorm
  • Phantasmagoria
  • Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
  • Pharaoh + Cleopatra
  • Police Quest Collection
  • Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
  • Quest for Glory 1-5
  • Rise of the Dragon
  • Shivers
  • Space Quest 1+2+3
  • Space Quest 4+5+6
  • SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
  • The Adventures of Willy Beamish
  • The Colonel's Bequest
  • The Dagger of Amon Ra
  • Torin's Passage
  • Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
  • Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored!
  • Incredible Machine Mega Pack, The
  • Red Baron Pack
  • Leisure Suit Larry

 

 
