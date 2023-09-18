DerniÃ¨res actus
PubliÃ© le Samedi 23 septembre 2023 Ã 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
TrÃ¨s belle semaineChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Gog fête ses 15 ans :
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Heavy Rain
- Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
- 688(I) Hunter/Killer
- Farlanders
- Dangerous Waters
- WrestleQuest
- Seal of Evil
- Cartel Tycoon - Anniversary Edition
- The Fall of the Dungeon Guardians - Enhanced Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Project Zomboid
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- No Man's Sky
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Stardew Valley
- Treasure of Nadia
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Mad Max
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- SPORE™ Collection
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- System Shock
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
- Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- Wartales
- House Party
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- Xenonauts 2
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Crusader Kings II: Imperial Collection
- Blade Runner
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Firewatch
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Into the Breach
- Thimbleweed Park
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- Northgard
- Little Nightmares
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Xenonauts
- RimWorld
- Fran Bow
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- Hero's Hour
- DYSMANTLE
- ENCODYA
- Interstellar Space: Genesis
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator
- Hacknet Complete Edition
- Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Little Nightmares II - Deluxe Edition
- Suzerain
- Black Book
- As Far As The Eye
- Roadwarden
- Two Point Hospital
- Airships: Conquer the Skies
- Wartales
- Deadly Days
- Cloudpunk: Ultimate Edition
- ITORAH
- Peglin
- Terraformers
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Abaddon: Princess of the Decay
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- AMID EVIL
- Anstoss 1-3 Bundle
- Apotheon
- art of rally
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- ATOM RPG: Trudograd
- Battle Brothers
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Acting Lessons Bundle
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Blade Runner
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- Blades of Time - Limited Edition
- Blasphemous
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- Bus Driver Simulator
- Caves of Lore
- Chasm: The Rift
- Chernobylite
- Cold Waters
- Cossacks 3
- Cossacks Anthology
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Cultures 1+2
- Cyber Shadow
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Deadly Days
- Death Trash
- Demons Roots
- Desert Law
- Distant Worlds 2
- Dorfromantik
- Evenicle
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Kenshi
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- 1954 Alcatraz
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- AER – Memories of Old
- Alice VR
- Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
- Anna's Quest
- Anomaly 2
- Fallen Makina and the City of Ruins
- Treasure Hunter Claire
- Alternate DiMansion Diary
- Apostle
- Ideology in Friction Deluxe Edition
- Leanna's Slice of Life
- President Yukino
- Slave's Sword
- Niplheim's Hunter - Branded Azel
- Slave's Sword 2
- Detective Girl of the Steam City
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- The Curse of Kubel Deluxe Edition
- Brave Alchemist Colette
- Divine Miko Koyori
- Princesses Never Lose!
- 7 Girls War
- Mai and the Legendary Treasure
- Obscurite Magie: The City of Sin
- Explorer of Yggdrasil
- False Myth
- Fox Girls Never Play Dirty!
- Kamikaze Kommittee Ouka 2
- Kung Fu Grand King
- Lelie Navigation!
- Letina's Odyssey
- Magical Valkyrie Lyristia
- Saint Emiliana
- Succubus Farm
- Succubus x Saint
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Secret Agent
- Crystal Caves
- Monster Bash
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- Crystal Caves HD
- Secret Agent HD
- Monster Bash HD
- Turbo Overkill
- Bread & Fred
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- Silent Service 1+2
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- European Air War
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
- Breakout Recharged
- Gravitar: Recharged
- Asteroids Recharged
- Tempest 4000
- Shadow Ops: Red Mercury
- Redline
